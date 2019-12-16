Anti-CAB protests Live updates: Exercised maximum restraint over Jamia students, protesters, says Delhi Police

Anti-CAB protests live updates: Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said in a press briefing on Monday that its personnel exercised maximum restraint despite provocations during Sunday's clash with Jamia students and protesters. He added around 30 of Delhi Police personnel were injured during the riots. Giving clarification over the police entry in Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission, Randhawa highlighted that when the police personnel started pushing rowdy elements, they went inside the campus. He also appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours mongers, especially on social media. Randhawa emphasised that the Delhi Police has identified miscreants who were a part of Sunday's protest and will take action against whosoever is involved in the incident.

The situation is tense at the Jamia Milia Islamia University campus and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) a day after hundreds of agitators took to roads in Delhi and across states to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protests took a violent turn on Sunday as agitators torched DTC buses, two police vehicles and smashed dozen private cars. Over 60 people including studens, cops and fire fighters were injured during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi. Around 50 students who were detained during protest at Jamia on Sunday were released in the early hours of Monday. Meanwhile, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence. AMU was also on edge on Sunday after students protesting against the CAA clashed with police at a campus gate following the university administration's announcement regarding the closure of the institution till January 5.

3.30 pm: We will fight for the constitution, we will fight against this government, says Priyanka Gandhi

"Government has attacked the constitution & students, they attacked students after entering the university. We will fight for the constitution, we will fight against this government," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

3.16 pm: Entry and exit gates of Jamia University closed, says DMRC

Official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet notified that: "Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station."

3.08 pm: Identified rogue elements during Jamia protest: Delhi Police

Addressing media on Monday, Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said that Jamia students need not worry adding that the police has identified the miscreants who were a part of the protest that took a violent turn on Sunday.

3.05 pm: Police personnel did not torch buses, rather doused fire, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police PRO clarified during the press briefing that the police personnel did not torch the buses; rather they doused the fire following clashes with Jamia students and protesters on Sunday.

3.03 pm: Delhi Police assures students not to worry, says do not pay heed to rumours

"There are lot of rumours going around over this incident (violence near Jamia), I appeal to everyone especially students to not believe in rumours. Action will be taken against whoever is involved in this incident," Delhi Police PRO said.

3.00 pm: Exercised maximum restraint during Jamia protest, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police PRO Ms Randhawa told media during a press briefing that the police personnel exercised maximum restraint during Jamia students' protest on Sunday.

2.55 pm: Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa addresses the media over Sunday's incident at Jamia Millia Islamia.

2.52 pm: I was alone once over not allowing NRC in the country, now everyone is on the same page, says Mamata Banerjee

"Once I was alone. Today Delhi's CM says that he won't allow this. Bihar's CM says that he won't allow NRC, I tell him don't allow #CitizenshipAmendmentAct too. MP's CM said that,Punjab's CM said that,Chhattisgarh's CM said that,Kerala'a CM said that, everyone has to say it," says West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

2.45 pm: BJP will make everyone leave the country, it is their politics, says Mamata Banerjee

"Only BJP will remain here & everyone else will be made to leave-it's their politics. It'll never happen. India is everyone's. Agar sabka sath nahi rahega toh sabka vikas kaise hoga? Who is the #CitizenshipAct for? We're all citizens. Didn't you cast vote?Don't you live here?" says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

2.30 pm: I appeal to everyone to stay away from rumour mongering and falsehoods, tweets PM Modi

"This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods," tweets PM Modi.

2.26 pm: Cannot allow vested groups to divide us and create disturbance, tweets PM Modi

"The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," PM Modi says in his tweet on Monday.

2.18 pm: CAA not against any citizen of India of any religion, tweets PM Modi

"I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India," tweets PM Modi.

2.10 pm: Violent protests on CAA unfortunate, PM Modi tweets amid citizenship violence

PM Modi on Monday said that the violent protests on CAA are unfortunate and deeply distressing. PM Modi took to Twitter amid nationwide protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) adding that damage to public property and disturbance of normal life were never a part of India's ethos. He also assured that the CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion.

2.00 pm: All communities protesting against 'unconstitutional' CAA, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday said that members of all communities are protesting against the "unconstitutional" Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also accused the Delhi Police of entering into the Jamia Millia Islamia University campnus forcefully on Sunday and beating up students.

1.55 pm: Police can't enter university premises without Vice-Chancellor's permission, merits a judicial inquiry, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

"Police can't enter into university premises without permission of Vice Chancellor. If they weren't permitted, how did Police, which comes under Central govt, enter into the campus? We condemn it. There should be a judicial inquiry," says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad over clashes at Jamia Millia Islamia.

1.50 pm: IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay students join chorus against Delhi Police crackdown on Jamia and AMU students.

1.45 pm: Must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student protests, says FM Sitharaman

"I don't know what happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University last night. We must must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student protests." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI.

1.40 pm: Mamata Banerjee takes out protest against CAA in Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee starts her march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC in Kolkata on Monday.

1.35 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks time from Amit Shah to discuss ongoing turmoil in Delhi

"To ensure peace returns to the city immediately, I have sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting,"Arvind Kejriwal said. He added that he is "very worried" over the worsening law and order situation in the national capital.

1.25 pm: 25-30% AMU hostels vacated so far, says police

Nearly 25-30 per cent hostels of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been vacated so far, Aligarh SSP told news agency PTI. He added that the remaining hostels will be vacated by Monday evening. The AMU administration has announced that the university will be closed till January 5.

1.15 pm: Can't confirm or deny rumours floating on social media, says AP Siddiqui, Registrar, Jamia Millia University

"Lot of rumours are being floated on social media. We can't confirm or deny all of them," said AP Siddiqui, Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia, on reports that Police entered the mosque at the campus and also sexually assaulted girl students.

1.10 pm: Talked to Delhi Police officials over firing inside the campus, they denied it, says AP Siddiqui, Registrar, Jamia Millia University

"We talked to the Police Joint Commissioner and other senior officials on it, and they have strongly denied this rumour," said Jamia Millia University Registrar AP Siddiqui on whether Police opened fire inside the campus.

1.06 pm: No students died in clash with Delhi Police, clarifies Najma Akhtar,Jamia Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia University

"There has been a strong rumour that two students died, we deny this totally, none of our students died. About 200 people were injured of which many were our students," says Najma Akhtar,Jamia Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia University.

1.04 pm: Will file an FIR against Delhi Police, demand a high level inquiry, says Najma Akhtar,Jamia Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia University

"We will file an FIR against the entry of Police in our university campus. You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high level inquiry," says Najma Akhtar,Jamia Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia University

12.59 pm: A lot of property damage at campus, says Najma Akhtar,Jamia Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia University

"There has been a lot of property damage in the University,how will all this be compensated? There has been an emotional loss as well. Yesterday's incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours," says Najma Akhtar,Jamia Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia University

12.56 pm: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor briefs media over Sunday's incident

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najma Akhtar briefs the media over yesterday's incident regarding Delhi Police clash with students and protesters.

12.50 pm: DCP South East Delhi denies reports of Delhi Police burning buses, says doused fire instead

"This (Police burnt buses) is an absolute lie. When mob was setting fire to properties, police tried to douse the fire by asking for water from residents. As far as the particular bus is concerned, Police saved it by using water from a bottle," said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South-East Delhi

12.45 pm: DCP South East Delhi appeals to Jamia students to keep protests peaceful

"I appeal to Jamia students, that the image of University gets affected when anti-social elements join their protests. Protests should be peaceful and disciplined," said DCP South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal

12.35 pm: Students should maintain peace; Police should also show restraints, National Commission for Minorities chairperson appeals

Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi has appealed to students protesting in Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU that such protests should not be done. "I also appeal to the police that they should show some restraint and control the situation calmly," he added.

12.24 am: Opposition party leaders to address media on Monday over CAB and ongoing protests in the country

The leaders of opposition parties will address a press conference at Club Constitution Club in New Delhi in the view of CAB and ongoing protests in the country.

12.20 pm: After AMU and Jamia, Delhi Police enters DU with special forces

After AMU and Jamia, Delhi Police along with Special Forces has entered Delhi University

12.18 pm: Left, ABVP supports exchange verbal duals during anti-CAA protests at DU

Left and ABVP supporters exchange heated verbal duals during anti-CAA protests at Delhi University (DU).

12.15 pm: Jamia Executive Council meeting underway over anti-CAA protests on Sunday

Meeting of Jamia Millia University's Executive Council is underway in Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office, over yesterday's incident.

12.05 pm: AMU administrative meeting chaired by VC Tariq Mansoor underway

Aligarh Muslim University's administrative meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor is underway. Further course of action will decided during the same.

12.03 pm: Rumour mongering after Jamia news reached campus, rogue elements in the crowd led to clashes, says AMU Vice-Chancellor

"There was rumour mongering after Jamia news reached the campus. We are enquiring the matter, we think there were some lumpen elements in the crowd which led to the clashes," said Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, AMU.

12.00 pm: Hostels to be evacuated in next 2 days, says AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor

"The hostels will be evacuated in the next 2 days, we are providing logistical support to the students," said Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, AMU.

11.55 am: Police to stay on campus till situation improves, says AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor

"Police to stay on campus till situation improves, we had called the police yesterday to make sure law & order situation doesn't deteriorate," AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor told India Today.

11.50 am: MANUU students protest against CAA; support Jamia students

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) students protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and in support of Jamia students.

11.47 am: 150 people came to protest in Lucknow college; situation normal now, says police superintendent

"There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. Situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Superintendent of Lucknow Police.

11.45 am: PM Modi should immedialy call an all-party meeting to discuss ongoing violence across the country, says Sanjay Raut

"If it was someone else government we would have assaulted the same government. They should listen to what students are saying. It is very wrong when our leaders are saying that students are speaking Pakistan's language. The whole country is on fire. BJP run states are burning. PM Narendra Modi should immediately call an all-party meeting and have a discussion on the violence which is going on in the country," says Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

11.41 am: Jamia students allege they were used as human shields by Delhi Police.

11.39 am: Protests break out against CAA in Lucknow; agitators pelt stones

11.35 am: No report sought by MHA from Delhi Police yet on Sunday clash with Jamia students

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) hasn't sought any report from Delhi Police yet on its Sunday clash with Jamia students over the anti-CAA protest.

11.30 am: Some people want to hijack peach on basis of rumours, violence in the name of protest is wrong, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Talking about the Jamia and AMU protest over amended Citizenship Act, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday that some people want to hijack peace on the basis of rumours. He added that there can be agreements and disagreements in a democracy, but violence in the name of protest is wrong.

11.28 am: CAB, NRC weapns of mass polarization unleashed by fascist on India, tweets Rahul Gandhi

"The CAB & NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday.

11.22 am: Jamia Alumni Association files plea in SC over students' detention by Delhi Police

Jamia Milia University Alumni Association has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the detention of the students by Delhi Police on Sunday.

11.15 am: SC to hear Delhi Police-Jamia Students' clash matter on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will hear the matter of clashes between Delhi Police and the students of Jamia on Tuesday.

11.10 am: SC to hear all petitions challenging CAA on December 18

The Supreme Court (SC) will hear all petitions challenging the amended Citizenship Act on December 18.

11.00 am: We will hear plea when rioting stops, CJI slams Jamia students' showdown

"Just because you are students, this does not give you the right to riot. If protests, violence and destruction of property continues, we will not hear the issue," CJI SA Bobde said.

Curfew has been eased off in Guwahati and Dibrugarh till pm, the Assam Police said on Monday.

10.37 am: Situation in Assam has improved, limping back to normal, says police

"Situation in the state has improved immensely. We thank the people of Assam for following the spirit of the law. Day curfew has been withdrawn in Guwahati from 6 am on December 16. Night curfew would remain from 9 pm till tomorrow 6 am," ANI quoted the Assam Police as saying.

10.27 am: Delhi Police files 2 cases against Jamia students for rioting, arson

Delhi Police has filed two cases against the students who took to the streets to protest against the CAA. The cases filed are for arson and rioting and damaging public property.

10.21 am: Students leave Jamia Milia Islamia university

10.17 am: Mobile internet services shut in Assam for another 24 hours

Amid protests against CAA, mobile internet services shutdown has been extended for another 24 hours in Assam in 10 districts including Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup.

10.15 am: Jamia VC stands in solidarity with students

In a video released by Jamia VC Nazma Akhtar, she said that she stands in solidarity with the Jamia students. Akhtar also added that she would take up the issue of police forcing their way into the university to the highest authorities soon.

10.05 am: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to lead protest against CAA, NRC in Kolkata on Monday

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata on Monday (today).

10.00 am: Complaint filed against Delhi Police with NHRC over Sunday's police attack on Jamia students

A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Council (NHRC) against Delhi Police regarding Sunday's alleged police attack on Jamia students and protesters

9.55 am: TISS students to boycott Monday's classes and field work

The students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai (TISS) will boycott all classes and field work on Monday to show solidarity with Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University students

9.45 am: SC lawyers to decided next legal course of action to defend Jamia students

"Supreme Court Lawyers will gather outside Court No 1 today at 9:45 am to decide next legal course of action in defence of students whose life and liberty has been put in danger by the police," tweeted SC lawyer Indira Jaisingh.

9.35 am: The youth may have patience, but don't test the limits of it, tweets Chetan Bhagat

"Crashing the economy. Making jobs vanish. Shutting down Internet. Sending police in libraries. The youth may have patience, but don't test the limits of it," Chetan Bhagat tweeted.

9.30 am: Several trains cancelled in West Bengal over CAA protests

"Due to agitation at different places in Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, 12042 Down New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Shatabdi Express & 12041 Up Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled today," said Chief Public Relation Officer Eastern Railway.

9.25 am: Jamia student removes shirt, sits at the university gate

A Jamia student removed his shirt and sat the university gate demanding action against Delhi police following Sunday's incident.

9.15 am: Jamia students evacuating campus as university announces leave till 5th January

9.00 am: MANUU students' union in Hyderabad to boycott exams over Jamia violence, AMU clash

"Due to protests by MANUU students against attack by police on Jamia and AMU students, MANUU students are boycotting exams, request you to postpone the same," Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) students' union said in its letter to the controller of examination of university

8.55 am: Delhi Traffic update for commuters

The Delhi Traffic police has closed traffic movement from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk.

8.47 am: Section of students inside Jadavpur University demonstrated at 3am this morning in solidarity with Jamia

8.40 am: All metro routes functioning normally, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that the entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened and normal services have been resumes at all stations as well.

8.25 am: Jadavpur University students will protest at 2pm today at campus

8.15 am: Jamia students to continue with their protests

"Our protest is not going to end. We just conclude from here but will continue with our protest at Jamia," a protestor told India Today. While many students said that their agitation over the CAA will continue.

8.05 am: Left student body calls for boycott of ongoing semester DU exams over Jamia violence

The student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation which is the Delhi University (DU) chapter of AISA has called for a boycott of the ongoing semester exams in the university to show solidarity with Jamia students

7.45 am: 50 students, detained during protests at Jamia, released: Police

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay. The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action. (PTI)

7.30 am: Protests in Jamia turn violent as agitators torch DTC buses, smash cars

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured. Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

7.15 am: Internet services snapped in 6 districts in West Bengal

Internet services were snapped in 6 districts of West Bengal as the protests over the amended Citizenship Act intensified in parts of the state for the third consecutive day on Sunday. This prompted the state government to suspend the internet serviced.Internet services were suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts to prevent rumour-mongering and circulation of fake news, especially on social media, a senior government official said.