AP SSC Result 2019 declared, 94.88% students pass; check at bseap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (AP BSE) has released AP SSC results 2019 today at 11 am. Students can check their scores on bseap.org once the AP Class 10th Results are released. AP SSC class 10th results can also be checked on third-party websites like manabadi.com, schools9.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. As many as 94.88 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have fared well than boys in AP SSC result class 10 this year. A total of 95.09 per cent girls have passed the exam this year, however, the pass percentage of boys was recorded 96.68 per cent.

among all the districts, East Godavari district has recorded the highest pass percentage. 98.19 per cent students have cleared AP SSC exam from East Godavari. Nellore district has performed the least with total 83.19 per cent students have been able to clear the AP Board class 10 exam.

Out of 11,000 schools, a total of 5,464 schools have registered 100 per cent results in AP SSC result 2019.

Among the best performing subjects, third language subjects, such as Hindi, Telugu have recorded the highest pass percentage. In Science the pass percentage is 94.42 per cent, in Social Science, 99.84 per cent and in Mathematics, 96.25 per cent in this year's AP SSC class 10 examination.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam was held from March 18 to April 2. This year, a total of 6,21,649 students took the SSC exam under BSE AP.

Steps to check AP Board 10th results 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the AP Board bseap.gov.in, or third-party portals like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, etc

Step 2. Click on the live link to go to the result page

Step 3. Enter your name, date of birth, and roll number

Step 4. Click on the submit button

Step 5. A new window will open and your AP Board 10th result 2019 will be displayed

Step 6. Take a printout for future use

Check Andhra SSC Results 2019 - AP Class 10 Result via SMS

SMS - SSCROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Andhra Pradesh SSC result will also declared on the Kaizala app and the People First Citizen app. The result will also be available on AP Fiber TV.

Last year, 92.43 per cent students cleared AP SSC exam. Over 5 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exam this year in Andhra Pradesh.