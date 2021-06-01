ArrestQuackRamdev, #BlackDay trend as doctors protest against yoga guru

Doctor and medical communities are observing a 'Black Day' today in protest against yoga guru Baba Ramdev's remarks against allopathy. #ArrestQuackRamdev and #BlackDay are also trending on social media amid the protests. In a video that went viral, and subsequently led to the standoff between Ramdev and the Indian Medical Association, the yoga guru can be seen saying allopathy is 'stupid science'. He also criticised medicines like Remdesivir and Favipiravir, saying that they were approved by the Drugs Controller General of India but failed to work on patients. "Lakhs of patients have died because of allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen," he said.

Medical associations from across the nation have demanded an 'unconditional open public apology' for Ramdev's 'insensitive and derogatory' comments. Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has called the protest. It said that even after raising objections, no action has been taken against the yoga guru. "We are hereby declaring Nationwide Black Day Protest on 1st June 2021 at the workplace, without hampering healthcare services. We demand an unconditional open public apology from him or action against him under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," it said.

IMA has been at loggerheads with Ramdev since the video went viral. It extended its support to the Black Day protests. It also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Ramdev under sedition clauses.

Meanwhile, Twitter is abuzz with criticism of Ramdev. #ArrestQuackRamdev and #BlackDay are trending on Twitter, with people questioning his credentials. Some users have called for sedition charges on the yoga guru, while some asked if he was willing to step into a COVID-19 ward without mask and other protection.

Along with that hashtag, #StandWithDoctors also started trending on the social media site. Netizens said that doctors put themselves in danger to help COVID-19 patients and are worthy of nothing but respect.

Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved defended the yoga guru and said that the video has been edited and the statement taken out of context. It said that the guru has "no ill-will against modern science and good practitioners of modern medicine". It retracted its earlier statements but put forth 25 questions over allopathic treatment. "Does the pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?" he asked, adding, "What treatment is there for cholesterol?"

