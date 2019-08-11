Article 370: Valley peaceful ahead of Eid on Monday; forces helping people, says army

The army has said that the peace is prevalent in Kashmir valley despite restrictions after Article 370 was revoked last week. However, the restrictions have been relaxed in some parts in the wake of Eid on Monday. Chinar Corps Commander KJS Dhillon said that the shops are open and security forces are helping people ahead of Eid celebrations. The army also added that people are allowed to move in cars and buses and ATMs, hospitals and other medical facilities are open.

Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) police have rejected media reports of firing incidents in the valley and appealed people not to believe any "mischievous and motivated news".

The Ministry of Home Affairs also refuted media reports about a protest from around 10,000 people in Kashmir as "fabricated and incorrect". The ministry, however, did say that a few stray protests happened in Kashmir in the past few days against the revocation of J&K's special status but not more than 20 people were present during these demonstrations.

The J&K police also said that the prohibitory orders were removed from 10 districts in Jammu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday had demanded the Modi government to come out clear on the current situation in Kashmir and Ladakh.

At the same time, the government is getting ready to carry out delimitation of assembly seats in J&K and is expected to appoint a delimitation commission soon. The commission will redraw the electoral map of the newly created union territory.

