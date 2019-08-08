Article 370 revoked: Another blow to Pakistan! US distances itself from India's action in Jammu & Kashmir

In another major blow to Pakistan, the US government has distanced itself from India's decision to revoke Article 370 and the move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in two Union Territories. The country has also denied India did not "consult or inform" the US government before scrapping the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. "Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US government before moving to revoke IOK's special constitutional status," said the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, attributing the statement to Assistant Secretary for South Asia Alice Wells.

A day after the Narendra Modi government's bold proposal on Jammu & Kashmir got a go-ahead in the Lok Sabha on August 5, the United States had said India's decision to revoke Article 370 is its "internal matter" and called for peace in the region. "India's action in the J&K is strictly internal matter," US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus had said.

The United States has also said it was monitoring the developments in Kashmir closely, particularly the move to bifurcate the J&K. "The US is closely following India's legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir. We note the broader implications of these developments, including the potential for increased instability in the region," a State Department spokesperson told PTI. It added that there was an urgent need for dialogue between both the countries to avoid tension along the border.

Despite India's unchanged position on J&K -- that it'll discuss the Kashmir issue only through bilateral talks with Pakistan - the Islamic country is trying to bring in the United States to mediate on the Kashmir issue. Recently, Pakistan PM Imran Khan even approached US President Donald Trump to intervene on the matter, to which Trump said he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan. He even went on to say -- much to the embarrassment of the US administration later -- that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan on the sideline of the G-20 Summit in June.

However, India's Ministry of External Affairs denied Trump's claim and later some US senior officials also offered their apologies over the unfounded claim. Meanwhile, Pakistan on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic relations with India. It also expelled the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with New Delhi.

