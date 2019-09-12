Arvind Kejriwal to end VIP culture in Delhi govt hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the health department on Wednesday to put on end to 'VIP culture' and to ensure that citizens get equal treatment. He also said that there would be no private rooms for VIPs in these hospitals.

"I have directed the Health Dept to end VIP culture in govt hospitals. No more private rooms for VIPs. All citizens will get equal treatment, but it will be of the best quality," said the minister.

He also added that the Delhi government is adding 13,899 beds in the health infrastructure system. Kejriwal also said that all hospitals will be made fully AC with world-class, state-of-the-art facilities. "Delhi govt is adding a capacity of 13,899 beds to Delhi's public health infrastructure. This is an unprecedented expansion of more than 120% over existing capacity of 11,353 beds. All hospitals are being made fully AC, with world class, state-of-the-art facilities," he said.

There are 38 hospitals run by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Some of them have private rooms that can be booked at a premium. Three hospitals with capacity of 2,800 beds are set to open in the next six months.

The CM had also asked for details of the scope and nature of the health department's plan to build new hospitals, expand existing hospitals and adding specialised treatment services. "The expansion of public health infrastructure in Delhi is unprecedented. It is the largest programne for improving access to healthcare anywhere in the world. But this is not just about the number of beds, but also about the quality of facilities provided," Kejriwal said as mentioned in the statement.

The government expects all the projects to be complete by 2023.

