Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's Delhi govt school visit

The names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have been dropped from the list of an event in which US First Lady Melania Trump will be the guest, according to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP party, on Saturday, has allegedly said that both Kejriwal and Sisodia were scheduled to welcome Melania Trump at the South Delhi government school, but their names were dropped by the central government.

The 49-year-old US First Lady is scheduled to watch a "happiness class" at a Delhi government school on February 25, Tuesday. The name of the school where Melania will go has not been disclosed, but some Delhi government schools are being decorated.

AAP has claimed that both Delhi CM and Sisodia were given brief about the "happiness curriculum". According to media reports, the AAP leaders were told to give a tour of the school to Melania Trump and explain her about their public education experiment.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon tweeted about this issue on her official Twitter account. Menon wrote, "There is no match for the pettiness of Narendra Modi. You may not invite Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia but their work speaks for them."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra responded on this controversy and said, "There shouldn't be low-level politics on some issues. India comes under disrepute if we start pulling each other's legs. The Indian government doesn't influence the US, as to whom they invite or not."

Melania Trump, along with US President Donald Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will fly to India on Monday (February 24) and will be here for two days.