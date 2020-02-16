Arvind Kejriwal oath-ceremony today; here's list of invitees

With AAP scripting its third consecutive win in the Delhi assembly elections, big banners bearing messages like 'Dhanyawad Dilli' were put up in and around Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal.

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and contributed to the development of the city during the last five years will share the stage with Kejriwal during his ceremony as special guests, AAP's Manish Sisodia said.

The list of invitees for Kejriwal's oath-ceremony include-international tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and beneficiary of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta.

'Baby Mufflerman', or Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as Kejriwal on result day of Delhi polls, is a 'special invitee' at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited to the ceremony, besides BJP MPs and MLAs from Delhi. The AAP had said no chief minister or political leader from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony.

Besides, Kejriwal, through front-page advertisements in newspapers, has also urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony. Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) had also issued a circular to its officials and teachers and principals of Delhi government schools to attend the swearing-in-ceremony.

