Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE class 10, 12 board exams as Covid-19 cases surge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested the Centre to cancel the upcoming CBSE board examination in view of the incessant rise in coronavirus cases in the country. Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the exmination centres could emerge as major hotspots.

"Conducting board exams can lead to the large-scale spread of coronavirus, alternative methods of assessment can be explored," Delhi CM said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Instead of the usual method of conducting the board exams, CM Kejriwal suggested that students should be promoted on basis of either online exams or internal assessment. "Students can be promoted on basis of either online exams or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled," he added.

According to Delhi's chief minister, as many as six lakh students are going to sit for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams in the national capital alone. Henceforth, the board exam centres could become a major hotspot leading to the rapid transmission of the virus, Kejriwal said. He then added, "Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel the CBSE exam".

Citing the latest report on coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. And in the last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of the infected patients are below 45 years of age. He appealed to the youth to stay indoors, follow COVID-19 safety protocols, and step out only if necessary.

"Corona cases are increasing rapidly. As per the report available to me, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. During the peak in November, 8500 cases were reported, compared to that we are already reporting 13,500 cases," Kejriwal informed media.

"This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of the last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients are below 45 yrs of age. Your health & life is very important to us. So, I'd like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all COVID protocols," he added.

According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7, and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15.

With the exponential increase in coronavirus cases, the chorus for cancellation or postponing the board exams is growing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood have also requested the central government to cancel the CBSE board examinations.

Also read: Class 10, 12 exams: Education ministry, CBSE ponder over board exams dates

Also read: Rahul, Sonu Sood, Priyanka urge CBSE to reconsider decision to conduct CBSE board exams