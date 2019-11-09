Ayodhya verdict: Amit Shah welcomes SC's ruling; congratulates judiciary for historical judgement

Home Minister Amit Shah welcome the Supreme Court's (SC) crucial verdict on Ayodhya case. Hailing the judgement as a milestone ruling, Shah tweeted, "I welcome the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi unanimously. I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision and remain committed to our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony."

"I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will give further strength to the unity, integrity and great culture of India. This legal dispute of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, which has been going on for decades, has ended with this decision today. I congratulate the judiciary of India and all the justices." he added.

' - ' - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

Several politicians, prominent leaders and parties also took to the microblogging site reacting to the top court's historical verdict on Ayodhya case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed SC's ruling in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case saying that the ruling has put an end to the centuries-old conflict.

SC SC SC - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2019

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who read the crucial verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case directed the BJP-led central government to formulate a scheme under the Ayodhya Act 1993 to set up a trust with a board of trustees. The trust will oversee the construction of a temple, among other matters. The possession of the site will be handed over to the trust.

Also Read: Ayodhya verdict Live Updates: Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it's time for Bharat Bhakti, says PM Modi

Centre will also make provision for the rest of the acquired land. The possession of the land will remain with the statutory receiver until the trust is formed.

A suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres will be handed to the Sunni Waqf board. The board will receive the land within Ayodhya for the mosque. The Sunni Waqf board is at liberty to build the mosque as and when they receive the land.

The court has also directed the government to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the trust as the Centre deems fit.

Also Read: Amit Shah gets home ministry: 10 things to know about Modi's right-hand man