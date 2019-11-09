Ayodhya Case Verdict: 'We believe in unity in diversity', says PM Modi on SC ruling

Ayodhya case verdict news : After the Supreme Court's historic verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple title dispute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the whole country wanted that the Ayodhya case be heard daily, which happened and today a verdict has been delivered. This case which was going on for decades has concluded finally. "After the verdict, the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed it is a proof of India's ancient culture and tradition of social harmony," says PM Modi.

The SC on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In one of the most important and anticipated judgements in India's history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

6:15PM: There is no place for fear, bitterness and negativity in 'New India', says PM Modi.

6:12 PM: He said that the Supreme Court listened to all the sides during the hearings of this case with utmost patience and it is a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all, reported ANI.

"Aaj Ayodhya par faisle ke saath hi 9 November ki ye tareekh hume saath rehkar aage badhne ki seekh bhi deti hai. Aaj ke din ka sandesh jodne ka ,judne ka hai aur mil kar jeene ka hai," PM Modi said.

6:10PM: After the verdict, the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed it is a proof of India's ancient culture and tradition of social harmony, says PM Modi.

6:08 PM: PM on Ayodhya verdict: The whole country wanted that the Ayodhya case be heard daily, which happened and today a verdict has been delivered. This case which was going on for decades has concluded finally.

6:05 PM: PM Modi says SC verdict gives us a message to unite. "The world was made aware of the strength of the Indian democracy today with the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. The whole nation received the verdict wholeheartedly," said PM Modi while addressing nation on Ayodhya verdict.

My address to the nation.

5:40 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 PM this evening.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 6 PM this evening.

5:30 PM: Ram Lalla Deity Lawyer CS Vaidyanathan said that the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute It is victory of rule of law.





Ram Lalla Deity Lawyer CS Vaidyanathan: It is a great day for India. SC has pronounced verdict which has balanced interest of all parties&also tried to ensure that unity&integrity of nation is preserved & brotherhood is maintained. It is victory of rule of law.#AyodhyaJudgement

5:20 PM: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he will go to Ayodhya on November 24. "Today's day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. Everyone has accepted the verdict. I will be going to Ayodhya on 24 November," he told ANI.

5:10 PM: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that we will accept the verdict of Supreme Court. "We have always maintained that we will accept the verdict of Supreme Court. I hope the country will move towards development. As far as filing a review petition is concerned, I don't agree with it," he told ANI.

1.07 PM: "Whether it's Ramashakti or Rahimshakti, this is the time to strengthen the spirit of Bharatbhakti," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldnt be seen as a win or loss for anybody.



Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti.



May peace and harmony prevail! Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

12.32 PM: I welcome the Supreme Court's decision: Amit Shah





- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

12.00 PM: Randeep Surjewala, Congress on Ayodhya Verdict: The Supreme Court's verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue.

Randeep Surjewala, Congress on #AyodhyaVerdict: Supreme Court's verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue.

11.50: "Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram," says cricketer Virender Sehwag

Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram

11.46 AM: "We welcome the decision of the SC," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

SC SC SC

11.42 AM: We respect, accept verdict, says Ajmer Dargah head

The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah on Saturday welcomed the decision of Supreme Court on Ayodhya case and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

11.26 AM: Group of lawyers raise Jai Sri Ram slogans in Supreme Court premises.

Group of lawyers raise Jai Sri Ram slogans in Supreme Court premises, they were later asked to stop by other lawyers. #AyodhyaJudgment

11.25 AM: Varun Kumar Sinha, Lawyer of Hindu Mahasabha: "It is a historic judgement. With this judgement, the Supreme Court has given the message of unity in diversity."

Varun Kumar Sinha, Lawyer of Hindu Mahasabha: It is a historic judgement. With this judgement, the Supreme Court has given the message of unity in diversity.

11.17 AM: Sunni Waqf board to get 5 acres in Ayodhya for Mosque.

11.09 AM: Top developments so far

Suit by Nirmohi Akhara dismissed

Sunni waqf board suit held within limitation

Ram lala suit held to be maintainable

11.08 AM: The wrongs committed must be remedied; can't deprive Muslims of structure of the mosque: SC

11.02 AM: Hindus consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram. Faith and belief of Hindus is that Ram was born in the inner sanctum of the three domed structure named Babari Masjid: SC

10.58 AM: There is evidence that Ram Chabutra, Sita Rasoi was worshipped by the Hindus before the British came. Evidence in the records shows that Hindus were in the possession of outer court of the disputed land: SC

10.57 AM: Between the 12th century and the 16the century when the mosque was built, there is no archaeological evidence of what existed: CJI

10.55 AM: The Supreme Court says the ASI report has left "unanswered a critical part of its remit namely whether a Hindu temple was demolished to construct mosque"

10.54 AM: The Supreme Court: "Artefacts discovered from the site show preexisting non islamic structure. ASI conclusion could suggest that there was a temple of 12th century. ASI has not specifically said that the underlying structure was a temple."

10.53 AM: Excavation supports the conclusion of Archaeological Survey of India that there was an underlying structure which was not of islamic origin: CJI

10.50 AM: In Suit 1, pleadings indicate that "rights asserted was not a private right but right claimed was of the Hindu public to worship": CJI

10.47 AM: It's solemn duty of state to preserve and protect all religions: CJI

10.46 AM: Places of worship act protects and secures: CJI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi: "Babri mosque was built by Mir Baqi. It is inappropriate for the Court to get into area of theology."

10.35 AM: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi: "We have dismissed the Special Leave Petition(SLP) filed by Shia Waqf Board challenging the order of 1946 Faizabad Court."

10.29 AM: All five Supreme Court judges who will deliver the verdict in Ayodhya land case have reached the Supreme Court.

10.10 AM: Justice Ibrahim Kalifullah of Ayodhya mediation panel appeals for peace and communal harmony. "People should not fight on the grounds of communal harmony. I am fully satisfied for playing a role in the entire process."

9.50 AM: Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Ayodhya verdict: "The Supreme Court's verdict should be accepted by everyone, there should be no dispute over it. We appeal to everyone to not create a negative environment, cordiality should be maintained."

9.45 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah calls a high-level security meeting at his residence. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, Arvind Kumar, and other senior officials to attend the meeting. ANI

9.40 AM: Internet services to be suspended for 24 hours in Jaipur Commissionerate, from 10 am today. -ANI

9.30 AM: Ayodhya District Magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha: Keeping the disputed site safe is our priority, we have made adequate arrangements for it, forces have been deployed in the city. Everything is normal in the city, we will keep an eye on negative elements.

9.05 AM: There's no question of mishappening: ID Shukla, Joint Commissioner of Police

The Delhi Police has taken appropriate security measures with the help of paramilitary, ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. "There is no question of any mishappening, be it the security of Supreme Court, High Court or the security of a VIP-VVIP, it cannot be breached," says ID Shukla, Joint Commissioner Of Police.

8.53 AM: Tight security around SC complex

Security personnel outside the Supreme Court ahead of verdict in the Ayodhya land case. Section 144 is imposed in the area to ensure peace.

Delhi: Security personnel outside Supreme Court ahead of verdict in #Ayodhya land case; Section 144 is imposed in the area

8.46 AM: Mohan Bhagwat to address media at 1 PM

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat to address the media at 1 PM today, following Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya land case.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat to address the media at 1 pm today, following Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya land case. (file pic)

8.44 AM: Don't spread rumours on social media: UP DGP

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh, says UP Police has conducted around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders & citizens. "We are appealing to people of the state to not spread rumors on social media."

UP DGP: Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya, aerial surveillance is being done. Intelligence machinery has been geared up, random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations. #AyodhyaVerdict

8.24 AM: Temporary jails in all UP districts, tight security in Ayodhya

Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit and the administration is keeping strict vigil in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. The Union Home Ministry is in regular correspondence with the state government and has provided 4,000 central paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said. -- PTI

8.16 AM: Nitin Gadkari appeals for peace: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says "we have full faith in our judiciary. I appeal to all to accept Supreme Court's verdict and maintain peace."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: We have full faith in our judiciary. I appeal to all to accept Supreme Court's verdict and maintain peace. #AyodhaVerdict

8.14 AM: Flashpoint between Hindus, Muslims over site dates back to 1528

The flashpoint between Hindus and Muslims regarding the religious site dates back to 1528 when a mosque was built on the site which Hindus claimed as the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' (Lord Ram's birthplace). Mir Baqi, one of Mughal King Babur's generals was said to have demolished a temple of Rama which already existed at the disputed site and constructed a mosque instead naming it Babri Masjid (Babur's mosque).

8.10 AM: What is Ayodhya case contention

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case is centered around a controversial piece of land in the Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh where Lord Ram (as believed by Hindus) was born. The SC will expected to announce the historic judgement at 10.30 AM today.

8.01 AM: I will pray for a judgement that makes us stronger: Anand Mahindra

"I will not await this verdict with apprehension. I will pray for a judgement that makes us an even stronger and more united country," says Anand Mahindra.

7.54 AM: Kerala CM urges all to maintain peace

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to all citizens to exercise restraint when reacting to the Supreme Court verdict to be delivered on Saturday morning on the sensitive Ayodhya dispute, whatsoever it be.

7.50 AM: No classes in Jamia on Saturday

Jamia Millia Islamia has said there will be no classes in the varsity on November 9. "No classes will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday in @jmmiu_official," the varsity tweeted. On Friday, the varsity's vice-chancellor had appealed for peace and harmony ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive issue.

7.40 AM: Know the judges who'll pronounce the verdict today

The Supreme Court of India is all set to deliver its verdict in the nine-year-long Ayodhya Ram Temple issue today. The Chief Justice's bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the judgement at 10:30 am on Saturday.

7.38 AM: 'Keep a vigilant eye in jails,' Anand Kumar, DGP & IG Prisons, UP, tells police

This is an alert notice for tomorrow when the Ayodhya title suit verdict will be delivered at 10: 30 am by the Supreme Court. All jail officers/staff to be alerted and be in constant touch with the concerned district administration for any support/needful action required. Keep a vigilant eye on the reaction of the inmates and ensure that there's no communal strife/violence in Jails. Strict vigil should be maintained immediately and stern action be ensured against such elements lodged in jails who attempt to spread communal disharmony.

7.36 AM: Ignore the rumors: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people of the country to ignore the rumors. "The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. If any person tries to play with law and order, strict action will be taken against him."

7.34 AM: Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan files contempt plea over threat

Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan files contempt plea over threat; seeks suo motu contempt proceedings against a Chennai-based professor who he claimed threatened him against appearing for Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case, reports Bar & Bench.

7.22 AM: Positive atmosphere have to be maintained: Modi

PM Modi says: "Keeping the honour of the judiciary of the country paramount, all the sides of the society, socio-cultural organisations, all the parties who have made efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the past are welcome. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together."

7.15 AM: Don't see verdict as matter of victory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the judgment "will not be a victory or defeat" for anyone. In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people that the priority should be to strengthen India's tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced on Saturday.

??????? ?? ?? ??????? ????? ?? ?????? ? ??? ??? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ??, ???? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ??? ??? ?? ????? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ???????? ?? ??????? ???? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ?????? ???? ??????? ????

7.00 AM: Security beefed up in Ayodhya

Security deployed in the area around Ram Janmabhoomi police station. The Supreme Court will pronounce Ayodhya Verdict today. A sudden anxiety gripped the temple town as the country's top court delivers the historic verdict.