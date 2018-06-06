Bihar Board Class 12 results 2018 to be declared today; here's how to check

The Class 12 results for the year 2018 for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be declared today. The results are expected to be declared by 4:30 pm. The BSEB Class 12 exams were held from February 6 to February 16 at 1,384 centres across the state. Students who appeared for the same could check the results on the official BSEB website, biharboard.ac.in, as well as third party websites including indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.gov.in and bihar.indiaresults.com. Around 12.80 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce exams. It is likely that once the results are declared, the site might crash due to high traffic. In that case, the concerned student could wait for a while and try again. While we are at it, this is how you can check the results:

1. Go to BSEB's official website, www.biharboard.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says 'Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018' on the homepage

3. Enter the required information such as roll number, DoB

4. Click on submit, results will be displayed

5. Download the results and take a print out for future reference

Students can also download their results for BSEB Class 12 exams 2018 from Google Play. Here's what they will have to do:

1. Go to Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS)

2. Type 'Bihar Board Results 2018' in the search tab

3. The app will be displayed on the screen, install it

4. Check your result

"The education system has improved in the state in the last one year, thanks to several initiatives taken by the BSEB to ease the exam load on students. Introduction of 50 per cent objective questions in board exam has helped the students to fare better," BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said, as mentioned in a Times of India report.

The results will be declared by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with State Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma and Principal Secretary of Eduacation department RK Mahajan.