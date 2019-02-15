Bikaner land scam case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.62 crore belonging to Robert Vadra's company

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of Sky Light Hospitality, a company owned by Robert Vadra, in the Bikaner land scam case. The action from the probe agency comes close on heels of two-days of its interrogation in relaton to the case with Vadra earlier this week.

"The attached assets include movable assets amounting to Rs 18,59,500 pertaining to four individuals and one immovable property situated at 268, Sukhdev Vihar in New Delhi to the extent of Rs 4,43,36,550 owned by Robert Vadra's company Ms Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (now LLP)," the ED said.

The ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the land deal in Bikaner back in 2015, taking cognisance of a series of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan Police. The agency had had registered a money laundering case against Sky Light Hospitality owned by Vadra.

Vadra's company had bought land in Kolayat, Bikaner at dirt cheap prices and allegedly sold it to Allegenery Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore. The tehsildar of Bikaner had complained about alleged forgery in the allotment of land in the area, considered sensitive due to its proximity to the India-Pakistan border. The land was meant for rehabilitating poor villagers but was bought by Vadra through illegal transactions. ED also claimed that Allengenery Finlease was a fictitious company and had no real business.

At the beginning of this week, Vadra and his mother Maureen were interrogated by the ED in relation to the land scam in Bikaner. His wife and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had accompanied him to the probe agency's office in Jaipur.

Venting on the social media, Vadra had blamed the government of vindictive action against him and his mother. He said that the investigation against him is only an election gimmick ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra had failed to appear before ED on three occasions in the Bikaner case. He and his mother were asked by the Rajasthan High Court to cooperate with the probe agency after they approached it seeking directions that no forceful action is taken against them by ED.

Last week, the ED had quizzed Vadra for three days in a money laundering case against him for allegedly procuring properties in London in an illegal manner. The agency had claimed that several mansions and apartments owned by Vadra in London were actually kickbacks in a petroleum and defence deals during the UPA regime.

