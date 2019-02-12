Robert Vadra blames 'vindictive' govt of harassing mother; says interrogation an election gimmick

Ahead of his deposition before ED in a money laundering case, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra blamed the government for being "vindictive" and harassing his mother in a facebook post today.

Vadra in his post said, "So here we are my 75 year old mother n me in Jaipur to depose in front of the Enforcement Directorate. Not understanding the lows of this vindictive government to be harassing a senior citizen, who the world knows has lost her daughter in a car crash, her ailing son to diabetes, and her husband as well. Three deaths n all I did was to ask her to spend time with me in my office. so I can look after her and we both could grieve on our losses, while spending time together. Now she is being accused, maligned and called to be interrogated, for spending time in my office."

Vadra questioned the government's intentions of targeting him a month before the general election campaigning begins and asked as to why it took four years and eight months to call him at this time only.

"Since I have already been interrogated for 3 days in Delhi' headquarters, of the Enforcement Directorate. If there was any issue or any illegality, which was found by government, why did it take them 4 years n 8 months, to call me a month before campaigning begins for the General elections. Do they think people in India do not view it as an election gimmick ?! he asserted.

Reposing his faith in himself, Vadra said, "As I always have adhered to rules and overall being a disciplined person, I have the ability to sustain any amount of hours of questioning and having nothing to hide; I will answer every question with respect n dignity." He stated.

"What goes around comes around. God is with us!" he said.

Vadra's outburst in his facebook post came after he and and his mother Maureen appeared before ED at its office in Jaipur in connection to a land scam case. Congress general secretary and his wife Priyanka Gandhi also accompanied Vadra and his mother to ED office.

This is his fourth appearance before the agency. Vadra has already been questioned by ED at its delhi office on three occasions in two other money laundering cases.