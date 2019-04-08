BJP manifesto: Number of airports in India to be doubled, high-speed train connectivity to be expanded

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in the presence of top party leaders at its headquarters in New Delhi. The party in its 'Sankalp Patra' focused on the expansion of the connectivity of high-speed trains along with an increase in the number of airports, as a part of its infrastructure development.

"It will expand connectivity and experience of high speed trains and new version trains such as Vande Bharat Express", which is also known as Train 18, "across the length and breadth of the country in the next five years", the party stated in its manifesto.

The manifesto said the government had taken all efforts to provide a better and smooth rail experience to passengers and it would "continue the pace of work in this regard and encourage private participation in the development of railway amenities and infrastructure and provision of services."

The ruling party also promised to establish new airports in the manifesto. "In 2014 there were 65 functional airports and there are a total of 101 functional airports today. In the next five years, we will double the number of functional airports", it pledged.

BJP accused the erstwhile UPA government of policy paralysis and corruption in its rule which derailed the infrastructural development in the country. "Infrastructure is the backbone of any economy. In the 10 years of UPA rule, policy paralysis and corruption had derailed infrastructural development. The last five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, infrastructural roll out has been put back on track. For the first time, India has started marching and is being seen on the path of global standards in infrastructure and civic amenities," the party asserted.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

