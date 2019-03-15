Bookings for 'summer special trains' on the Mumbai-Goa route to open on March 16

The Central Railway (CR) recently announced that it will run 52 special trains, in what seems to be an attempt to clear the passenger rush during the summers between Mumbai and Karnali in Goa and Sawantwadi in Maharashtra.

Special Train No. 01127 will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or CSMT in Mumbai at 12:20 am on May 2, 2019, and will arrive in Karmali at 11:30 am on the same day. Train No. 01128 will leave Karmali at 10:20 am on May 4 and will arrive at CSMT at 9:15 pm the same day, reported PTI.

The report further added that eight trips between LTT-Karmali weekly specials will also run at a different time. Train No. 01015 will leave LTT at 01.10 am every Sunday from May 19 to June 9 and arrive at Karmali at 12.20 the same day. Train No. 01016 will leave Karmali at 12.50 pm every Saturday from May 18 to June 8 and will arrive LTT at 11.55 pm the same day.

Also, Train no. 01051 is scheduled to leave LTT at 8.45 pm every Friday from May 17 to June 7 and arrive at Karmali at 8.30 am the next day. Train No. 01052 will leave Karmali at 12.50 pm every Sunday from May 19 to June 9 and will arrive at LTT at 12.20 am the next day.

People can book the tickets for the 'summer special trains' at special charges from March 16 onwards either at PRS counters or on the official website of IRCTC.

The Central Railways will also run 18 special trains from LLT to Sawantwadai road station in the Konkan region from April 8, 2019, onwards.

