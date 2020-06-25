'Boycott China' chorus grows stronger; no entry for Chinese guests in Delhi, says hotels' body

With the 'Boycott China' chorus growing stronger than ever in the wake of heightened tension between India and China, the Hotel and Guest House Owners' Association (Dhurva), which is a budget hotel body based in Delhi, has said it'll not allow Chinese guest to stay in their hotels and guesthouses.

The association's decision comes in the wake of India's biggest traders body CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders) urging businesses to boycott Chinese products to support Indian businesses and economy.

CAIT has released a list of over 500 Chinese products to be boycotted, which include FMCG products, consumer durables, toys, furnishing fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, footwear, apparel, kitchen items, among others.

The body aims to reduce import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021.

The apex traders' body has appealed to celebrities to stop endorsing products of Chinese brands as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley attack in Ladakh.

In an open letter, CAIT has appealed Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli and others to stop endorsing Chinese products. It also invited celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and others to join the campaign to boycott Chinese products under its flagship national movement 'Bharatiya Saaman-Hamara Abhiman'.

CAIT also wrote to over 50 top industrialists in India including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adi Godrej, Azim Premji, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra to support Boycott China campaign and stop using imported Chinese parts in their businesses.

CAIT has been at the forefront of an anti-Chinese products campaign in India following the spread of coronavirus that originated in Wuhan province in China and has ravaged global economy including India. The heightened tensions between the two countries in the Galwan province in Ladakh over the last two months that reached a flashpoint on the night of July 15 with the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers has further exacerbated matters.