Arvind Kejriwal goes into isolation after wife Sunita tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister is also likely to get tested for COVID-19 today.

In June last year, Arvind Kejriwal had got himself tested for COVID-19 after developing fever and sore throat. However, his report had turned out negative for the infection.

Earlier today, the chief minister urged people in Delhi to stay at home during the 6-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

The national capital went into lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 till 6 am on April 26. While annoucing the lockdown, Kejriwal had said it will help in reducing the spread of infections and the Delhi government will utilise the time to further increase hospital beds for infected patients.

Delhi reported 23,686 new COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths in the preceding 24 hours on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 26.12 per cent.

