PM Modi Speech Highlights: No leniency till we get a vaccine, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the seventh time today since the nation first went into lockdown due to coronavirus. During his address, the Prime Minister urged citizens to practise caution during the festive season and not become complacent with the improvement in the COVID situation.

"We have seen in recent days that many have given up caution," said PM Modi. "If you are not cautious, you are putting your family, elders, children at risk," he added.

"Till the time we get a vaccine for this pandemic, we should not let our fight against coronavirus abate even a little. It has happened for the first time in years that the entire world is engaged on war-footing to protect mankind. Several countries are working on this (vaccine). Our scientists too are working on a vaccine," said PM Modi.

"Some of the vaccines under development in India are in advanced stages (of testing), the situation looks optimistic. The government is prepared to ensure that the coronavirus vaccine is delivered to every Indian as soon as possible, when it comes," he further added.

"I want your well-being, I want this festive season to be a joyous time for you. Thus I urge media and those active on social media to bring awareness over coronavirus," said PM Modi.

Check out all the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on BusinessToday.In live blog

6:13 PM: "I want your well-being, I want this festive season to be a joyous time for you. Thus I urge media and those active on social media to bring awareness over coronavirus," says PM Modi.

6:10 PM: Government is vying to ensure that vaccines reach every Indian once they arrive, says PM Modi.

6:09 PM: We must not let up in our fight against coronavirus till we get a vaccine, says PM Modi. Work is on in India too for COVID vaccines, he adds.

6:07 PM: We have seen in recent days that many have given up caution, says PM Modi. If you are not cautious, you are putting your family, elders, children at risk, he added.

6:04 PM: We must improve the good situation that we have attained by the hard work of Indians: PM Modi

6:01 PM: Lockdown has gone, virus is still here

In this festive season, we must not forget that lockdown might have been lifted, but the virus is still here, says PM Modi.

5:42 PM: Where to watch PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation

PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation will be broadcasted live on Doordarhshan. It will also be available on YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau (PIB). You can also watch the address live on India Today and Aaj Tak.

5:37 PM: Health Ministry's COVID SOPs during festive season

Health Ministry has released standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the coronavirus pandemic during the festive season. This might feature prominently in PM Modi's speech today. The ministry had said that necessary preventive measures must be followed for large gatherings during the festive season.

5:34 PM: COVID concerns during winters, festive season

With the onset of the festive season, authorities have been warning citizens to strictly maintain social distancing and avoid crowds in view of the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, researchers have warned that the virus might become more infectious as temperatures drop during the winter season.

5:27 PM: PM Modi to address the nation shortly

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly where he is expected to talk about the coronavirus situation in the country with emphasis precautions to be taken during the on the upcoming winter season.

4:35 PM: Six states account for 64% of India's total COVID-19 active cases

According to health ministry, six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64% of India's total COVID-19 active cases.

4:03 PM: Coronavirus cases in India

India reported 46,791 new coronavirus cases after over two months today. This takes the total coronavirus tally to over 75.97 lakh. The active cases in India now are just 10 per cent of the total caseload.

3:59 PM: What are the speculations?

Experts suggest it is unlikely that PM Modi will make any fiscal stimulus announcement today. It's also unlikely that he would throw a word of caution around coronavirus at a time when the country is preparing for the ongoing festive season. Though suspense lingers, it is expected that the PM would talk about the reducing number of coronavirus cases in India.

3:50 PM: Will share a 'message', says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he'll share an important message with the fellow citizens; this will be his 7th address to the nation since he announced a nation-wide lockdown in March.

2:49 PM: This is India's decade: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore through video conferencing on Monday, had said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and to make this decade India's. "In the last 6-7 months you might have seen the speed and the ambit of reforms are increasing. Whether it is agriculture, space, defence, aviation or labour. In every sector necessary changes are being made for growth," he said.

2:32 PM: How, where to watch live streaming of PM address

For all the latest updates related on PM Narendra Modi's 6pm address to the nation, you can log onto BusinessToday.In and follow our live blog. Apart from this, you can also watch the Prime Minister's address to the nation live at the India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels, and websites of India Today and Aaj Tak.

Also read: PM Modi speech today: How, where to watch live streaming of PM address; what to expect



2:00 PM: Though the subject of the PM's address to the nation has not been specified, PM Modi is likely to talk about the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister has emphasised on the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks and face covers to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in his various addresses.

ALSO READ: PM Garib Kalyan Yojana extended till November end; to cost govt Rs 90,000 cror