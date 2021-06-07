PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office said.

As the number of coronavirus cases dip in the country, states have begun unlocking by relaxing COVID-19 lockdown curbs. The Prime Minister is expected to highlight the need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour during his address.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

Modi will request people to follow COVID-19 protocols even as restrictions are eased, sources said. The Prime Minister is also likely to give assurance about the progress of vaccination programme, and urge people to drop vaccine hesitancy and get vaccinated, they said.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures the government has been taking to deal with the situation. He has also made new announcements at times in the address.

Amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, he had addressed the nation on April 20 earlier this year on the situation in the country.

On Monday, India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days. Active cases dropped to 14,01,609, while death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, as per Health Ministry's data.

