NYT, FT, Guardian, other websites down in global internet outage

A global internet outage resulted in many top news and streaming websites like New York Times, Guardian, Reddit, among others, going down. However, many of the affected websites were restored and seemed to be coming back up.

A glitch at US-based cloud service company Fastly was behind the outage, as per some reports.

Earlier, British newspaper Guardian said its website and app were affected by the wider internet outage.

The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible - The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2021

Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) retail website also seemed to be down. The United Kingdom's attorney general tweeted that the country's main gov.uk website was down, providing an email for queries.

The affected websites showed "service unavailable" error message.

Fastly said "the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return." Earlier, most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing "Degraded Performance", the company's website showed.

