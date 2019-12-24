Anti-CAA protests LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi sent back mid-way from Meerut

Anti-CAA protests LIVE updates: The UP Police stopped Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were on their way to meet the families of the anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests. The Congress leaders returned to Delhi. Meanwhile the PM Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the National Population Register (NPR) that seeks to create a list of the "usual residents" of the country. Moreover, anticipating protests, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in Mandi House. Sansad Marg has also been closed and the traffic diverted. Amid the rising protests against CAA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a protest rally in Kolkata. West Bengal BJP Vice President also called out the CAA and said that it is discriminatory to Muslims. He said that if Muslims from the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are not persecuted then what's the harm in including them in the CAA.

3:46 pm: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea which alleged that telecom services were disrupted in various parts of the national capital during the anti-citizenship law protests in violation of rules.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the PIL after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, told the court the disruption was only for four hours on December 19 and was no longer in effect.

3:45 pm: The Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru last week, resulting in two deaths.

In the order passed on Monday, the state government said it has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district G Jagadish as the executive magistrate to inquire into the matter and submit a report within three months.

The government order took note of the fact that defying section 144 of the CrPC clamped in Mangaluru protesters turned violent.

3:40 pm: Police detain KSU (Kerala Students Union)-Youth Congress workers.

Kerala: Police detain KSU (Kerala Students Union)-Youth Congress workers after they tried to block the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Kannur.

3:25 pm: Daryaganj violence: Other 9 accused have also moved bail application in Tis Hazari court. Matter has been listed for 26th December.

3:00 pm: Shrikant Sharma, state minister: People involved in the violence are being identified and strict action will be taken against them. Opposition parties tried to take political advantage of the situation in the state. Nobody will be spared.

2:42pm: Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves over Rs 8,500 crore for updating National Population Register

The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country. A "usual resident" is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for National Population Register was collected in 2010 along with the houselisting phase of Census of India 2011.

2:40pm: Goa BJP plans pro-CAA rally on January 3

The Goa BJP has planned a massive rally in the state on January 3 to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held meeting with all BJP MLAs in Panaji to discuss the anti-CAA protests.

2:35pm: Complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi for giving provocative speeches against CAA

A complaint was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in UP's Aligarh against Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Asaduddin Owaisi and others for giving provocative speeches against citizenship law.

The court said that the matter will be heard on January 24.

2:30pm: Congress workers protest in Meerut against UP police

Congress workers protesting in Meerut against UP police for not allowing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to visit families.

2:26pm: No detention centres in Maharashtra, Muslims need not fear: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that Muslim citizens would not face any injustice in the state. He also said that there are no detention centres in the state.

2:23pm: Pro-CAA rally in Gujarat, CM Rupani and other BJP leaders to attend Ahmedabad event: Seeking to counter protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in various parts of the country, Gujarat BJP leaders and government functionaries are taking part in rallies in support of the CAA across all 33 districts of the state today.

2:01 pm: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who were stopped outside Meerut by Police are now returning to Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the CAA.

The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, Congress sources said in Delhi.

The Gandhis were stopped near Partapur police station. "We asked the police to show us order, but they did not show any order for stopping us and told us to return," Rahul Gandhi told reporters. At least five protesters died in Meerut alone.

A Congress spokesperson said that the Gandhis will again try to meet the families on Wednesday.

1:59 pm: Visuals from Mandi House protest against CAA.

1:57 pm: Delhi Police has said that it has given no permission to conduct protest at Mandi House.

1:55 pm: Chennai Police files FIR against MK Stalin, 8000 DMK workers for CAA protest.

1:49 pm: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped outside Meerut. They were on their way to meet families of those killed in violence that broke out during protests against CAA.

1:48 pm: Protests in Karnataka's Hubli.

1:47 pm: Visuals from Mamata Banerjee's rally against CAA.

#WATCH: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raises slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata.

1:45 pm: "CCTV footage that surfaced reveals the truth. In reports to the Supreme Court and High Court, we have written that AMU students were aggressive and they deliberately created a disturbance. The police used non-lethal weapons for self-defence. The matter is sub judice," said Akash Kulhari, SSP Aligarh.

1:44 pm: Visuals from Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and #NationalRegisterofCitizens , in Kolkata

1:40 pm: Sansad Marg is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch: Delhi Police

1:38 pm: "People have started giving befitting replies to the Centre and Jharkhand poll results are its latest example," said Mamata Banerjee at protest rally.

1:35 pm: "The fight against CAA and NRC is fight for the country; BJP wants to divide India," said Mamata Banerjee.

1:30 pm: "The prime minister is saying that there is neither any discussion nor any proposal on (nationwide implementation of) National Register of Citizens (NRC). But only a few days back, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there would be NRC across the country. Both the statements are contradicting each other. We wonder who is speaking the truth," Banerjee said.

1:24 pm: Visuals from protests at Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri.

Joined a Massive protest against #caa_nrc at krishnagiri Tamil Nadu.

1:23 pm: Opposition parties allege that Andhra CM Reddy is lying about NRC as he had already issued a gazette notification announcing NRC in the state on August 16, 2019.

1:15 pm: "NPR is first step of the National Register of Indian Citizens, which is the other name of nation-wide NRC," says Asaduddin Owaisi.

NPR is first step of the National Register of Indian Citizens, which is the other name of nation-wide NRC.



Its important to understand the link between NPR & NRC [1/n] https://t.co/TBCyBTioZp Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 23, 2019

1:04 pm: "If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come, so there's no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true - what about Baluch who live in Pakistan and Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?" asks BJP VP in West Bengal Chandra Kumar Bose.

1:02 pm: Chandra Kumar Bose, West Bengal BJP Vice President slams CAA.

If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu,Sikh,Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let's be transparent

12:50 pm: Manish Sisodia slams Kangana Ranaut for her comments on CAA.

12:45 pm: Protesters gather at Mandi House.

Delhi: Protesters gather at Mandi House to protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

12:31 pm: "We used to be a proud democracy," said Shashi Tharoor in defence of German student.

This is dismaying. We used to be a proud democracy, an example to the world: No democracy punishes freedom of expression. I call on @DrRPNishank to instruct @iitmadras to withdraw the expulsion & allow India to hold its head high in the academic world.

12:27 pm: Jakob Lindenthal who took part in the anti-CAA protests have been asked to leave the country by the Bureau of Immigration. According to reports, he was orally informed that he had violated visa regulations. Lindenthal was an exchange student at IIT Madras.

12:22 pm: A court on Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.

A magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody.

12:17 pm: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left for Meerut where they will meet families of those killed in violence that broke out during protests against CAA.

12:10 pm: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jadavpur University as he his convoy was blocked again by protesting students: It is a painful moment for me as a Chancellor and Governor, students inside waiting to be handed over their degrees but a handful of people blocking me outside. Total collapse of rule of law. State Govt has put education in captivity.

12:05 pm: Section 144 imposed in Mandi House area in view of a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. Police teams have been deployed.

11:50 am: Tis Hazari court issues notice to Police on the bail plea of 6 of the 15 accused in Daryaganj violence case. Hearing will be held on 28th December.

11:44 am: Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in Kochi: "Urge the Centre to review the Citizenship Amendment Act, we need a more democratic debate on this act."

11:40 am: Delhi High Court rejects a plea which sought to quash the December 19 order of Police suspending telecom services in parts of Delhi, in wake of protests over Citizenship Amendment Act.

11:29 am: High Court division bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar refused to pass any order on this and said 'we will see'.

11:20 am: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has approached Delhi High Court seeking issuance of court direction to concerned authorities for 'recovering damages from accountable people' of loss of public property during the violence in Jamia Nagar.

11:09 am: "I am sorry voting against CAB didn't stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don't get confused," says Prashant Kishor.

Rather than trying to inform me what Congress CMs have said please share the OFFICIAL statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress ruled states



I am sorry voting against CAB didnt stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So dont get confused. Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

11:00 am: "We also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it," says Prashant Kishor.

Thanks @rahulgandhi for joining citizens movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it.



We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the #Congress ruled states. Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

10:55 am: Plea moved in High Court seeking recovery of damages for destruction of public and private property during anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

10:45 am: "The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India," says Yogendra Yadav.

10:30 am: 6 of the 15 accused in Daryaganj violence case have moved bail application in Tis Hazari sessions court. The Court will hear the matter today. They were arrested after violence broke out in Daryaganj during protests over Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20.

10:15 am: Internet services have been restored in Lucknow.

10:00 am: Sonakshi Sinha, whose Dabangg 3 released amid the ongoing anti-CAA stir responded to the box office collections of the movie taking a beating due to the demonstrations. "I think people know what is more important and I am honestly happy about that. The entire country has come together and protested against it (CAA). It is definitely more important than a film. I am very proud about the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with people," she said.

9:50 am: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy says there's no place for NRC in the state. "Several minority groups came to me and requested that I make a statement on NRC. I told them clearly that state government will not support it," he said at a public meeting.

9:42 am: BJP MP Rebati Kumar Tripura claims he "received threats" from outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura for voting in favour of CAA in Parliament.

9:39 am: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls for protest rally from Swami Vivekananda's residence in Kolkata to Gandhi Bhawan.

9:35 am: Union minister Jitendra Singh says "deliberate disinformation" is being induced in minds of innocent masses, leading to misgivings among certain sections of people about Citizenship Amendment Act.

9:32 am: Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer held a march yesterday in support of Citizenship Amendment Act.