CBI raids 100 locations in bank frauds over Rs 3,700 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched 100 location across 11 states and union territories on Thursday. The raids were related to more than 30 bank fraud cases amounting to Rs 3,700 crore.

The raids are part of the special drive to book fraudsters based on complaints from different nationalised banks of India. The complainant banks include Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, IDBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India, CBI informed.

The various cities and towns where the searches were conducted include Kanpur, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Thiruvarur, Vellore, Tiruppur, Bangalore, Gantur, Hyderbad, Bellery, Vadodara, Kolkata, West Godavari, Surat, Mumbai, Bhopal, Nimadi, Tirupati Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Karnal, Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar.

CBI said that various incriminating documents and other material and digital evidences were recovered during the searches.

"It may be stated that CBI has been receiving a number of complaints from various banks alleging cheating, diversion of funds, submission of fake/forged documents by different defaulting firms while obtaining loans/credit facilities etc. There have been allegations that such firms have been turning defaulters resulting into the loans becoming Non Performing Assets(NPAs), thus causing heavy loss to the public sector banks," CBI stated.

"After scrutiny, the cases are registered by CBI. Thorough investigation is carried out in order to book the culprits, take them to face the law and endeavour to salvage public money," the probe agency further added.

