CBSE class 10, 12 admit cards and date sheet released for the 2018 exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for its regular and private students on its website. The date sheet for both the classes has been released as well. Candidates can check the website - cbse.nic.in - to download the admit cards and check the date sheet. The CBSE exams will be conducted next month.



Both class 10th and 12th CBSE exams for 2018 would start from March 5. While the class 10th exams will get over on April 4, 2018, class 12th exams will continue till April 12, 2018.

The admit cards would provide all the information required by the students, including the exam centre.

Here's how you can access the admit cards:

Go to http://cbse.nic.in

Look for the column of recent announcements and click on the link that says 'Online Admit Card/Centre Material for Class X/XII - 2018 (School Login for Regular Candidates)'

Click on "CLICK HERE TO PROCEED" in the next page open

Enter User ID, Password and Security Pin in the given space

Once you receive your admit card, take a printout of the admit card

Schools need to enter their user ID, password and security code to generate online list of candidates.