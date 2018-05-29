CBSE Class 10 results 2018: Girls outshine boys! Top score 499 out of 500

CBSE Class 10 results were declared today. Although the results were expected around 4 pm today, CBSE Class 10 results were announced two hours earlier. CBSE recorded an overall 86.70% of successful candidates, with 14,08,594 students clearing the CBSE Class 10 exams this year. The CBSE Class 10 exams 2018 were held from March 5 to April 4, across 4460 centres.

This time too, girls performed better than boys by 3.35%. The pass percentage of girls is 88.67%, while of boys is 85.32%. Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan's Vidyalaya Cohin topped the exams, all with 499 out of 500 marks.

However, outshining them all and overtaking the overall pass percentage by a significant margin are differently abled candidates. A whopping 92.55% of all differently-abled CBSE Class 10 candidates were successful.

CBSE said that out of 16,24,682 students that appeared, 3,760 were differently abled. Out of that 3,480 were successful in their exams. Out of that, 21 candidates bagged 95% or more and 135 candidates achieved 90% or more.

With a score of 489 out of 500, Anushka Panda from Suncity, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School, Ghaziabad topped the exams, followed closely by Somya Deep Pradhan from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanpur, Orissa with 484.

Out of all the CBSE Class 10 candidates, 27,476 scored 95% or more, while 1,31,493 scored 90% or more. Region wise, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 99.60%, Chennai 97.37% and Ajmer 91.86% of successful candidates.

Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams can now check their results on the official websites of cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in or results.nic.in. Additionally CBSE Class 10 students can also access the results via apps and SMSes and can view their results on UMANG mobile app, available on Android, Ios and Windows phone. CBSE Class 10 results will also be available on search engine www.bing.com as well as on Google. Not only that, results can also be accessed on Microsoft SMS Organizer app and through IVRS or Interactive Voice Response System on 24300699 for Delhi subscribers and on 011- 24300699 for subscribers from other parts of the country.

To make matters easier, CBSE Class 10 students can get their marksheets through DigiLocker that is registered with the Government of India. Students would get their account details on the mobile number that was registered with the board for CBSE Class 10 results 2018. Students can access the locker on digilocker.gov.in. The locker is also accessible on Android and iOS.