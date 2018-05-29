CBSE Class 10 results declared; check on cbse.nic.in and other websites

CBSE Class 10 results have been declared. Results were expected to be out today at 4 pm, as mentioned by Secretary, HRD ministry Anil Swarup. Not only the anticipation of the results, students of CBSE Class 10 also had to brave the added pressure of the paper leak aftermath. Although the paper leak affected students of both CBSE Class 10 and 12, the former were exempted from re-examination. While CBSE Class 12 kept up the encouraging trend of overall pass percentage, it remains to be seen how CBSE Class 10 fared.

Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams could check their results on the official websites of cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in or results.nic.in. All they have to do is the following:

Go to one of the aforementioned official websites

Click on the link which says, 'Class 10 Exam Results'

Enter your roll number and submit the same

Take a printout for future use

Additionally CBSE Class 10 students can also access the results via apps and SMSes and can view their results on UMANG mobile app, available on Android, Ios and Windows phone. CBSE Class 10 students can also access the results on search engine www.bing.com as well as on Google. Not only that, results can also be accessed on Microsoft SMS Organizer app.

To access results on Microsoft SMS Organiser app, students will have to do the following:

Download the SMS organiser app

Check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results

Pre-register with your roll number, school code, date of birth and such details

Once the results are declared, click on the result notification to avail your score card

Download the score card

To access results on Google, CBSE Class 10 students will have to do the following:

Log on to google.com

Type CBSE 10 Results 2018 in the space provided

Select CBSE 10 result 2018 that will open a window

Enter your roll number, DoB and other details that are asked for

Click on 'Check Exam Results'

Results will be displayed on the screen

If students want to access their results via SMS, all they have to do is type CBSE10 (roll number) and send it to the corresponding number provided by CBSE:

BSNL: 57766

Aircel: 5800002

Idea: 54321, 51234

Tata Teleservices: 5333300

Airtel: 54321202

NIC (National Informatics Centre): 9212357123

A charge of 50 paise will be levied on each SMS.

CBSE Class 10 students can also access the results through IVRS or Interactive Voice Response System on 24300699 for Delhi subscribers and on 011- 24300699 for subscribers from other parts of the country.

To make matters easier, CBSE Class 10 students can get their marksheets through DigiLocker that is registered with the Government of India. Students would get their account details on the mobile number that was registered with the board for CBSE Class 10 results 2018. Students can access the locker on digilocker.gov.in. The locker is also accessible on Android and iOS.

In a statement CBSE asked the public not to visit the board's office for the results, since it will not be available there. Along with the results, process of marks verification will also be displayed on the website.

Around 16.88 lakh students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from March 5 to April 4. More than 28 lakh students appeared for both the exams combined that were held at 8,591 centres in India and abroad.

Anil Swarup took to Twitter to wish all the students ahead of the results. "All the best to CBSE students of class 10. You have done your bit. Let not the results make you nervous because you have no control over them. You can't do anything now. You will reap the fruits of what you have sown. Be contented with what you get. And then, build your future," he said.