CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 declared; all-India topper Bhavana N Sivadas scores 499 out of 500 marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2019' today on its official website.

Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala emerged as the All India topper in CBSE Class 10th Exams scoring 499 marks out of 500. As many as 13 students have scored 499 marks in the CBSE Class 10th exams.

According to reports, the pass percentage is recorded to be at 91% this year, marking an increase as compared to last year. However, it is still lower than the pass percentage of 2017 which was recorded at 93.06%.

Trivandrum, Chennai and Ajmer are the top three regions with a pass percentage of 99.85%, 99% and 95.89%, respectively.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready in order to check their CBSE Class 10th results without any hassle.

The result was expected to be declared at 3 pm today. However, as per latest reports, the Board has declared the 'CBSE Class 10th result 2019' on its official website.

The board announced the CBSE Class 12th results on May 02.

Step-1: Visit the official website of Board.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link of 'Class 10th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit' after you've entered your credentials.

Step-5: Your result will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

