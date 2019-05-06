CBSE Class 10th Result declared; PM Modi congratulates students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2019 today on its official website (cbse.nic.in). Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala is one of the toppers of the CBSE class 10th exams with a score of 499 marks out of 500. As many as 13 students have scored 499 marks in the CBSE Class 10th exams.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted and congratulated the students of Class 10th on their matric results. "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud. Congratulations also to their teachers and parents!" he tweeted.

Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud. Congratulations also to their teachers and parents! #CBSE10thresult - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 6 May 2019

Out of these 13 students eight are from Uttar Pradesh, two from Rajasthan and one each from Haryana, Punjab and Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram has topped among all the districts with a pass percentage of 99.85% followed by Chennai (99%) and Ajmer which recorded a pass percentage of 95.89%, respectively.

As per reports, the pass percentage is recorded to be at 91% this year, marking an increase as compared to last year. In 2018, the pass percentage of students was 88.67 per cent. Even though the pass percentage has increased this year, it is still lower than the pass percentage of 2017 which was recorded at 93.06%.

Nearly 16,04,428 students have successfully cleared the exam out of the 17,61,078 candidates who had appeared for the CBSE Class 10th exams.

