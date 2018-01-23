CBSE UGC NET 2018: Exam pattern undergoes major change; JRF age limit increased

The UGC NET 2018 examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 8 by CBSE. Candidates who clear this examination are eligible for positions of Assistant Professors. The examination draws a great number of applicants, and some of the best minds in academics compete for this lucrative job. In fact, last year 9.30 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam held in November, across 1700 centres.

However, this time a lot of big changes have been introduced in the pattern and eligibility criteria. Here are the major changes:

1. There will be 2 papers now, instead of the usual 3 papers.

2. Paper 1, will be the general aptitude test that will put the candidate's teaching and general aptitude to test. The paper will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 questions of 2 marks each. The duration of this paper will be one hour.

3. Paper 2 is devised to test the candidates on their knowledge of the subject of their choice. This paper will be of 200 marks and will contain 100 objective type questions of 2 marks each. The duration of this paper will be two hours.

4. The age limit of JRF has been increased from 28 years to 30 years.

The registration process for UGC NET 2018 will start from March 6.

Although the official notification has not been made, the updates can be found on the NET website.