scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed part-time member of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved their appointment, the order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian and former MD and CEO of IDBI Bank B Sriram were on Tuesday appointed part-time members of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved their appointment, the order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

While Subramanian, an ISB Hyderabad professor, was in December appointed the chief economic adviser for a period of three years, Sriram worked as the managing director and CEO, IDBI Bank Limited.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India was established on October 1, 2016.

Also read: Actual GDP growth between 2011-12 and 2016-17 was 4.5% as against 7%: says Ex-CEA in his report

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos