Central Vista Project: Supreme Court raps Centre, says no construction till verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, slammed Centre for reportedly going ahead with the Central Vista project even as concerns pertaining to the redevelopment plan are yet to be decided upon by the court.

The SC has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to get clear directives to make sure that no construction is carried out under the (Central Vista) project in central Delhi.

The apex court expressed displeasure at the pace with which the Centre is going ahead with construction work of the project adding that the government can lay the foundation stone, but cannot push the construction work.

The SC has granted permission to the Centre to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Central Vista project while noting that no demolition, construction, or felling of trees shall be carried out at the Central Vista site as of now.

Mehta, on the court's orders, undertook on behalf of the Centre that the government won't go ahead with any such activities (under the Central Vista) until the SC delivers its verdict.

The revamp project, which was announced in September last year, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, and the target is to construct it by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 as part of the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10. Construction of the new establishment was likely to be finished by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier said that the new Parliament building will be earthquake resistant and 2,000 (in total) will directly participate in the construction of the new building and 9,000 indirectly. The existing establishment will be preserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, the Centre has said.