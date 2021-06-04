scorecardresearch
Centre yet to decide on offering legal protection to domestic COVID-19 vaccines manufacturers

India has been inoculating people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech

The Indian government is yet to decide on whether to offer legal protection to local manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, Vinod Kumar Paul, a top adviser to the government, said on Friday.

India has been inoculating people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech, and it will commercially launch Russia's Sputnik V shots by mid-June.

