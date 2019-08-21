INX Media case Updates: P Chidambaram arrested; taken to CBI HQ

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram appeared at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi after the Supreme Court refused to hear his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday. In his brief address to the media, Chidambaram claimed that he was not running, but preparing his defence. He said that he has not been named in the FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case.

P Chidambaram's lawyers on Wednesday filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling his anticipatory bail plea. During the hearing, SC Judge Justice NV Ramana sent Chidambaram's plea before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to pass the order. The CJI is expected hear the plea later today. Senior Congress leader Chidambaram, who is facing arrest in the INX Media case, has been untraceable after 6.45 pm on Tuesday. The former finance minister is being investigated by both the CBI and the ED for allegedly influencing FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearances as the finance minister in the UPA government, and taking bribes through companies linked to his son Karti Chidambaram, who is now an MP. Both the agencies are still searching for Chidambaram. The ED on Wednesday also issued a lookout circular against the former Union minister. Earlier, Chidambaram's lawyer had requested the CBI not to take any action against the former union minister till the Supreme Court hearing in the case.

10.20 PM: Chidambaram has been taken inside a room in CBI. The Investigative officer along with other officials are present inside the room.

10.00 PM: Chidambaram taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for medical check-up. He will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday.

9.48 PM: P Chidambaram has been arrested from his residence. He has been taken to CBI headquarters.

#WATCH P Chidambaram taken away in a car by CBI officials. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/nhE9WiY86C ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019 9.40 PM: All protestors outside AICC offices taken into custody. 9.08 PM: 2 CBI teams are at Chidamabaram's Jor Bagh house. A team of Delhi Police personnel is also present. 9.08 PM: ED, CBI teams arrive at Chidambaram's house. 9.00 PM: CBI officials scale the walls of Chidambaram's residence as the gates were closed on them. 8.50 PM: CBI team arrives at Chidambaram's residence in New Delhi's Jor Bagh. 8.40 PM: P Chidambaram arrives at his Jor Bagh residence with Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in tow. 8.28 PM: Chidambaram leaves Congress HQ before the CBI team could apprehend him. 8.27 PM: CBI team arrives a Congress HQ. 8.22 PM: Chidambaram wraps up his press meet. 8.21 PM: A CBI team is en route to Congress HQ. 8.21 PM: These are lies spread by pathological liars, says Chidambaram. 8.20 PM: FIR by CBI does not include my name, says Chidambaram 8.19 PM: There is no charge sheet in INX Media case, says Chidambaram while addressing the media. 7.45 PM: P Chidambaram arrives at AICC offices in New Delhi to address a press meet. 4.58 PM: The Supreme Court will hear P Chidambaram's interim bail plea on Friday. 4.13 PM: "Registrar has gone to speak to the CJI. The status on the website shows the case is to be heard today. We are waiting for a response," said Vivek Tankha, senior advocate and Congress MP. 4.12 PM: "I cannot mention any case before a Constitution bench. I just stepped in to court to show my face. We are waiting for a word from the Registrar," Kapil Sibal told media. 2.48 PM: Chidambaram's lawyers are considering all options before CJI Ranjan Gogoi's order. The CJI is in the Constitution bench for the Ayodhya case, which can't be interrupted for other matters. 2.11 PM: The CBI and ED teams have visited all known locations of Chidambaram but to no avail. The agencies searched over a dozen locations in the Delhi-NCR region since yesterday. 2.07 PM: The agency is also probing the role of Unison Global Investment Ltd, a British Virgin Island company, which is allegedly linked to Chidambaram and has been named in Panama papers. 2.00 PM: As per reports, apart from the INX Media case, the court will also hear allegations regarding money received in Aircel Maxis, Diageo Scotland Ltd, Katara Holdings, El Forge Ltd, Desert Dune (company owned by DHF) cases. 1.55 PM: Congress leader Ashwani Kumar asks: "Where is it written that if a person's anticipatory bail is rejected, person has to produce himself? I am not aware about any lookout circular. Right now, the matter has gone to the CJI bench. We don't want to jump to any conjecture." 1.53 PM: CJI likely to pass order after lunch At 10:36 AM, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal mentions urgent matter before Justice Ramana in Court 3. Justice Ramana assures to send file immediately to CJI Ranjan Gogoi to pass orders. Solicitor general opposes and says the case is of "monumental magnitude", and that no relief should be given. The SC bench says the CJI will pass orders, possible after lunch. 1.41 PM: The Congress party rallies behind P Chidambaram; says a govt that persecutes its citizens for speaking truth to power is only reiterating its own cowardly nature. A govt that persecutes its citizens for speaking truth to power is only reiterating its own cowardly nature. @PChidambaram_IN is an extremely qualified & respected leader, he has served this nation with dedication & humility. We stand by his quest for truth no matter what. Congress (@INCIndia) August 21, 2019 1.40 PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi says the Modi government is using the ED, CBI & sections of a "spineless media" to character assassinate Chidambaram. Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram.



I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2019 12.55 PM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files a caveat (court can't pass any order without hearing the party filing it) in the Supreme Court, in the petition filed by P Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest. - ANI 11.48 AM: Chidambaram's case to be put before CJI The Supreme Court on Wednesday said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his petition for pre-arrest bail in the INX media case will be put before the CJI to consider for urgent listing. Justice N V Ramana told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, that the case will be put before CJI Ranjan Gogoi. "I am sending it to the Chief Justice of India. He will pass orders," the bench told Sibal. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED and CBI, told the bench that it is a case of money laundering of "monumental magnitude". - PTI 11.38 AM: Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal couldn't mention his urgent listing of P Chidambaram's plea before CJI, as 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, commences day-to-day hearing on Ayodhya case. -ANI 11.02 AM: The Enforcement Directorate issues a lookout notice against P Chidambaram. 11.00 AM: Chidambaram's legal team is presently inside the court of the Chief Justice of India (CJI). 10.50 AM: Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana sends P Chidambaram's plea file seeking an interim bail, before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to pass the order. 10.30 AM: Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha are inside the courtroom. 10.21 AM: P Chidambaram's lawyers file a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling his anticipatory bail plea. Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of #PChidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea pic.twitter.com/rjpf1vqbzM ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019 9.41 AM: Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid says the CBI action on P Chidambaram "extremely unfair". Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, on being asked 'how do you see the CBI action?': Extremely unfair. #PChidamabaram pic.twitter.com/BOM8IQI0M0 ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019 9.28 AM: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala says India has witnesses "worst kind of virulent vendetta by the Modi government as the BJP runs a police state". "Judge reserves judgement for seven months and delivers it 72 hours before retirement, the CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded," he added. 9.21 AM: The CBI and the ED will oppose P Chidambaram's relief plea in the Supreme Court. The Congress leader had approached the top court on Tuesday, requesting for an urgent hearing. The matter is now posted for hearing at 10.30 am today. 8.54 AM: The CBI team leaves Chidambaram's house after failing to find the Congress leader for the third time. 8.48 AM: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt; says 'truth is inconvenient to cowards' Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the ruling government at the Centre for hunting down those who dare to speak truth. The leader says the party stand by Chidambaram. "An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," tweeted the Congress leader. but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are.

2/2 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 21, 2019 8.42 AM: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea at 10.30 AM After the Delhi HC turned down his anticipatory bail plea, Chidambaram was also denied urgent hearing by the Supreme Court too. The Congress leader had approached the top court on Tuesday, requesting for an urgent hearing. However, the matter is now posted for hearing at 10.30 am on Wednesday. 8.33 AM: A CBI team has arrived at Chidambaram's residence. Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Yesterday, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/t2kvpNfxCC ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019 8.31 AM: Chidambaram seeks complaint copy from 63 Moons Technologies In a separate case, Chidambaram, facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit demanding Rs 10,000 crore in damages filed by 63 moons Technologies, has sought from the company a copy of the plaint and other relevant documents. 63 Moons Technologies filed the suit on June 12 against Chidambaram; K P Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development; Ramesh Abhishek, then Chairman of Forward Market Commission (FMC). It alleged the company was facing continuous "targeted and malafide actions" in the wake of an "engineered payment default crisis" at one of its subsidiaries, National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL). It claimed that probe by multiple agencies did not find any money trail reaching NSEL, 63 moons and its founder Jignesh Shah. However, the group was targeted as part of a "conspiracy" hatched by Chidambaram when he was finance minister, Krishnan and Abhishek, the suit alleged. -- PTI 8.21: What the Delhi High Court said on INX Media case The Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that the INX media case is a "classic case of money laundering" and it was of the prima facie opinion that his custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation in the matter. Justice Sunil Gaur, who dismissed Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam, said that granting bail in such cases will send wrong message to the society. 8.00 AM: CBI gives Chidambaram two-hour deadline to show up Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put up a notice outside the residence of P Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/IeEI5IkvGF ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

The CBI on Tuesday put up a notice outside Chidambaram's residence in Delhi, giving him two-hour to show up. "Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am now investigating under Chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure. You are hereby directed to attend before me within two hours of the receipt of this notice for the purpose of investigation of the case," the notice signed by CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police R Parthasarathy said.

7.30 AM: Chidambaram's lawyer writes to CBI

Arshdeep Singh Khurana, P Chidambaram's lawyer, requests the CBI not to take action against Chidambaram before SC hearing. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours. Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law & had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail (in INX media case). He has been permitted by SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am today. I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then & await the hearing at 10:30 am," says Khurana.

Edited by Manoj Sharma