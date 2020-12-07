scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cisco agrees to buy IMImobile for $730 million

Cisco has agreed to buy London-based cloud communications software company IMImobile for 595 pence per share in cash in a deal valued at about $730 million

Cisco has agreed to buy London-based cloud communications software company IMImobile PLC for 595 pence per share in cash in a deal valued at about $730 million, including debt.

IMImobile provides software and services to businesses to connect with customers through interactive channels including social, messaging and voice.

Also read: Walmart gears up for $10 billion Flipkart IPO in US

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos