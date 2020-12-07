Cisco agrees to buy IMImobile for $730 million

Specials
Cisco has agreed to buy London-based cloud communications software company IMImobile PLC for 595 pence per share in cash in a deal valued at about $730 million, including debt.
IMImobile provides software and services to businesses to connect with customers through interactive channels including social, messaging and voice.
