Complete lockdown in Haryana from May 3 for 7 days

The Haryana government on Sunday, May 2, announced exhaustive curbs across the state amid surging coronavirus cases.

According to the announcement, Haryana will go under a complete lockdown for seven days, starting from May 3 and will end on May 10 morning."Complete lockdown to be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state," said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.