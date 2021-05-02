scorecardresearch
Complete lockdown in Haryana from May 3 for 7 days

According to the announcement by Haryana government, the state will go under a complete lockdown for seven days, starting from May 3 and will end on May 10 morning

The Haryana government on Sunday, May 2, announced exhaustive curbs across the state amid surging coronavirus cases.

According to the announcement, Haryana will go under a complete lockdown for seven days, starting from May 3 and will end on May 10 morning."Complete lockdown to be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state," said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

