Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10 to curb COVID-19 surge

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday, May 8, announced a full lockdown in the state for two weeks, starting May 10. The state government imposed the 14-day complete lockdown to stem the further spread of COVID-19. The lockdown in Tamil Nadu will begin from May 10 and will be in effect until May 24.

The state government said it took the decision because of "unavoidable circumstances" in Tamil Nadu in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

From May 10, all vegetable, fish, and meat shops and provisional stores will remain open only till 12 pm in the state, whereas all other shops will remain shut.

Government-run TASMAC liquor shops will also be closed during the 14-day complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu. Restaurants will only be permitted to open only for takeaway services.

Only essential services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. Petrol and diesel outlets will remain open during the shutdown.

Due to the complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10, all shops will be allowed to remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 6 am to 9 pm to help people prepare for the two-week shutdown.

Tamil Nadu is one of the top five worst-hit states with the highest count of COVID-19 infections. The state has recorded 26,465 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.