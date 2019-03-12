Congress sounds poll bugle from PM Modi's home turf Gujarat, holds CWC meet to finalise election strategy

The top leadership of Congress party is going to give the final shape to its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections at its Working Committee meet in Ahmedabad Tuesday, and will kickstart its campaign for the elections starting next month. Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party will brainstorm on the upcoming election strategy at the meet.

Party President Rahul Gandhi is chairing the meet to deliberate on key issues for the elections and discuss ways regarding how to take on PM Modi and his government on the issues of governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and lack of job creation, national security and women's safety.

There's a lot of interest if Priyanka Gandhi will make her debut speech in the event. The day long meet of Congress' highest decision-making body is being held in the home turf of PM Modi at Vallabhbhai Patel national memorial in Ahmedabad.

This is looked upon as the Congress sending a strong political message to the BJP that they are ready for the upcoming challenge.

The party will also sound the poll bugle for the LS elections next month with a 'Jan Sankalp Rally', the party leaders said. The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years, the last one was in the state of Bhavnagar in 1961.

Congress will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Patidar leader Hardik Patel will join the party formally at the meeting in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi to fight the

LS elections beginning April 11.

Ahead of the CWC meet in Ahmedabad, Congress leaders paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram. Tuesday also marks the anniversary of the famous 'Dandi March' started by Gandhi and a group of Satyagrahis from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930.

Top Congress leaders like A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah, Tarun Gogoi, Harish Rawat and Oommen Chandy attended a prayer meeting at the Sabarmati Ashram.

"Today marks the anniversary of the #DandiMarch, led by Mahatma Gandhi, which played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence. The march was a non-violent protest against the rigorous and oppressive British policies on salt," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

The party has maintained that the narrative for the general elections needs to be directed towards the real issues and problems of common people rather than the "propaganda" plank of the NDA government, particularly after the Pulwama attack followed by the IAF air strike on terror dens in Pakistan.

The party is expected to issue a statement after the CWC meet today, according to sources.

(With inputs from agency)