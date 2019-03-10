Lok Sabha Election 2019 schedule LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce final dates at 5 PM today

Lok Sabha election 2019: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce final dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 during a press conference at 5PM on Sunday. The General Elections 2019 may be conducted in seven-eight phases in April-May, suggest reports. Apart from announcing dates for the Lok Sabha election dates, the ECI is also likely to announce the dates for Assembly polls in four states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The Lok Sabha Election schedule is usually announced in March only. In 2009, the Lok Sabha Election schedule was announced on March 2, while the ECI had announced the polling schedule on March 5 in 2014.

2.40pm: The election to fill 5 vacancies in the Telangana Legislative Council will be held on Monday, reports PTI.

2.19pm: After the implementation of the Code of Conduct post the Election date announcement today, the country will be spared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hollow announcements, says BSP supremo Mayawati.

2.10pm: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav says UP DGP should be removed from his post before election.

1.50pm: The Election Commission Saturday asked political parties to "desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel" against the backdrop of a picture showing a hoarding with images of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as well as leaders of a party.

1.40pm: The impasse between the CPI(M) and the Congress over the seat-sharing deal in Bengal seems to have resolved after intervention of Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury. According to PTI, after the CPI(M) announced candidates for Raiganj and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats, the state unit of the Gandhi-led party urged the AICC to look into the matter.

1.10pm: Will the EC announce dates for Assembly polls in J&K? While there is a view that the J-K assembly elections can beheld along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. The Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed Governor, are against holding the two elections together, reported PTI. However, all political parties in the state favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this week. The J-K assembly's six-year term was to end on March 16, 2021, but it got dissolved after a ruling coalition between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell apart.

12.52pm: PM Narendra Modi addresses the CISF personnel at the 50th Raising Day ceremony of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), at Ghaziabad. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated projects worth several crores in Greater Noida on Saturday.

12.51pm: AAP leader Sanjay Singh asks: "Does the Election Commission of India work from the BJP headquarters?"

12.43pm: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha seats for Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

12.41pm: Sitanshu Kar, Principal Spokesperson and Director General of Press Information Bureau, invites media for press meet on the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

12.40pm: "I have announced 33 per cent reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections," says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

12.35pm: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was dissolved last year. The EC is bound to hold fresh polls in the militancy-hit state in at least six month, which will end in May. The EC may announce Assembly polls date for Jammu and Kashmir too.

12.26pm: There is a strong possibility that the EC may go by the precedent and hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls. Notification for the first phase could be issued by the end of March for voting some time in early April, reports PTI.

12.23pm: Among other things, the Model Code of Conduct bars the government from announcing policy decisions.

12.07pm: Former CEC Dr SY Quraishi on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The past three elections (2004, 2009 & 2014) were held from April 20 to May 10 (in four phases), April 16 to May 13 (5 phases) and April 7 to May 12 (9 phases), respectively.

11.51am: It is not a political candidate, constituency, election issue or some big-ticket political funding, the Lok Sabha elections 2019 may see a 'swing factor' in women empowerment.

11.50am: Political parties have resorted to big poll campaigning on social media with the Lok Sabha elections 2019 just a few months away. Pro-BJP groups spent over Rs 2.15 crore out of the total Rs 4.13 expenditure all parties incurred on political advertisement on Facebook in February, as per the social media site's Ad Archive Report.

11.48am: The present term of the present Lok Sabha will end on June 3. Polling will be held for 543 Parliamentary constituencies.

11.00am: The Election Commission of India to hold a press conference at 5pm today.

10.39am: The Model Code of Conduct will come into force once the polling dates will be announced by the Election Commission at 5PM today.