Coronavirus: Record 11,929 cases, 325 deaths in a day; India's tally 3.32 lakh

With a record 11,502 new COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 3,32,424 on Monday (June 15), according to the Union Health Ministry.

This tally includes 1,53,106 active cases, 1,69,798 cured/discharged, and 9,520 deaths in the country. India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Maharashtra remains a COVID-19 hotbed and the worst-hit state in India with a total of 1,07,958 confirmed infections, including 53,030 active cases, 50978 cured/discharged, and 3,950 deaths.

Out of the confirmed cases in the state, Mumbai alone has registered 58,226 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. Maharashtra recorded over 3,390 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state after Maharashtra with a total of 44,661 people infected till date, including 19,679 active cases, 24,547 cured/discharged, and 435 dead, as per the Health Ministry. As many as 1,974 people tested positive for the virus, while 38 died in the state in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Chennai recorded over 1,400 new cases on Sunday.

Delhi follows suit with 41,182 confirmed cases including 24,032 active infections, 15,823 cured/discharged, and 1,327 deaths, as per the ministry.

The national capital reported 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest-spike as of date. This was the third consecutive day when Delhi registered over 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital has added 10,000 infected people to its tally in the last six days.

Gujarat's tally stands at 23,544 as of date, with 5,742 active cases, 16,325 people already cured from COVID-19, and 1,477 deaths so far.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 13,615 confirmed cases so far. This includes 4,948 active patients, 8,268 already cured, and 399 dead due to the virus.

Rajasthan's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases is 12,694, including 2,836 active COVID-19 patients, 9566 cured/discharged, and 292 deaths.

West Bengal's tally stands at 11,087, along with 5,552 active cases, 5,060 cured/discharged, and 474 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 10,802 COVID-19 infected people, including 2,666 active patients, 7,677 cured, and 459 fatalities, as per the ministry.

Haryana's total count stands at 7,208, involving 4,117 active patients, 3003 cured, and 88 deaths so far.

Karnataka reported a total of 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, with 2,959 active patients, 3,955 recoveries, and 86 fatalities as of date. Bihar's count stands at 6,470 so far, with 2,261 active cases, 4,170 recovered, 39 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh's tally is at 6,163, including 2,765 active coronavirus patients, 3,314 recoveries, and 84 fatalities so far.

Here is the state-wise count of confirmed coronavirus cases in India:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 38

Andhra Pradesh - 6,163

Arunachal Pradesh - 91

Assam - 4,049

Bihar - 6,470

Chandigarh - 352

Chhattisgarh - 1,662

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 36

Delhi - 41,182

Goa - 564

Gujarat - 23,544

Haryana - 7,208

Himachal Pradesh - 518

Jammu and Kashmir - 5,041

Jharkhand - 1,745

Karnataka - 7,000

Kerala - 2,461

Ladakh - 549

Madhya Pradesh - 10,802

Maharashtra - 107,958

Manipur - 458

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 112

Nagaland - 168

Odisha - 3,909

Puducherry - 194

Punjab - 3,140

Rajasthan - 12,694

Sikkim - 68

Tamil Nadu - 44,661

Telangana - 4,974

Tripura - 1,076

Uttarakhand - 1,819

Uttar Pradesh - 13,615

West Bengal - 11,087

Globally, over 77 lakh people have been infected with coronavirus ever since its outbreak in China last December. Over 4.25 lakh people have already died of the COVID-19 infection.