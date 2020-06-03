Coronavirus crisis: PSBs sanction loans worth Rs 10,361.75 crore

Public sector banks have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 10,361.75 crore under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to various small businesses and MSMEs. Out of this, Rs 3,892.78 crore has been disbursed, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Besides, the Centre has laid out funds allocated for different sections of the society under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced in April. As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package, the Centre has said over 42 crore Indians have already received financial assistance worth Rs 53,248 crore.

The progress achieved under various components of PMGKP so far is as follows:

Over Rs 16,394 crore front-loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.19 crore beneficiaries.

Over Rs 10,029 crore credited to 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders under the first instalment. Around Rs 10,315 crore credited to 20.62 crore women Jan Dhan account holders under the second instalment.

Total Rs 2,814.5 crore disbursed to about 2.81 crore old-age persons, widows and disabled persons in two instalments.

Over 2.3 crore building and construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 4,312.82 crore.

So far, 101 lakh MT of foodgrains have been lifted by 36 states/UTs in April. Over 32.92 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 65.85 crore beneficiaries, in May. Over 3.58 LMT foodgrains distributed in June covering 7.16 crore beneficiaries.

Total 9.25 crore PMUY cylinders have been booked under the scheme and 8.58 crore cylinders have already been delivered to beneficiaries.

Around 16.1 lakh EPFO members have availed the online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from the EPFO account.

In the current financial year, 48.13 crore person's man-days of work generated under MGNREGA. Further, Rs 28,729 crore released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material.

Around 24% EPF contribution transferred to 59.23 lakh employees account, amounting to 895.09 crore.

