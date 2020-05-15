Coronavirus: Delhi Medical Association writes to PM Modi over non-payment of salaries for three months

The Delhi Medical Association on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over non-payment of salaries of doctors in North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The letter stated that NDMC doctors who have been tirelessly working in the fight against coronavirus have not been paid their salaries and arrears for three months.

"In our selfless service to the nation in fighting COVID-19 on frontlines, our doctors, without caring even for their lives, are not only taking risk for themselves but also for their families and trying their every bit so that they serve the society and are determined to fight till their last breath in the interest of the people and the country. Under such stressful situation, doctors have been put under avoidable mental stresses and distractions due to non-payment of their salaries," stated DMA in the letter.

The association also said that when a "poor" corporation like East Delhi Municipal Corporation can afford to pay their doctors, then why can't NDMC.

DMA urged PM Modi and Amit Shah to look into the matter urgently and intervene so that the pending salaries and arrears of the NDMC doctors are cleared.

The Prime Minister has been urging employers to ensure that employees retain their jobs and get paid amid the coronavirus lockdown. He has, on multiple occasions, also thanked the healthcare professionals for working tirelessly in the fight against corona and asked people to not misbehave with doctors and medics. In April, the PM had said, "The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure the safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety."

The DMA letter comes at a time when Delhi is witnessing a continued rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Delhi is one of the worst-affected states in the country and has reported 8,470 COVID-19 cases with 3,045 discharges and 115 deaths.

