Coronavirus: Flight restrictions to be lifted once situation is in control, says Puri

India will remove its suspension of domestic and international commercial passenger flights once it is confident that the spread of coronavirus has come under control, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

"My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic & international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide lockdown," the minister said on Twitter.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during this lockdown.

"These restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians," the minister said.

"I thank everyone for their cooperation and help in these testing times. Together we shall overcome and emerge stronger," he added.

