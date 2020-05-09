Coronavirus: Himachal govt says entire family will be home-quarantined if one violates rules

Anyone home-quarantined for suspected coronavirus infection but found breaching the seclusion rules will invite home confinement for all his family members, the Kangra police warned on Friday. Kangra's Senior Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said the new provisions have been made on Friday.

As per the fresh orders issued today, any person who has come to the district from other districts of Himachal Predesh or other states of India and placed on home quarantine for 28 days from the date of his entry in district Kangra will be shall be dealt more strictly for its violations, said Ranjan

He added that if a home-quarantined person with his other family members not confined along with him is found violating the seclusion rules, in any form, then his entire family members would be put in home0confinement along with him, he said.

In Himachal around 90,000 persons returned home from other states on passes issued by state government in the past one week and another 20,000 plus are waiting to enter the state.

So far 47 persons have been found corona-positive in the state and all of then brought the infection from other states, he said, adding in these circumstances, it is now difficult for the administration to keep an eye on the newly entered people who are breaking home quarantine norms and spreading a sense of fear of being a corona career.

