Coronavirus impact: Output in eight core industries declines 38% in April

Growth in eight core industries of India during the month of April declined by 38.1 per cent, according to data released by the government on Friday. In the previous month this year, the eight core industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery producs, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity - saw output decline by 9 per cent. All sectors reported massive decline in production during April, with coronavirus-mandated lockdowns in place. Cement and steel reported the biggest losses in output during the month under review at 86 per cent and 83.9 per cent, respectively.

"The growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2020 declined by 38.1 per cent (provisional) compared to decline of 9 per cent (provisional) previous month of March 2020. In view of nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries, viz. Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil, etc experienced substantial loss of production," Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, final growth rate for eight core industries remains unchanged at 2.2 per cent. These eight sectors hold 40.27 per cent weight in the Index of Industrial Production.

Here's a summary of industrial output in eight core sectors:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 15.5 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 0.4 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil -Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 6.4 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.9 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 19.9 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.6 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 24.2 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 0.2 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilisers - Fertilisers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 4.5 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) declined by 83.9 per cent in April, 2020 over April,2019. Its cumulative index increased by 3.4 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) declined by 86.0 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 0.9 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) declined by 22.8 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 1.0 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.