Coronavirus India: Record single-day spike of 8,380 COVID-19 cases takes country's tally past 1.82 lakh

India reported a record 8,380 COVID-19 cases, and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours, its highest one-day jump, taking the country's tally past 1.82 lakh on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,82,143, including 89,995 active cases, 86,984 recoveries, and 5,164 deaths.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of India stands at 47.8 % so far.

The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 were from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five from Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

Of the 5,164 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,197 deaths, Gujarat is second with 1,007 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 343, West Bengal at 309, Delhi at 416, Rajasthan at 193, Uttar Pradesh at 201, Tamil Nadu at 160 and Andhra Pradesh at 60.

Karnataka has reported 48 deaths. Whereas Punjab has reported 44 deaths and Telangana 77.

Haryana has registered-20, Jammu and Kashmir-28, Bihar-20, Odisha-7, and Kerala-9.

Chandigarh and Assam- 4 deaths, Jharkhand- 5 deaths, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand- 5 COVID-19 fatalities, and Meghalaya one death, according to ministry data.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India at 65,168 followed by Tamil Nadu at 21,184, Delhi at 18,549, Gujarat at 16343, Rajasthan at 8,617, Madhya Pradesh at 7891, and Uttar Pradesh at 7,445.

West Bengal has 5,130 COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 356, and Punjab 2,233 cases

Telangana has 2,499 cases, Bihar 3,636, Karnataka 2,922, Jammu and Kashmir 2,341, and Haryana 1,923.

Kerala has reported 1,208 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has recorded 1,819 cases. A total of 289 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 563 in Jharkhand.

