PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today; focus likely on 'Unlock 1' of lockdown 5.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday (May 31), the last day of lockdown 4.0 to combat COVID-19 pandemic. He is likely to focus on the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) announcement on Saturday to extend the lockdown till June 31 but with relaxations beginning June 1.

PM Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat' address was on April 26 where he appealed to people to instill habits such as wearing masks, maintain social distancing, and public hygiene to prevent people from contracting coronavirus.

He added that it should become a normal for people cautioning that complacency against the deadly infection would affect the whole country in the long run.

The Prime Minister had first announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown on March 24 as a preventive step to stem the spread of novel coronavirus, following the lockdown has been extended three times till May 31.

The 65th edition of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' comes a day after the one-year anniversary of his government's second term in office.

The MHA came up with new guidelines on Saturday for a phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

India witnessed a record 7,964 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking India's tally to 1.73 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

