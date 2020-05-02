Coronavirus India highlights: COVID-19 cases in India rise to 37,776, death toll at 1,223

Lockdown 3.0 and India coronavirus latest news: After issuing new guidelines regarding lockdown 3.0 on Friday, the Union Home Ministry sources clarified on Saturday that e-commerce services will be allowed only for essentials in the red zones. The sources also said that the liquor shops will be allowed to open orange and green zones, while the ones in the red zones will only be permitted to open if they are standalone or neighbourhood shops.

As many as 790 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking tally to 12,296. Death toll touched 521 with 36 patients succumbing today, as per the statement issued by the state health department. Meanwhile, 121 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery today, taking number of recovered persons to 2,000, added health department.

Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

10:10 pm: Lokpal Member Justice AK Tripathi dies due to coronavirus

Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi (retired) has died due to coronavirus infection, as per media reports. 62-year-old Justice Triathi had been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on April 2.

9:00 pm: Aarogya Setu app not outsourced to any private operator, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations about data security issues with Aarogya Setu app, Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the app is not outsourced to any private operator. It is now being appreciated globally.

"Mr Gandhi really high time that you stop outsourcing your tweets to your cronies who do not understand India," he said.

"Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has robust data security architecture. Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won't know how tech can be leveraged for good," he added.

Daily a new lie. Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture. Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won't know how tech can be leveraged for good! https://t.co/t8ThXmddcS - Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 2, 2020

8:40 pm: 790 new cases reported in Maharashtra, death toll at 521

As many as 790 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking tally to 12,296. Death toll touched 521 with 36 patients succumbing today, as per the statement issued by the state health department. Meanwhile, 121 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery today, taking number of recovered persons to 2,000, added health department.

8:20 pm: Coronavirus: UAE sends 7 metric tonnes of medical supplies to India

The UAE has sent seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to support its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gulf country's embassy in New Delhi said on Saturday.

The aid sent by plane will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus, the embassy said in a statement. "The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the UAE's Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna said.

8:10 pm: Mumbai's Dharavi records 38 new COVID-19 cases

38 new COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the area's tally to 496 which include 18 deaths.

8:00 pm: Rahul Gandhi raises security, privacy concerns over ArogyaSetu app

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Arogya Setu mobile application is a "sophisticated surveillance system" outsourced to a private operator, raising serious data security and privacy concerns.

The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2020

7:40 pm: Himachal Pradesh to increase relaxation in curfew to 5 hours from May 4

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to increase the relaxation in the curfew to five hours from Monday in the state: Himachal Pradesh Information & Public Relations Department. The decision was taken after the number of active COVID-19 cases decreased to two in the state. 33 patients have recovered from the disease, one died while 4 others migrated out of the state, says Himachal Pradesh Health Department.

7:20 pm: 333 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat in last 24 hours

As many as 333 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in last 24 hours in Gujarat. Now, the total number of positive cases rises to 5054, including 896 cured/discharged patients and 262 deaths, says Gujarat Health Department.

7:00 pm: Indian Air Force to conduct flypast at Police War Memorial at 9 AM on Sunday

Ministry of Defence has said that the planned flypast of the aircraft of the Indian Air Force tomorrow is to salute the brave COVID-19 warriors who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times of Coronavirus pandemic.

The list of hospitals includes AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital&Army Hospital R&R.

Additionally, helicopters are planned to carry out petal drop over Police War Memorial at 0900 hours followed by Delhi hospitals involved in providing relief to patients of COVID-19 between 1000 - 1030 hours, the ministry said.

6:50 pm: Active coronavirus cases decrease to 2 in Himachal

Total number of active COVID-19 cases has decreased to two in Himachal Pradesh. 33 patients have recovered from the disease, one died while 4 others migrated out of the state, says Himachal Pradesh Health Department.

6:40 pm: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

Click here to Enlarge

6:20 pm: Punjab govt extends parole period beyond 16 weeks for inmates serving 7 years or less

Punjab Cabinet has approved the extension of parole period beyond 16 weeks during epidemics and disasters, for those sentenced to 7 years or less. The Cabinet approved suitable amendments to The Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Act 1962, said Punjab Public Relations Department.

6:00 pm: Visuals showing Delhi AIIMS doctors showering flower petals on police officials, showing their gratitude towards Delhi Police.

#WATCH Delhi: AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) doctors shower flower petals on police officials, to show their gratitude towards Delhi Police, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/ZU34egil2o - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

5:50 pm:27 new positive cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rises to 666

27 new positive cases have been reported since last 24 hours; 25 from Kashmir division and 2 from Jammu division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 666 which includes 404 positive cases, according to a statement released by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

5:40 pm: 12 new cases reported in Karnataka in last 24 hours

As many as 12 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in Karnataka from May 1, 5:00 PM to May 2, 5 PM. Three deaths have also been reported in last 24 hours. Total 601 positive cases have been confirmed in the state: Helath Department, Government of Karnataka.

5:30 pm: Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

Two more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Wayanad and Kannur, taking the active number of cases to 96 in Kerala. A total of 80 hotspots have been identified in the state, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

5:20 pm: 38 COVID-19 positive cases in Indian Navy

The India Navy had 38 COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai of which 12 have cured and have been discharged from hospital, said Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar.

At INS Angre in Mumbai, we've had a total of 38 COVID19 positive cases. Of these, 12 have already been discharged from hospital while 26 are undergoing treatment. There have been no positive case on any of our warships and submarines," Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar told ANI in an interaction.

5.00 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: 44 people in the same building test COVID-19 positive

44 people residing in the same building in Delhi's Kapashera have reportedly been tested COVID-19 positive. They were tested around 10 days ago. As per the government officials, the residents may have contracted the infection by a person who tested positive for novel coronavirus on April 18. Meanwhile, the local authorities have sealed and cordoned off the area and collected samples of around 175 people from the locality on April 20 and 21. The results came on Saturday and confirmed 44 of them to be COVID-19 positive.

4.54 pm: Coronavirus cases latest updates

7 migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra to Basti district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

4.47 pm: Coronavirus in Uttarakhand

1 fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Dehradun on Saturday, taking the totally count of coronavirus positive cases in Uttarakhand to 59 now, says JC Pandey, Nodal Officer, State Health Directorate.

4.39 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: Special train leaves with 845 stranded people from Nashik for UP

The first special train to bring back stranded people especially migrant workers left from Nashik (Maharashtra) on Saturday morning for Uttar Pradesh. The trains left with 845 labourers and workers. Confirming the news, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that they will reach Lucknow on Sunday.

4.27 pm: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

3 more people tested COVID-19 positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday.

4.15 pm: Delhi coronavirus lockdown 3.0

List of districts in red, orange and green zones.

District Zone

South East Delhi Red Zone

Central Delhi Red Zone

North Delhi Red Zone

South Delhi Red Zone

North East Delhi Red Zone

West Delhi Red Zone

Shahdara Red Zone

East Delhi Red Zone

New Delhi Red Zone

North West Delhi Red Zone

South West Delhi Red Zone

4.00 pm: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Ahmedabad Red Zone

Surat Red Zone

Vadodara Red Zone

Anand Red Zone

Banas Kantha Red Zone

Panchmahal Red Zone

Bhavnagar Red Zone

Gandhinagar Red Zone

Aravalli Red Zone

Rajkot Orange Zone

Bharuch Orange Zone

Botad Orange Zone

Narmada Orange Zone

Chhota Udaipu Orange Zone

Mahisagar Orange Zone

Mehsana Orange Zone

Patan Orange Zone

Kheda Orange Zone

Valsad Orange Zone

Dohad Orange Zone

Kachchh (Kutch) Orange Zone

Navsari Orange Zone

Gir Somnath Orange Zone

Dang Orange Zone

Sabarkantha Orange Zone

Tapi Orange Zone

Jamnagar Orange Zone

Surendranagar Orange Zone

Morbi Green Zone

Amreli Green Zone

Porbandar Green Zone

Junagadh Green Zone

Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka) Green Zone

3.45 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus updates

Nagpur Municipal Corporation starts health check-up and registration of migrant labourers staying at shelter homes in the city as part of the procedure before they board special trains or buses for their home states.

Maharashtra: Nagpur Municipal Corporation starts health checkup and registration of migrant labourers staying at shelter homes in the city as part of the procedure before they board special trains or buses for their home states. #lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/54TLCf9Sfd - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

3.30 pm: Lockdown in Punjab

Farmers in Moga are not able to sell their wheat harvest due to lack of gunny bags which is required for packaging and transporting it. Sandeep Hans, District Collector says,"Jute industries were closed due to #COVID19 lockdown causing this problem but it will be solved in couple of days".

Punjab: Farmers in Moga are not able to sell their wheat harvest due to lack of gunny bags which is required for packaging&transporting it. Sandeep Hans,DC says,"Jute industries were closed due to #COVID19 lockdown causing this problem but it will be solved in couple of days". pic.twitter.com/SFdFM3GbTA - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

3.15 pm: Coronavirus lockdown extension. Home Ministry issues clarification regarding facilities allowed in orange zones

"In orange zones, in addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district & intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited. Taxis & cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver & two passengers only," Ministry of Home Affairs. The ministry added that, "in orange zones, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheelers."

In orange zones, in addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district & intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited. Taxis & cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver & two passengers only: Ministry of Home Affairs. #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/hgReYdCYyZ - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

3.00 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news: 54 new cases reported till 2 pm on Saturday

Rajasthan recorded 54 fresh novel coronavirus cases till 2 pm on Saturday. Out of these, 30 were reported from Jodhpur, 17 from Jaipur, 3 cases from Ajmer, 2 from Alwar and 1 each from Chittorgarh and Kota.

2.45 pm: Corona live updates: US announces relaxations to employers petitioning for H-1B visas

"In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it is adopting a measure to assist applicants and petitioners who are responding to requests for evidence (RFEs) and notices of intent to deny (NOIDs) dated between March 1 and May 1, 2020," a notice read.

2.30 pm: Coronavirus India updates: Armed forces plan to salute coronavirus warriors

In Trivandrum, the coast guard is illuminating their shops Saturday midnight and Sunday. Air Force helicopter will shower flower petals over 2 hospitals on Sunday at 10 am. Indian Air Force (IAF) has planned to drop flower petals over 2 hospitals in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on Sunday between 9-10 am. Indian Navy at Porbandar Gujarat has planned illumination of ships from 7.30 pm to 11.59 pm on Saturday and Sunday. In Kolkata, a band performance is planned at Victoria memorial on Saturday and another one is planned on Sunday.

2.17 pm: Coronavirus lockdown live updates: Domestic, international commercial flights suspended till May 17

DGCA extends prohibition of domestic and international commercial flight operations till May 17.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues circular to extend the prohibition of domestic & international commercial flight operations till May 17. pic.twitter.com/HzoYpU2kY7 - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

2.05 pm: Lockdown in Greater Noida

Police in Greater Noida filed a case against 19 people for flouting lockdown rules by holding Roza Iftaar party on Saturday.

1.50 pm: Coronavirus cases worldwide

Cases in US jump to 1.13 million, death toll nears 66,000. Over 1 lakh have recovered so far.

1.45 pm: Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir

The Army has set up a dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The facility opened up at the Old Air Field, Rangreth under the Chinar Corps. The centre will treat approximately 250 patients. (ANI reports)

1.30 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases:; 115 cops test positive in 24 hours

115 policemen in Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. All of them are quarantined and their contact tracing is being done. This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra police department. The total count of infected policemen in the state now stands at 342.

1.25 pm: Corona live updates: Half of India to be fully operational from May 4, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday that the nationwide lockdown has "brought us success in containing Covid-19 pandemic. Now, in the third phase of the lockdown, practically half of the country will be fully operational from May 4."

1.16 pm: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 62 new cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 1,051 active cases, 441 recoveries and 33 deaths.

1.08 pm: Inside track on Home Ministry's guidelines for lockdowns 3.0

The Union Home Ministry sources clarified on Saturday that:-

E-commerce services will be allowed only for essentials in the red zones.

Liquor shops will be allowed to open orange and green zones, while the ones in the red zones will only be permitted to open if they are standalone or neighbourhood shops.

12.57 pm: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 7 fresh cases reported in Basti district

7 labourers, who had come from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti in UP, have been tested COVID-19 positive.

12.48 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Government reconstitutes empowered groups for planning, ensuring implementation of COVID-19 activities.

Empowered groups under Disaster Management Act, 2005, reconstituted for planning and ensuring implementation of #Covid_19 activities#lockdownindia #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/NgH8y5kLYf - Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 2, 2020

12.37 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: 223 more people tested positive on Friday

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that "there are a total of 3,738 Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi, of which 223 cases were reported on Friday. 1,167 people have recovered so far. 49 people are under treatment in the ICU and five people are on ventilator

12.29 pm: Containment zones in Delhi: All 11 districts to stay in 'red zone' till May 17, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that all 11 districts in the national capital will stay in 'red zone' category till May 17. He added that "a red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of Covid-19 in a district. Relief measures given by the Centre in red zones will be applicable here."

12.18 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: FDA permits emergency use of anti-viral vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients

The US food and drug regulatory body has permitted emergency use of Remdesivir, an anti-viral vaccine to treat novel coronavirus patients following some researches, comprising one led by an Indian American physician, discovery that the drug helped some patients recover faster. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have given emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the use of Remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients. (PTI).

12.06 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus cases

Jharkhand health department said on Saturday that there a total of 113 COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths reported from the state so far.

11.59 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

{mosimage}

11.49 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Nanded gurudwara shut; 91 more Punjab pilgrims test COVID-19 positive

Hazur Sahib gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded was sealed on Friday, hours before Punjab reported 91 new COVID-19 cases of pilgrims who returned from the shrine. So far, 197 out of the 3,500 pilgrims, who were brought back from the Maharashtra gurudwara, have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, according to Punjab authorities.

11.39 Punjab coronavirus cases

123 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab as of 8 am on May 2. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 480 with 90 recoveries and 19 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.29 am: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus cases

25 fresh cases reported in J&K as of 8 am on Saturday. The total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the union territory now stand at 639, with 247 recoveries and 8 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.18 am: Coronavirus in Bihar

45 fresh COVID-19 have been recorded in Bihar as of 8 am on Saturday. The total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 471, including 98 recoveries and 3 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.09 am: Coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra: List of areas under red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Mumbai-Red Zone

Pune-Red Zone

Thane-Red Zone

Nashik-Red Zone

Palghar-Red Zone

Nagpur-Red Zone

Solapur-Red Zone

Yavatmal-Red Zone

Aurangabad-Red Zone

Satara-Red Zone

Dhule-Red Zone

Akola-Red Zone

Jalgaon-Red Zone

Mumbai Suburban-Red Zone

Raigad-Orange Zone

Ahmednagar-Orange Zone

Amravati-Orange Zone

Buldhana-Orange Zone

Nandurbar-Orange Zone

Kolhapur-Orange Zone

Hingoli-Orange Zone

Ratnagiri-Orange Zone

Jalna-Orange Zone

Nanded-Orange Zone

Chandrapur-Orange Zone

Parbhani-Orange Zone

Sangli-Orange Zone

Latur-Orange Zone

Bhandara-Orange Zone

Beed-Orange Zone

Osmanabad-Green Zone

Washim-Green Zone

Sindhudurg-Green Zone

Gondia-Green Zone

Gadchiroli-Green Zone

Wardha-Green Zone

10.58 am: Delhi coronavirus cases

54 Delhi Police personnel test COVID-19 positive in the national capital on Saturday.

10.48 am: Lockdown extension news

Additional restrictions announced across India: -

Public places

Wearing a face cover is mandatory in all public places

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing with maximum of 50 guests

Funeral or last rites to be held with a maximum of 20 people while ensuring social distancing

All persons in charge of public places and transport shall ensure social distancing

Spitting in public places punishable by fine

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, etc to ensure the minimum two-metre distance between persons present at shops at all times

No gathering of 5 or more persons to be allowed

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco not permitted in public places

Workplaces

Wearing face cover is mandatory in workplaces

Arogya Setu app to be made compulsory for all employees

Intensive employee training ion good hygiene

All persons in charge of workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing

Social distancing at workplaces to be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc

Frequent sanitisation of workplaces, common areas

Large physical meetings to be avoided

Arrangements for transport facilities to be ensured with social distancing wherever personal/public transport is not feasible

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home

Provisions of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas

A list of nearby dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/clinics to be made available. Quarantine areas to be marked so that any employee showing symptoms of coronavirus can be quarantined before being rushed to nearest health facility

10.37 am: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?

Besides zone-wise restrictions, the Centre has prohibited a limited number of activities across the country, irrespective of zones. These include: -

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Schools, colleges, institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, cultural, social and political and all kind of assemblies

Religious places/places of worship will also be closed for public

10.29 am: Lockdown live updates: Highlights

The Centre has allowed all goods traffic.

No state/UT shall halt the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring nations.

No separate pass needed for the movement of essential goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

States/UTs, basis their assessment of the prevalent situation, may permit only select activities out of permitted activities, as they may deem necessary.

The Centre has permitted e-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones.

All other activities, that are not particularly banned, will be allowed activities.

10.25 am: India lockdown 3.0 extension

What's allowed in green zones:

All activities are allowed in green zones except the limited number of activities that are prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can function with up to 50 per cent capacity.

10.16 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension

What's open in orange zones

In addition to the activities allowed in red zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have a maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

10.09 am: Lockdown 3.0: Govt extends countrywide curfew till May 17

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

9.58 am: India lockdown news: Train with stranded migrant workers reaches Bhopal and Nashik

A non-stop special train with over 300 stranded migrant workers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached Bhopal on Saturday morning. As district administration official said that the train reached Misrod Railway Station on the outskirts of Bhopal. (PTI)

9.49 am: Lucknow coronavirus cases

14 new COVID-19 cases reported at Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday.

9.39 am: Coronavirus India live updates: 12 CRPF Jawans test COVID-19 positive

12 more CRPF personnel have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total tally of these Jawans to 122. They all belong to the 21st battalion of the paramilitary, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area of Delhi. The area was completely sealed after 52 personnel were infected with novel coronavirus and 1 succumbed to the infection over the last few days.

9.29 am: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones

Red zones:

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Orange zones:

Raigad

Ahmednagar

Amravati

Buldhana

Nandurbar

Kolhapur

Hingoli

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Nanded

Chandrapur

Parbhani

Sangli

Latur

Bhandara

Beed

Green zones:

Osmanabad

Washim

Sindhudurg

Gandia

Gadchiroli

Wardha

9.19 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: State records biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded 1,008 fresh novel coronavirus cases in one day along with 26 deaths on Friday, the biggest single-day jump in the last 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 11,506 and 485 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

9.13 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 71 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,218, according to latest date by the Union Health Ministry.

8.57 am: Coronavirus jump in India in 24 hours

The country recorded 2,293 cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-hit with highest tally at 11,506 followed by Gujarat at 4,721 and Delhi with 2,738 COVID-19 cases

8.45 am: Total coroanvirus cases jump past 37,000, death toll cross 1,200

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India jumped to 37,336 on Saturday while the death toll from the deadly virus climbed to 1,218, according to latest update by the Union Health Minstry.

8.30 am: Coronavirus lockdown: GoM meeting on Saturday morning

The Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting will be held on Saturday morning. This will be 6th such meeting. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ram Vilas Paswan, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, etc will attend the meet.

8.15 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

{mosimage}