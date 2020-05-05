Coronavirus Lockdown Highlights: Cases in Maharashtra cross 15,000-mark, Telangana extends lockdown till May 29

Lockdown 3.0 and India coronavirus latest news: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 46,711 on Tuesday including 31,967 active cases, 13,160 recoveries, 1 migrated patient and 1,583 deaths, according to latest updates by the Union Health Ministry. India reported 3,875 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest ever rise in a single day. The liquor and wine shops in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh will be allowed to sell alcohol but at high prices as the states have decided to hike the prices amid strict social distancing norms in the wake of lockdown 3.0. Tamil Nadu government has allowed the wine shops to open in the state post May 7 from 10 am to 5 pm, meanwhile bars wil remain closed in the state. However, Chennai will not be allowed to open the liquor shops in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in the capital city. Delhi government in its order issued late on Monday night, imposed a 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital. The decision will be enforced from May 5 (Tuesday) onwards. The Delhi Police will permit liquor shops in the national capital to remain open from 9 am to 6:30 pm beginning Tuesday (May 5). After witnessing chaos at the liqour shops across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has also hiked the alcohol prices by 75%. The government had earlier raised by 25% but that did not succeed in discouraging people from thronging the liquor shops. While, the stores are permitted to open from 11 am to 7 pm, people started queuing up much before the opening timings.
COVID-19 cases in India: Check the latest India coronavirus tracker
10.46 pm: IATA supports face covering, opposed mandatory social distancing
In a statement on Tuesday, International Air Transport Association said that it supports passengers wearing face coverings and masks for crews. The aviation body, however, opposed mandatory social distancing in aircraft as it would leave the middle seats empty.
10.33 pm: Telangana extends lockdown
Telangana has extended coronavirus lockdown in state till May 29. CM K Chandrasekar Rao said that people should buy essentials by 6 pm as a curfew will be imposed after 7 pm. Police will take action against people violating curfew, he added.
10.17 pm: Non-essential shops shut in Mumbai
Maharashtra government has decided to close all non-essential shops in Mumbai, including liquor shops after people flouted social distancing norms. Now, only groceries and pharmacies will remain open in the city.
10.02 pm: Maharashtra COVID-19 latest updates
Maharashtra reported 841 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 15,525. Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai inched closer to the 10,000-mark. The state reported 34 deaths due to the virus today.
8.58 pm: Coronavirus updates
EPFO allows companies to file returns without making employer contribution. Earlier, they could file returns only after making their contribution. However, there is no holiday and it can only be deferred.
8.46 pm: Coronavirus news
"If we had done things in a different way, we would have lost much more lives, much more than 2 million people. We did it the right way, we did everything right but now it's time to go back to work," says US President Donald Trump.
8.38 pm: Noida lockdown latest updates
Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY has urged people living in containment zones to register on the Arogya Setu App. This is meant for your well being, he said.
8.20 pm: Delhi hotspots latest updates
Delhi government has de-contained two containment zones today, lowering the number of containment zones to 88. No new containment zones were added today.
8.03 pm: CBSE Class 10 exams for 2020 suspended
Board exams for CBSE Class 10 students have been suspended for the years 2020, except Northh East Delhi, announced HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Students will be given 10 days to prepare for the pending exams, he added.
No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi.
7.44 pm: Coronavirus in Jharkhand latest updates
Ranchi reported 3 more COVID-19 cases, All are from Hindpiri area of the city. Total positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at 122, said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
7.35 pm: Coronavirus Lockdown news: India says all existing visas suspended till May 17
In view of coronavirus lockdown, Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allowed companies to hold Annual General Meetings (AGMs) through video conferencing for the calender year 2020. Companies have been asked to send financial statements, including board's reports and other documents, to members, trustees for the debenture holder of debentures issued by the company, and others via e-mail.
7.28 pm: Coronavirus updates
Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas. Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are presently enroute port of Male, Maldives to commence evacuation operations from May 8. Evacuated Indians will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and entrusted to the care of state authorities. Indian Navy is conducting this operation in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of Government of India and state governments.
7.23 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Noida
Noida Authority has approved 180 industry applications and 120 such applications. The authority received around 1,800 industry applications received out of which many duplicate and ineligible. Nine builder construction projects and 20 authority construction projects have been allowed so far.
7.09 pm: Ghaziabad lockdown guidelines
Ghaziabad district administration has extended the lockdown restrictions till May 31. The district has been classified as an orange zone.
6.54 pm: Coroanvirus in UP: Amethi declared orange zone after firs COVID-19 case
Amethi reported its first coronavirus case today. The district has been declared an orange zone.
6.47 pm: Coronavirus vaccine updates
In a joint statement, Israeli Ministery of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research declared that a significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote for the coronavirus that attacks the virus and can neutralise it in the sick body.
6.43 pm: Coronavirus Lockdown latest updates
All existing visas granted to foreigners, except certain categories, to remain suspended till the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs said in an office memorandum today. In a separate order, the Ministry said that Right of Multiple entry long term Visa facility for visiting India for any purpose, granted to OCI Cardholders, will remain in abeyance till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by Government of India.
6.40 pm: COVID cases in Himachal Pradesh latest updates
Himachal Pradesh Health Department informed that number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 2, whereas 1 death has been reported in the state till now. Total 34 people have been cured and discharged, it further added.
6.38 pm: Telangana coronavirus updates
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Telangana government has ordered Commissioner of School Education to promote all students of Classes I to X studying in government, government aided and private unaided schools in the academic year 2019-20 to next higher classes in academic year 2020-21.
6.20 pm: Coronavirus in Punjab latest updates
Punjab reported 219 new coronavirus cases today, according to State Health Department. This takes total number of cases in the state to 1,451, including 1,293 active cases. 25 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and 2 patients are on ventilator support, informed Punjab Health Department.
5.53 pm: Coroanvirus in India
According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 5 pm on May 5, the total number of coronavirus in India has reached 46,711. This includes 31,967 active cases, 1,583 deaths, 13,160 recoveries and 1 migrated patient. India reported 3,875 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest ever rise in a single day.
5.39 pm: Coronavirus updates: Kerala takes up priority list of 1.69 lakh expatriates with Centre
From May 7, 2,250 expatriates will return to Kerala initially, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The Centre is learned to have approved to bring back 80,000 expatriates but there are 1.69 lakh people in Kerala's priority list. This has been taken up with Centre, Vijayan further says.
5.34 pm: Pune coronavirus latest updates
Pune reported 99 new coronavirus cases today, taking the number of total confirmed cases in the district to 2,202, informed Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar. So far, 553 patients have been cured and discharged in Pune.
5.32 pm: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka
Karnataka Health Department reportd 22 new coronavirus cases reported in the state between 5 pm yesterday and 5 pm today. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 673, including 331 recoveries and 29 deaths.
5.30 pm: Karnataka COVID-19 latest updates
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says COVID-19 situation in the state is under control. Now, trade, construction and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones, he added.
5.27 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates
Maharashtra government has issued a clarification to revised guidelines lockdown measures for containment of COVID-19 in the state.
5.23 pm: Coronavirus in India: More states to impose tax on alcohol
After Delhi government imposed a Specia Corona Fee of 70 per cent on alcohol, Andhra Pradesh government has also increased taxes on liquor by 50 per cent to 75 per cent. Earlier, Rajasthan government increased the taxes on liquor and beer by 10 percentage point. Other state governments might follow suit to pare the revenue losses due to the coronavirus lockdown.
5:10 pm: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs Health Department to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and directed the health department to take measures to increase testing capacity in the state to up to 15,000 per day.
4.47 PM: 85 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state today; total positive cases is at 1344. 7 deaths have been reported today taking the number of deaths to 68. Total active cases stand at 940: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary, West Bengal
4.36 PM: We also need to ensure that people continue to receive non-COVID19 healthcare services at both government and private facilities. Services for critically ill patients should also run smoothly: Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry Joint Secretary
4.22 pm: India battles coronavirus: Not more than 50 people allowed at weddings, 20 at last rites
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday that "to maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 persons at last rites of deceased persons."
4.19 pm: Corona live updates
Stranded Indians to be brought back in phased manner. Only asymptomatic people to be brought back, says Health Ministry.
4.14 pm: Health Ministry daily briefing on coronavirus
Cases doubling rate improved to 12 days, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
4.09 pm: Coronavirus cases in India
The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India recorded 3,990 fresh COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 1,120 recoveries in one day.
4.05 pm: Health Ministry daily briefing on coronavirus
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India's recovery rate of COVID-19 has improved to 27.6%. He added that 1,020 people recovered in the last 24 hours.
4.02 pm: Coronavirus India live updates
Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19 situation in the country.
3.59 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Govt's big evacuation plan for stranded Indian abroad
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that 64 flights will be flown from May 7 to May 13 to bring back stranded Indians from different countries. These flights include: UAE-10 flights, Qatar- 2, Saudi Arabia- 5, UK- 7, Singapore- 5, United States-7, Philippines- 5, Bangladesh- 7, Bahrain - 2, Malaysia-7, Kuwait-5, and Oman-2. (ANI reports)
3.53 pm: Karnataka lockdown 3.0 updates
The state government has allowed tv shoots with no more than 10 people allowed on a set. No outdoor shooting is allowed.
3.49 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases
67 more people tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. The total count of confirmed cases in the state stand at 1,650 including 524 recoveries and 36 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
3.43 pm: 28 new coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday
The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 3,601 including 1,394 recoveries and 77 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.
3.36 pm: Coronavirus cases worlwide: Highlights
3.23 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases
457 cops have been infected with novel coronavirus infection in the state so far, out of which 409 are policemen, 48 are police officials. Mumbai accounts for over 100 of such cases.
3.14 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases
1 more person tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 61, including 39 cured/discharged, said the state health department. (ANI reports)
3.09 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases
24 people including serving and retired military personnel tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday in the Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. All have been moved to base hospital.
3.04 pm: Coronavirus live updates
45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tested COVID-19 positive so far.
2.57 pm: Coronavirus cases in Pune
Two infants among eight who tested COVID-19 positive in Pimpri Chinchwad on Tuesday; 2,122 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pune so far.
2.49 pm: Liquor shops in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee government has levied additional 30% tax on alcohol sale in liquor stores which opened from Tuesday. The government has allowed only 2 bottles per person and no liquor will be sold to people lining without the mask. The wine shops will be open from 12 pm to 7 pm. Retailers in the state say that the steep hike in liquor prices in West Bengal is a death knell for the industry and will only give impetus to illegal hooch.
2.45 pm: Coronavirus live updates: No community transmission so far, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that India has so far been able to avert community transmission of COVID-19. He expressed hope that "behavioural changes" brough about by coronavirus could become the "new normal" for a health society after the infection recedes.
2.37 pm: Coronavirus cases in BSF jump to 67
The total count of COVID-19 cases in border guarding force BSF jumped to 67. This is the maximum count recorded in a Delhi battalion, deployed in the Jamia and from Tripura. 13 new coronavirus cases have been reported from a BSF camp in Tripura, comprising 10 personnel and 3 family members of an infected trooper, a BSF spokesperson said.
2.27 pm: Delhi coronavirus updates
Images of Khari Baoli Market in Delhi. It is Asia's largest spice market.
2.19 pm: RR hospital Delhi: 35 tested coronavirus positive at Delhi RR Hospital
35 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported at Army Hospital R&R in Delhi Cantt on Tuesday. These include 2 medical officers, 3 nursing officers on duty, 2 nursing assistants, while the rest are patients of a ward. All the patients have been shifted to an isolation ward created at base hospital in Delhi Cantt. The medical staff has also been quarantined.
2.13 pm: Liquor shops open in Delhi: People line up outside wine shops to buy alcohol
Watch: A man outside a liquor shop in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi says, "I'm here since 6 am. Shop was supposed to open at 9 am but police arrived at 8:55 am…who will be responsible if something untoward happens here? We've no issue with 70% tax, it's like a donation from us to country".
2.05 pm: Liquor sale in Lucknow
More than Rs 100 crore sale of liquor on first day. Lucknow alone accounts for more than 6 crore sale. 805 liquor shops re-opened in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
1.55 pm: Liquor shops in India
After Delhi, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh also increased liquor prices to get more revenues.
1.50 pm: Chennai lockdown updates
Koyambedu wholesale market has been temporarily shut after it emerged as a latest hotspot for COVID-19. The wholesale market will now be shifted to Thirumazhisai.
1.45 pm: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra
8 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune on Tuesday, including 2 infants, the city health department said. (ANI reports)
1.40 pm: Coronavirus live updates: India should consider a big stimulus package to revive the corona-hit economy
Speaking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee said that India should needs to consider coming out with a large stimulus package to revive demand and COVID-19-hit economy. He said that the government should put cash in the hands of the bottom 60% population which is the best way to boost the economy post lockdown.
1.30 pm: Wine shops in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state to avoid over crowding at liquor stores in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. The wine shops, which were shut since March 23, were allowed to open from Monday across Chhattisgarh, except in the containment zones (Red Zones or hotspots) and shopping malls.
1.20 pm: Govt's clarification on lockdown 3.0 extension
What's allowed in Red, Orange and Green zones
1.16 pm: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states
The Centre has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to Chief Secretaries of states. She wrote the letter to the states after a video conference was chaired by Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries and secretaries of health.
1.09 pm: Mumbai worst-hit city in India with coronavirus cases past 9,000
Mumbai is not only the worst-hit city in Maharashtra but the worst-affected city all over India with over 9,000 cases. The city is followed by Ahmedabad with over 4,000 cases, Chennai with nearly 1,700 cases, Indore with around 1,600 cases and Pune with over 1,500 cases. These top 5 districts account for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India.
1.00 pm: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to open post May 7
The state government has allowed the wine shops to open in the state post May 7 from 10 am to 5 pm, meanwhile bars wil remain closed in the state. However, Chennai will not be allowed to open the liquor shops in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in the capital city.
12.55 pm: NEET 2020 exams: JEE mains exam date announced
The Human Resource Ministry on Tuesday announced fresh schedule for exam dates for Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-Mains) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). JEE Mains exams will be held between July 18-23, 2020while NEET 2020 will be conducted on July 26, 2020.
12.50 pm: Lockdown 3.0 extension: Chennai liquor shops not allowed to open
Chennai government has prohibited the liquor and wine shops in the state to open in the wake of high number of novel coronavirus cases. There are over 1,700 COVID-19 cases in Chennai, while Tamil Nadu's tally stands at 3,550 along with 31 deaths.
12.48 pm: Lockdown 3.0 live updates: What is a Red Zone?
According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.
12.45 pm: India Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?
As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.
12.42 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).
12.40 pm: Coronavirus Red Zones in India reduced from 170 to 130; check full list here
12.36 pm: Wine shops in Agra, UP
Agra which is a hotspot in Uttar Pradesh will open liquor shops but with conditions from Tuesday. Shops will be permitted to open in areas where there are no infection cases.
12.32 pm: Coronavirus in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh
A 16-year-old girl in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. The district was still in the green zone. The girl is from Belavaniya of Hata tehsil area.
12.29 pm: Delhi wine shops: Lathicharge outside liquor store in Karol Bagh
Following an absolute chaos outside a liquor store in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Tuesday, police resorted to lathicharge to maintain the social distancing rules in the wake of coronavirus lockdown 3.0.
12.24 pm: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases
12.20 pm: Karnataka wine shops
The state has said only retail and state-run retail shops will be allowed to sell liquor from 9 am to 7 pm from May 4. The government has issued guidelines for liquor shops to ensure social distancing norms.
12.18 pm: Liquor shops allowed to open in Assam
All liquor outlets, including foreign and country-made liquor shops, will be open in the state. The state had earlier allowed the sale of liquor from April 12 but stopped after the Centre issued revised lockdown guidelines.
12.16 pm: Lockdown relaxation in Chhattisgarh: All non-restricted areas of the state will sell liquor from 8 am to 7 pm.
Districts are free to choose timings based on ground situation in the respective areas. The excise department of the state is also planning to restart home delivery of liquor to curb the virus spread.
12.14 pm: Himachal Pradesh wine shops
Himachal Pradesh: The state government decided to waive off licence fee from liquor vends from March 22-May 3 and has permitted liquor shops to operate from May 4.
12.12 pm: Uttar Prdesh liquor shops
The liquor shops in UP will open at 10 am till 7 pm with all social distancing norms in place. More than five persons will not be allowed inside a liquor shop. Alcohol sale has not been allowed in hotels and restaurants.
12.09 pm: Wine shops in Kerala
Kerala: Despite concerns around revenue loss, the state has decided to keep liquor shops closed in the wake of the lockdown.
12.07 pm: Maharashtra lockdown updates: Liquor shops in Mumbai closed
While the state government has allowed sale of liquor in most districts, liquor stores in Mumbai, Mumbai (Suburban), Thane, and Pune districts will remain closed.
12.05 pm: Lockdown 3.0 extsntion news: Liquor shops in Punjab allowed to open for 4 hours everyday
The state government will allow opening up of shops selling essential items in a staggered way for only four hours each day. However, the sale of liquor remains prohibited across all the districts.
12.00 pm: Delhi lockdown news: 150 Liquor shops allowed to open in the national capital
The Delhi government has issued an order allowing state-run liquor shops to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm in the city, and directed deployment of marshals at these outlets to maintain social distancing. According to a government official, about 150 liquor shops have been allowed to open in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). There are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals.
11.55 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here
11.48 am: Delhi coronavirus lockdown 3.0
List of districts in red, orange and green zones.
District Zone
11.46 am: India lockdown news: Only accepting passengers brough and facilitated by state governments
The Indian Railways has clarified that it is running special trains only on state governments' requests to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at different places. It said that no other group of travellers or individuals are allowed to travel and no tickets are being sold at any station. The Indian Railways also cleared that all other passenger and suburban train services remain suspended.
11.44 am: Liquor shops opening and closing timings
11.42 am: Wine shops: Is your local liquor shop open?
11.39 am: Liquor shops, wine shops reopen amid lockdown
Do's and don'ts
11.35 am: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones
District Zone
11.29 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension news
Additional restrictions announced across India: -
Public places
Workplaces
11.24 am: Delhi lockdown news: Part of Shastri Bhavan sealed after law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive
A floor of the Shashtri Bhavan in Delhi was partially sealed on Tuesday after a law ministry official tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. Shastri Bhavan is a government building that houses several ministries. The fourth floor 'A' wing from gate number 1 to gate number 3 has been sealed and is being disinfected. Certain gates and lifts will also remain closed till Wednesday, the officials said. According to two senior government officials, an officer of the Law Ministry, housed in the 4th floor of the Shastri Bhavan, has been tested COVID-19 positive. This is the second incident in the Lutyens' zone of the sealing of a government office in the national capital. The NITI Aayog building was also sealed last month. The CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF head office were also sealed recently. These buildings are in the CGO complex in Delhi. (PTI)
11.16 am: Lockdown live updates: Highlights
11.09 am: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?
10.59 am: Andhra Pradesh government hikes liquor prices by 75%
After witnessing chaos at the liqour shops across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has also hiked the alcohol prices by 75%. The government had earlier raised by 25% but that did not succeed in discouraging people from thronging the liquor shops
INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.
10.50 am: India lockdown 3.0 extension
What's allowed in green zones:
All activities are allowed in green zones except the limited number of activities that are prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can function with up to 50 per cent capacity.
10.46 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension
What's open in orange zones
10.43 am: Lockdown 3.0: Govt extends countrywide curfew till May 17
What's open in red zones; see here
10.37 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 38 more people test COVID-19 positive
Rajasthan recorded 38 fresh novel coronavirus cases and 5 deaths on Tuesday. The total count in the state has jumped to 3,099, including 1,577 active cases and 82 deaths, according to Rajasthan health department.
10.33 am: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones
District Zone
10.29 am: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones
Red zones:
Orange zones:
Green zones:
10.25 am: Corona live updates: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in India
The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:
1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.
2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.
3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days
4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.
5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.
10.19 am: Total coronavirus cases in India: Maharashtra on top; Gujarat, Delhi follow suitCurrently, India has 11 states with more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 14,541, followed by Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3,061), Tamil Nadu (3,550), Uttar Pradesh (2,766), Andhra Pradesh (1,650) and Telangana (1,085), Punjab (1,233), West Bengal (1,259).
10.13 am: Delhi lockdown news: fuel prices up
After increasing the liquor prices, Delhi governemnt has now hiked the petrol prices by Rs 1.67 per litre and Diesel prices by Rs 7.10 per litre. The governmetn has raised VAT on auto fuel due to which the fuel prices have also jacked up.
10.09 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases
771 fresh COVID-19 and 35 new deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state stands at 14,541 including 2,465 recoveries and 583 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with the highest number of coronavirus cases with Mumbai being the worst-affected city with over 9,000 cases. Mumbai is not only the worst-hit city in Maharashtra but the worst-affected city in India.
10.02 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed till May 17
Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state till May 17. Mumbai Police said that the movement of one or more people for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be banned between 8 pm and 7 am.
9.56 am: Coronavirus deaths worldwide cross 2.5 lakh
The death toll due to COVID-19 has surpasses the 2.5 lakh-mark while the total tally of novel coronavirus infections neared 36 lakh, according to the date released by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday morning. The cases count stood at 3.5 million with over 2.4 lakh deaths on Monday including more than 69,000 in the United States.
9.48: Record-high coronavirus recoveries in India in 24 hours
India registered a record-high number of 1,074 novel coronavirus recoveries in the last 24 hours but the government cautioned that the lockdown restrictions can be re-imposed if people do not follow the containment and social distancing rules. The total count of those cured/discharged in the country now stand at 12,726, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.
9.40 am: Lockdown relaxation in Karnataka
People use water bottles, bags, helmets, slippers etc to reserve their places in queue, outside liquor shops in Gokul road area of Hubli.
9.34 am: Coronavirus India live updates: 2 specials flights to operate from UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians
The central government will send 2 special flights that will operate from the UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 2 flights, one will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi in Kerala and the other one will fly from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala. The Consulate General of India in Dubai shared the details of the same in a press release it put on Twitter which was also re-tweeted by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.
9.26 am: Delhi lockdown news: Visuals from outside a liquor shop in Vishwas Nagar, East Delhi
People throng liquor shops even after the imposition of 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital.
9.20 am: Wine shops: Notice issued to liquor shop in Vasant Vihar, Delhi
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Vasant Vihar on Monday issued a show cause notice to the manager of a wine and beer shop in C-5, C Block of Paschim Marg, Vasant Vihar-II. The notice was issued in the wake of a large gathering outside the shop on Monday clearly in violation of social distancing norms.
9.14 am: India coronavirus cases see biggest single-day jump
The country recorded 195 coronavirus deaths, 3,900 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day hike.
9.08 am: Coronavirus deaths in India
The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country jumped to 1,568 in India, according to Union Health Ministry.
9.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: India cases top 45,000
The total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 46,433 on Tuesday including 32,138 active cases, 12,726 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,568 deaths, according to latest updates by the Union Health Ministry.
8.54 am: Liquor shops: Delhi govt imposes 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol
Delhi government in its order issued late on Monday night, imposed a 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital. The decision will be enforced from May 5 (Tuesday) onwards. The Delhi Police will permit liquor shops in the national capital to remain open from 9 am to 6:30 pm beginning Tuesday (May 5).
8.45 am: Telangana lockdown news: State govt to run 40 special trains to ferry stranded migrants home
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Monday that the state government will send migrant workers in the state to their native states, from Tuesday onwards for one-week. He said that the 40 special trains would start from different stations in Hyderabad, Khammam, Warangal, Damarcherla, and other places in Telangana.
8.34 am: Coronavirus in Punjab
132 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,232. 795 out of 1,232 cases are Nanded pilgrims.
8.25 am: Delhi lockdown news: DU teachers' association writes to President on non-payment of salaries
Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on the matter of non-payment of salaries and other dues to employees of 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges. The letter says that the salaries and other dues are not paid to the teaching and non-teaching staff of these colleges since March.
