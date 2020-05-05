Coronavirus Lockdown Highlights: Cases in Maharashtra cross 15,000-mark, Telangana extends lockdown till May 29

Lockdown 3.0 and India coronavirus latest news: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 46,711 on Tuesday including 31,967 active cases, 13,160 recoveries, 1 migrated patient and 1,583 deaths, according to latest updates by the Union Health Ministry. India reported 3,875 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest ever rise in a single day. The liquor and wine shops in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh will be allowed to sell alcohol but at high prices as the states have decided to hike the prices amid strict social distancing norms in the wake of lockdown 3.0. Tamil Nadu government has allowed the wine shops to open in the state post May 7 from 10 am to 5 pm, meanwhile bars wil remain closed in the state. However, Chennai will not be allowed to open the liquor shops in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in the capital city. Delhi government in its order issued late on Monday night, imposed a 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital. The decision will be enforced from May 5 (Tuesday) onwards. The Delhi Police will permit liquor shops in the national capital to remain open from 9 am to 6:30 pm beginning Tuesday (May 5). After witnessing chaos at the liqour shops across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has also hiked the alcohol prices by 75%. The government had earlier raised by 25% but that did not succeed in discouraging people from thronging the liquor shops. While, the stores are permitted to open from 11 am to 7 pm, people started queuing up much before the opening timings.

10.46 pm: IATA supports face covering, opposed mandatory social distancing

In a statement on Tuesday, International Air Transport Association said that it supports passengers wearing face coverings and masks for crews. The aviation body, however, opposed mandatory social distancing in aircraft as it would leave the middle seats empty.

10.33 pm: Telangana extends lockdown

Telangana has extended coronavirus lockdown in state till May 29. CM K Chandrasekar Rao said that people should buy essentials by 6 pm as a curfew will be imposed after 7 pm. Police will take action against people violating curfew, he added.

10.17 pm: Non-essential shops shut in Mumbai

Maharashtra government has decided to close all non-essential shops in Mumbai, including liquor shops after people flouted social distancing norms. Now, only groceries and pharmacies will remain open in the city.

10.02 pm: Maharashtra COVID-19 latest updates

Maharashtra reported 841 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 15,525. Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai inched closer to the 10,000-mark. The state reported 34 deaths due to the virus today.

8.58 pm: Coronavirus updates

EPFO allows companies to file returns without making employer contribution. Earlier, they could file returns only after making their contribution. However, there is no holiday and it can only be deferred.

8.46 pm: Coronavirus news

"If we had done things in a different way, we would have lost much more lives, much more than 2 million people. We did it the right way, we did everything right but now it's time to go back to work," says US President Donald Trump.

8.38 pm: Noida lockdown latest updates

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY has urged people living in containment zones to register on the Arogya Setu App. This is meant for your well being, he said.

8.20 pm: Delhi hotspots latest updates

Delhi government has de-contained two containment zones today, lowering the number of containment zones to 88. No new containment zones were added today.

Two more zones in Delhi have been de-contained today; total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 88. No New addition in containment zones today.

No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi.



An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/xjj7qszUZZ Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 5, 2020 7.44 pm: Coronavirus in Jharkhand latest updates Ranchi reported 3 more COVID-19 cases, All are from Hindpiri area of the city. Total positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at 122, said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. 7.35 pm: Coronavirus Lockdown news: India says all existing visas suspended till May 17 In view of coronavirus lockdown, Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allowed companies to hold Annual General Meetings (AGMs) through video conferencing for the calender year 2020. Companies have been asked to send financial statements, including board's reports and other documents, to members, trustees for the debenture holder of debentures issued by the company, and others via e-mail. 7.28 pm: Coronavirus updates Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas. Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are presently enroute port of Male, Maldives to commence evacuation operations from May 8. Evacuated Indians will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and entrusted to the care of state authorities. Indian Navy is conducting this operation in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of Government of India and state governments. 7.23 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Noida Noida Authority has approved 180 industry applications and 120 such applications. The authority received around 1,800 industry applications received out of which many duplicate and ineligible. Nine builder construction projects and 20 authority construction projects have been allowed so far. 7.09 pm: Ghaziabad lockdown guidelines Ghaziabad district administration has extended the lockdown restrictions till May 31. The district has been classified as an orange zone. 6.54 pm: Coroanvirus in UP: Amethi declared orange zone after firs COVID-19 case Amethi reported its first coronavirus case today. The district has been declared an orange zone. 6.47 pm: Coronavirus vaccine updates In a joint statement, Israeli Ministery of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research declared that a significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote for the coronavirus that attacks the virus and can neutralise it in the sick body. 6.43 pm: Coronavirus Lockdown latest updates All existing visas granted to foreigners, except certain categories, to remain suspended till the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs said in an office memorandum today. In a separate order, the Ministry said that Right of Multiple entry long term Visa facility for visiting India for any purpose, granted to OCI Cardholders, will remain in abeyance till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by Government of India. 6.40 pm: COVID cases in Himachal Pradesh latest updates Himachal Pradesh Health Department informed that number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 2, whereas 1 death has been reported in the state till now. Total 34 people have been cured and discharged, it further added. Number of active #COVID19 cases stands at 2 in Himachal Pradesh. 1 death has been reported in the state till now. Total 34 people have been cured/discharged: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/7mUROeyQcc ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020 6.38 pm: Telangana coronavirus updates Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Telangana government has ordered Commissioner of School Education to promote all students of Classes I to X studying in government, government aided and private unaided schools in the academic year 2019-20 to next higher classes in academic year 2020-21. 6.20 pm: Coronavirus in Punjab latest updates Punjab reported 219 new coronavirus cases today, according to State Health Department. This takes total number of cases in the state to 1,451, including 1,293 active cases. 25 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and 2 patients are on ventilator support, informed Punjab Health Department. 5.53 pm: Coroanvirus in India According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 5 pm on May 5, the total number of coronavirus in India has reached 46,711. This includes 31,967 active cases, 1,583 deaths, 13,160 recoveries and 1 migrated patient. India reported 3,875 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest ever rise in a single day. 5.39 pm: Coronavirus updates: Kerala takes up priority list of 1.69 lakh expatriates with Centre From May 7, 2,250 expatriates will return to Kerala initially, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The Centre is learned to have approved to bring back 80,000 expatriates but there are 1.69 lakh people in Kerala's priority list. This has been taken up with Centre, Vijayan further says. 5.34 pm: Pune coronavirus latest updates Pune reported 99 new coronavirus cases today, taking the number of total confirmed cases in the district to 2,202, informed Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar. So far, 553 patients have been cured and discharged in Pune. 5.32 pm: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka Karnataka Health Department reportd 22 new coronavirus cases reported in the state between 5 pm yesterday and 5 pm today. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 673, including 331 recoveries and 29 deaths. 22 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday and 5 pm today. Total number of positive cases in the state is now at 673, including 331 discharges & 29 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/DtiZX5xpYN ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020 5.30 pm: Karnataka COVID-19 latest updates Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says COVID-19 situation in the state is under control. Now, trade, construction and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones, he added. 5.27 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates Maharashtra government has issued a clarification to revised guidelines lockdown measures for containment of COVID-19 in the state. Maharashtra Government has issued 'clarification to revised guidelines on the lockdown measures for containment of #COVID19 in the state'.

5.23 pm: Coronavirus in India: More states to impose tax on alcohol

After Delhi government imposed a Specia Corona Fee of 70 per cent on alcohol, Andhra Pradesh government has also increased taxes on liquor by 50 per cent to 75 per cent. Earlier, Rajasthan government increased the taxes on liquor and beer by 10 percentage point. Other state governments might follow suit to pare the revenue losses due to the coronavirus lockdown.

5:10 pm: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs Health Department to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and directed the health department to take measures to increase testing capacity in the state to up to 15,000 per day.

4.47 PM: 85 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state today; total positive cases is at 1344. 7 deaths have been reported today taking the number of deaths to 68. Total active cases stand at 940: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary, West Bengal

4.36 PM: We also need to ensure that people continue to receive non-COVID19 healthcare services at both government and private facilities. Services for critically ill patients should also run smoothly: Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry Joint Secretary

4.22 pm: India battles coronavirus: Not more than 50 people allowed at weddings, 20 at last rites

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday that "to maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 persons at last rites of deceased persons."

4.19 pm: Corona live updates

Stranded Indians to be brought back in phased manner. Only asymptomatic people to be brought back, says Health Ministry.

4.14 pm: Health Ministry daily briefing on coronavirus

Cases doubling rate improved to 12 days, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

4.09 pm: Coronavirus cases in India

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India recorded 3,990 fresh COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 1,120 recoveries in one day.

4.05 pm: Health Ministry daily briefing on coronavirus

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India's recovery rate of COVID-19 has improved to 27.6%. He added that 1,020 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

4.02 pm: Coronavirus India live updates

Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19 situation in the country.

Health Ministry briefing on COVID19 situation in the count (5th May)

3.59 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Govt's big evacuation plan for stranded Indian abroad

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that 64 flights will be flown from May 7 to May 13 to bring back stranded Indians from different countries. These flights include: UAE-10 flights, Qatar- 2, Saudi Arabia- 5, UK- 7, Singapore- 5, United States-7, Philippines- 5, Bangladesh- 7, Bahrain - 2, Malaysia-7, Kuwait-5, and Oman-2. (ANI reports)

3.53 pm: Karnataka lockdown 3.0 updates

The state government has allowed tv shoots with no more than 10 people allowed on a set. No outdoor shooting is allowed.

3.49 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

67 more people tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. The total count of confirmed cases in the state stand at 1,650 including 524 recoveries and 36 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

3.43 pm: 28 new coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 3,601 including 1,394 recoveries and 77 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

3.36 pm: Coronavirus cases worlwide: Highlights

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases: 3.5 millioon, total recoveries at 1.1 million

Worldwide death toll topd 2.5 lakh, including more than 69,000 in the United States (US)

=dqIndia deploys planes and warships to bring stranded citizens home

US to borrow $3 trillion in second quarter

UK begins testing new contact tracing app

3.23 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

457 cops have been infected with novel coronavirus infection in the state so far, out of which 409 are policemen, 48 are police officials. Mumbai accounts for over 100 of such cases.

3.14 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

1 more person tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 61, including 39 cured/discharged, said the state health department. (ANI reports)

3.09 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases

24 people including serving and retired military personnel tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday in the Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. All have been moved to base hospital.

3.04 pm: Coronavirus live updates

45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tested COVID-19 positive so far.

2.57 pm: Coronavirus cases in Pune

Two infants among eight who tested COVID-19 positive in Pimpri Chinchwad on Tuesday; 2,122 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pune so far.

2.49 pm: Liquor shops in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee government has levied additional 30% tax on alcohol sale in liquor stores which opened from Tuesday. The government has allowed only 2 bottles per person and no liquor will be sold to people lining without the mask. The wine shops will be open from 12 pm to 7 pm. Retailers in the state say that the steep hike in liquor prices in West Bengal is a death knell for the industry and will only give impetus to illegal hooch.

2.45 pm: Coronavirus live updates: No community transmission so far, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that India has so far been able to avert community transmission of COVID-19. He expressed hope that "behavioural changes" brough about by coronavirus could become the "new normal" for a health society after the infection recedes.

2.37 pm: Coronavirus cases in BSF jump to 67

The total count of COVID-19 cases in border guarding force BSF jumped to 67. This is the maximum count recorded in a Delhi battalion, deployed in the Jamia and from Tripura. 13 new coronavirus cases have been reported from a BSF camp in Tripura, comprising 10 personnel and 3 family members of an infected trooper, a BSF spokesperson said.

2.27 pm: Delhi coronavirus updates

Images of Khari Baoli Market in Delhi. It is Asia's largest spice market.

2.19 pm: RR hospital Delhi: 35 tested coronavirus positive at Delhi RR Hospital

35 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported at Army Hospital R&R in Delhi Cantt on Tuesday. These include 2 medical officers, 3 nursing officers on duty, 2 nursing assistants, while the rest are patients of a ward. All the patients have been shifted to an isolation ward created at base hospital in Delhi Cantt. The medical staff has also been quarantined.

2.13 pm: Liquor shops open in Delhi: People line up outside wine shops to buy alcohol

Watch: A man outside a liquor shop in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi says, "I'm here since 6 am. Shop was supposed to open at 9 am but police arrived at 8:55 am…who will be responsible if something untoward happens here? We've no issue with 70% tax, it's like a donation from us to country".

A man outside a liquor shop in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi says,"I'm here since 6 am. Shop was supposed to open at 9 am but police arrived at 8:55 am...who will be responsible if something untoward happens here? We've no issue with 70% tax, it's like a donation from us to country".

2.05 pm: Liquor sale in Lucknow

More than Rs 100 crore sale of liquor on first day. Lucknow alone accounts for more than 6 crore sale. 805 liquor shops re-opened in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

1.55 pm: Liquor shops in India

After Delhi, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh also increased liquor prices to get more revenues.

1.50 pm: Chennai lockdown updates

Koyambedu wholesale market has been temporarily shut after it emerged as a latest hotspot for COVID-19. The wholesale market will now be shifted to Thirumazhisai.

Chennai: Koyambedu wholesale market has been temporarily shut after it emerged as a latest hotspot for COVID19. The wholesale market will now be shifted to Thirumazhisai. #TamilNadu

1.45 pm: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

8 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune on Tuesday, including 2 infants, the city health department said. (ANI reports)

1.40 pm: Coronavirus live updates: India should consider a big stimulus package to revive the corona-hit economy

Speaking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee said that India should needs to consider coming out with a large stimulus package to revive demand and COVID-19-hit economy. He said that the government should put cash in the hands of the bottom 60% population which is the best way to boost the economy post lockdown.

1.30 pm: Wine shops in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state to avoid over crowding at liquor stores in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. The wine shops, which were shut since March 23, were allowed to open from Monday across Chhattisgarh, except in the containment zones (Red Zones or hotspots) and shopping malls.

1.20 pm: Govt's clarification on lockdown 3.0 extension

What's allowed in Red, Orange and Green zones

E-commerce deliveries- Red Zones- only essential items' delivery allowed, Orange and Green Zones- All e-commerce services allowed in these zones

Red Zones- only essential items' delivery allowed, Orange and Green Zones- All e-commerce services allowed in these zones Liquor shops- Red Zones- Standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods are allowed but only in non-containment areas; Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones

Red Zones- Standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods are allowed but only in non-containment areas; Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones Salons and barber zones- Red Zones- Not allowed, Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones.

Red Zones- Not allowed, Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones. Taxi and cabs- Red Zones- Commercial cabs will not be allowed to ply in these zones. However, private 4-wheeler riders can only ride solo, subject to permission for necessary. Orange and Green Zones- In Orange Zones, the cabs will be allowed to ferry 2 people besides the driver. In Green Zones, districts with no COVID-19 positive cases will also have the same rules as Orange Zones but these areas will have the permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity.

Red Zones- Commercial cabs will not be allowed to ply in these zones. However, private 4-wheeler riders can only ride solo, subject to permission for necessary. Orange and Green Zones- In Orange Zones, the cabs will be allowed to ferry 2 people besides the driver. In Green Zones, districts with no COVID-19 positive cases will also have the same rules as Orange Zones but these areas will have the permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity. Domestic helps- The decision regarding the domestic helps will be taken by the respective state governments.

1.16 pm: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states

The Centre has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to Chief Secretaries of states. She wrote the letter to the states after a video conference was chaired by Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries and secretaries of health.

1.09 pm: Mumbai worst-hit city in India with coronavirus cases past 9,000

Mumbai is not only the worst-hit city in Maharashtra but the worst-affected city all over India with over 9,000 cases. The city is followed by Ahmedabad with over 4,000 cases, Chennai with nearly 1,700 cases, Indore with around 1,600 cases and Pune with over 1,500 cases. These top 5 districts account for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India.

1.00 pm: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to open post May 7

The state government has allowed the wine shops to open in the state post May 7 from 10 am to 5 pm, meanwhile bars wil remain closed in the state. However, Chennai will not be allowed to open the liquor shops in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in the capital city.

12.55 pm: NEET 2020 exams: JEE mains exam date announced

The Human Resource Ministry on Tuesday announced fresh schedule for exam dates for Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-Mains) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). JEE Mains exams will be held between July 18-23, 2020while NEET 2020 will be conducted on July 26, 2020.

12.50 pm: Lockdown 3.0 extension: Chennai liquor shops not allowed to open

Chennai government has prohibited the liquor and wine shops in the state to open in the wake of high number of novel coronavirus cases. There are over 1,700 COVID-19 cases in Chennai, while Tamil Nadu's tally stands at 3,550 along with 31 deaths.

12.48 pm: Lockdown 3.0 live updates: What is a Red Zone?

According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.

12.45 pm: India Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?

As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.

12.42 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?

According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).

Andaman and Nicobar Island: South Andaman

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasham, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittor, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Anantapur

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Noah, Gurugram, Parval, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwada

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mussoorie, Belagavi

Kerala: Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargaon, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jalwar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Thani, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tatikoran, Karur, Virudhunaru, Kanarukuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Wrangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Machhal-Malkarjagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shaharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Madinapur East, 24 Parganas North

12.36 pm: Wine shops in Agra, UP

Agra which is a hotspot in Uttar Pradesh will open liquor shops but with conditions from Tuesday. Shops will be permitted to open in areas where there are no infection cases.

12.32 pm: Coronavirus in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. The district was still in the green zone. The girl is from Belavaniya of Hata tehsil area.

12.29 pm: Delhi wine shops: Lathicharge outside liquor store in Karol Bagh

Following an absolute chaos outside a liquor store in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Tuesday, police resorted to lathicharge to maintain the social distancing rules in the wake of coronavirus lockdown 3.0.

12.24 pm: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 43 cases, 1 death

Chandigarh- 102 cases, 1 death

Chhattisgarh- 58 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 41 cases, 1 death

Jharkhand- 115 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 41 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 2 cases, 0 deaths

Meghalaya- 12 cases, 1 death

Mizoram- 1 cases, o deaths

Odisha- 169 cases, 1 death

Puducherry- 8 cases, 0 deaths

Tripura- 29 cases, 0 deaths

Uttarakhand- 60 cases, 1 death

12.20 pm: Karnataka wine shops

The state has said only retail and state-run retail shops will be allowed to sell liquor from 9 am to 7 pm from May 4. The government has issued guidelines for liquor shops to ensure social distancing norms.

12.18 pm: Liquor shops allowed to open in Assam

All liquor outlets, including foreign and country-made liquor shops, will be open in the state. The state had earlier allowed the sale of liquor from April 12 but stopped after the Centre issued revised lockdown guidelines.

12.16 pm: Lockdown relaxation in Chhattisgarh: All non-restricted areas of the state will sell liquor from 8 am to 7 pm.

Districts are free to choose timings based on ground situation in the respective areas. The excise department of the state is also planning to restart home delivery of liquor to curb the virus spread.

12.14 pm: Himachal Pradesh wine shops

Himachal Pradesh: The state government decided to waive off licence fee from liquor vends from March 22-May 3 and has permitted liquor shops to operate from May 4.

12.12 pm: Uttar Prdesh liquor shops

The liquor shops in UP will open at 10 am till 7 pm with all social distancing norms in place. More than five persons will not be allowed inside a liquor shop. Alcohol sale has not been allowed in hotels and restaurants.

12.09 pm: Wine shops in Kerala

Kerala: Despite concerns around revenue loss, the state has decided to keep liquor shops closed in the wake of the lockdown.

12.07 pm: Maharashtra lockdown updates: Liquor shops in Mumbai closed

While the state government has allowed sale of liquor in most districts, liquor stores in Mumbai, Mumbai (Suburban), Thane, and Pune districts will remain closed.

12.05 pm: Lockdown 3.0 extsntion news: Liquor shops in Punjab allowed to open for 4 hours everyday

The state government will allow opening up of shops selling essential items in a staggered way for only four hours each day. However, the sale of liquor remains prohibited across all the districts.

12.00 pm: Delhi lockdown news: 150 Liquor shops allowed to open in the national capital

The Delhi government has issued an order allowing state-run liquor shops to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm in the city, and directed deployment of marshals at these outlets to maintain social distancing. According to a government official, about 150 liquor shops have been allowed to open in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). There are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

11.55 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 14,541 COVID-19 cases and 583 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 5,804 cases and 319 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 4,898 cases and 64 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 2,942 cases, 165 deaths

Rajasthan 3,061cases, 77 deaths

Tamil Nadu-3,550 cases, 31 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-2,766 cases, 50 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,650 cases, 36 deaths

Telangana 1,085 cases, 29 deaths

West Bengal-1,259 cases, 133 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 726 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka- 651 cases, 27 deaths

Kerala- 500 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-528 cases, 4 deaths

Punjab-1,233 cases, 23 deaths

Haryana-517 cases, 6 deaths

11.48 am: Delhi coronavirus lockdown 3.0

11.46 am: India lockdown news: Only accepting passengers brough and facilitated by state governments

The Indian Railways has clarified that it is running special trains only on state governments' requests to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at different places. It said that no other group of travellers or individuals are allowed to travel and no tickets are being sold at any station. The Indian Railways also cleared that all other passenger and suburban train services remain suspended.

11.44 am: Liquor shops opening and closing timings

Since liquor shops are also categorised as 'non-essential shops', so in most states they will remain open from 8 am to 7pm pm only.

11.42 am: Wine shops: Is your local liquor shop open?

If your nearest liquor store falls in a containment area, it will remain closed till situation improves.

If your local alcohol shop is located in a mall or a marketing complex, it will not be open.

Only standalone liquor shops have been allowed to operate in red, orange and green zones.

Delhi government has asked concerned departments to provide a list of all liquor shops that conform to the Home Ministry guidelines for reopening

11.39 am: Liquor shops, wine shops reopen amid lockdown

Do's and don'ts

Only 5 people will be allowed in a shop at one time and social distancing norms have to be followed.

Take your own bags as this will ensure that you do not come in contact with contaminated surfaces.

Online and digitals transactions are another way to reduce human contact and chances of contamination.

Lastly, do not forget to wear masks or face cover while going outside

Additional restrictions announced across India: -

Public places

Wearing a face cover is mandatory in all public places

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing with maximum of 50 guests

Funeral or last rites to be held with a maximum of 20 people while ensuring social distancing

All persons in charge of public places and transport shall ensure social distancing

Spitting in public places punishable by fine

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, etc to ensure the minimum two-metre distance between persons present at shops at all times

No gathering of 5 or more persons to be allowed

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco not permitted in public places

Workplaces

Wearing face cover is mandatory in workplaces

Arogya Setu app to be made compulsory for all employees

Intensive employee training ion good hygiene

All persons in charge of workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing

Social distancing at workplaces to be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc

Frequent sanitisation of workplaces, common areas

Large physical meetings to be avoided

Arrangements for transport facilities to be ensured with social distancing wherever personal/public transport is not feasible

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home

Provisions of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas

A list of nearby dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/clinics to be made available. Quarantine areas to be marked so that any employee showing symptoms of coronavirus can be quarantined before being rushed to nearest health facility

11.24 am: Delhi lockdown news: Part of Shastri Bhavan sealed after law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive

A floor of the Shashtri Bhavan in Delhi was partially sealed on Tuesday after a law ministry official tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. Shastri Bhavan is a government building that houses several ministries. The fourth floor 'A' wing from gate number 1 to gate number 3 has been sealed and is being disinfected. Certain gates and lifts will also remain closed till Wednesday, the officials said. According to two senior government officials, an officer of the Law Ministry, housed in the 4th floor of the Shastri Bhavan, has been tested COVID-19 positive. This is the second incident in the Lutyens' zone of the sealing of a government office in the national capital. The NITI Aayog building was also sealed last month. The CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF head office were also sealed recently. These buildings are in the CGO complex in Delhi. (PTI)

The Centre has allowed all goods traffic.

No state/UT shall halt the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring nations.

No separate pass needed for the movement of essential goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

States/UTs, basis their assessment of the prevalent situation, may permit only select activities out of permitted activities, as they may deem necessary.

The Centre has permitted e-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones.

All other activities, that are not particularly banned, will be allowed activities.

Besides zone-wise restrictions, the Centre has prohibited a limited number of activities across the country, irrespective of zones. These include: -

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Schools, colleges, institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, cultural, social and political and all kind of assemblies

Religious places/places of worship will also be closed for public

10.59 am: Andhra Pradesh government hikes liquor prices by 75%

After witnessing chaos at the liqour shops across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has also hiked the alcohol prices by 75%. The government had earlier raised by 25% but that did not succeed in discouraging people from thronging the liquor shops

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

What's allowed in green zones:

All activities are allowed in green zones except the limited number of activities that are prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can function with up to 50 per cent capacity.

What's open in orange zones

In addition to the activities allowed in red zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have a maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

10.37 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 38 more people test COVID-19 positive

Rajasthan recorded 38 fresh novel coronavirus cases and 5 deaths on Tuesday. The total count in the state has jumped to 3,099, including 1,577 active cases and 82 deaths, according to Rajasthan health department.

The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:

1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.

2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.

3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days

4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.

5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.

10.19 am: Total coronavirus cases in India: Maharashtra on top; Gujarat, Delhi follow suit

Currently, India has 11 states with more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 14,541, followed by Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3,061), Tamil Nadu (3,550), Uttar Pradesh (2,766), Andhra Pradesh (1,650) and Telangana (1,085), Punjab (1,233), West Bengal (1,259).

10.13 am: Delhi lockdown news: fuel prices up

After increasing the liquor prices, Delhi governemnt has now hiked the petrol prices by Rs 1.67 per litre and Diesel prices by Rs 7.10 per litre. The governmetn has raised VAT on auto fuel due to which the fuel prices have also jacked up.

10.09 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

771 fresh COVID-19 and 35 new deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state stands at 14,541 including 2,465 recoveries and 583 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with the highest number of coronavirus cases with Mumbai being the worst-affected city with over 9,000 cases. Mumbai is not only the worst-hit city in Maharashtra but the worst-affected city in India.

10.02 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed till May 17

Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state till May 17. Mumbai Police said that the movement of one or more people for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be banned between 8 pm and 7 am.

9.56 am: Coronavirus deaths worldwide cross 2.5 lakh

The death toll due to COVID-19 has surpasses the 2.5 lakh-mark while the total tally of novel coronavirus infections neared 36 lakh, according to the date released by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday morning. The cases count stood at 3.5 million with over 2.4 lakh deaths on Monday including more than 69,000 in the United States.

9.48: Record-high coronavirus recoveries in India in 24 hours

India registered a record-high number of 1,074 novel coronavirus recoveries in the last 24 hours but the government cautioned that the lockdown restrictions can be re-imposed if people do not follow the containment and social distancing rules. The total count of those cured/discharged in the country now stand at 12,726, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.40 am: Lockdown relaxation in Karnataka

People use water bottles, bags, helmets, slippers etc to reserve their places in queue, outside liquor shops in Gokul road area of Hubli.

Karnataka: People use water bottles, bags, helmets, slippers etc to reserve their places in queue, outside liquor shops in Gokul road area of Hubli. #CoronaLockdown

9.34 am: Coronavirus India live updates: 2 specials flights to operate from UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians

The central government will send 2 special flights that will operate from the UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 2 flights, one will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi in Kerala and the other one will fly from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala. The Consulate General of India in Dubai shared the details of the same in a press release it put on Twitter which was also re-tweeted by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.

Press Release on special flights from UAE to India.

9.26 am: Delhi lockdown news: Visuals from outside a liquor shop in Vishwas Nagar, East Delhi

People throng liquor shops even after the imposition of 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital.

9.20 am: Wine shops: Notice issued to liquor shop in Vasant Vihar, Delhi

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Vasant Vihar on Monday issued a show cause notice to the manager of a wine and beer shop in C-5, C Block of Paschim Marg, Vasant Vihar-II. The notice was issued in the wake of a large gathering outside the shop on Monday clearly in violation of social distancing norms.

9.14 am: India coronavirus cases see biggest single-day jump

The country recorded 195 coronavirus deaths, 3,900 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day hike.

9.08 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country jumped to 1,568 in India, according to Union Health Ministry.

9.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: India cases top 45,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 46,433 on Tuesday including 32,138 active cases, 12,726 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,568 deaths, according to latest updates by the Union Health Ministry.

8.54 am: Liquor shops: Delhi govt imposes 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol

Delhi government in its order issued late on Monday night, imposed a 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital. The decision will be enforced from May 5 (Tuesday) onwards. The Delhi Police will permit liquor shops in the national capital to remain open from 9 am to 6:30 pm beginning Tuesday (May 5).

8.45 am: Telangana lockdown news: State govt to run 40 special trains to ferry stranded migrants home

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Monday that the state government will send migrant workers in the state to their native states, from Tuesday onwards for one-week. He said that the 40 special trains would start from different stations in Hyderabad, Khammam, Warangal, Damarcherla, and other places in Telangana.

8.34 am: Coronavirus in Punjab

132 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,232. 795 out of 1,232 cases are Nanded pilgrims.

8.25 am: Delhi lockdown news: DU teachers' association writes to President on non-payment of salaries

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on the matter of non-payment of salaries and other dues to employees of 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges. The letter says that the salaries and other dues are not paid to the teaching and non-teaching staff of these colleges since March.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic