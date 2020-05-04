Coronavirus Lockdown Highlights: 1,074 patients cured in 24 hours, India's recovery rate improves to 27.5%

Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis.



10:10 pm: Need new template of globalisation in post-COVID world: PM Modi at NAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the novel coronavirus pandemic had exposed the limitations of the current global order and post the pandemic, the world needs a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity.

10:00 pm: IGNOU postpones June term end exam due to COVID-19

Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the June, 2020 Term End Examinations, which were originally scheduled from 1 June, 2020, in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The new revised set of dates for exams will be decided later, said Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU.

9:55 pm: Doubling time of COVID-19 cases improves to 12 days from 3.4 before lockdown: Health Ministry

"Doubling time of COVID-19 cases has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days today. Lockdown and containment efforts are yielding results, our challenge now is how to further improve these results, to further increase doubling time," says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Monday.

9:50 pm: Telangana reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, taking total number of cases to 1,085. Of this, 471 cases are active, while 29 patients have lost their lives due to the disease, says Telangana Health Department.

9:40 pm: 6 deaths, 175 fresh coronavirus positive cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as six deaths and 175 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3061. A total of 77 deaths have been recorded in the state so far, says state health department.

9.20 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: DRDO develops UV blaster

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an Ultra Violet (UV) Disinfection Tower for rapid and chemical free disinfection of high infection prone areas. The UV Blaster is useful for surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that cannot be disinfected with chemical methods.

9.15 pm: Bringing Indians home

Repatriation of Indian nationals will begin on May 7 with United Arab Emirates. Naval ships will be used to bring back Indian workers from UAE. As far as flight operations are concerned, DGCA had prepared a schedule starting from May 15, reports said.

9.15 pm: Train fare row: Migrant workers charged full fare for Shramik train to UP, says report

Even Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state, took full fare from labourers before allowing them to board the Shramik special train, reported India Today TV. Labourers boarding the special train from Nadiad, near Ahmedabad, to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh were charged Rs 645 for every ticket.

8.52 pm: Coronavirus hotspots in Tamil Nadu

Koyembedu Market Complex in Chennai has been temporarily shut after it emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus cases. A week ago, two traders from the market tested positive for COVID-19. Over the week, more than 300 positive cases across various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Sivagangai, Perambalur, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, were traced to the Koyembedu cluster.

8.19 pm: Coroanvirus India latest updates

Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed that Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers undertook 443 flights under Lifeline Udan initiative. Air India and Alliance Air conducted 265 of these flights. Cargo weighing 821.07 tonnes has been transported so far.

8.17 pm: Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Health Department posted 121 new coronavirus cases today. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 2,766. SO far, 754 patients have been cured and discharged, while 50 others have lost their lives to the virus, informed State Health Department.

8.15 pm: Gujarat coronavirus cases latest updates

Gujarat Health Department has reported 376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,804, including 1,195 people recoveries and 319 deaths.

8.13 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus lockdown latest updates

Tamil Nadu government has announced opening TASMAC outlest, which are state-run liquir shops, from May 7. These outlest will not be opened in coronavirus containment zones, though.

8.04 pm: Dharavi corona cases latest updates

Dharavi region in Mumbai posted 42 new coronavirus cases today, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi to 632, including 20 deaths

7.53 pm: Karnataka COVID-19 latest updates

Karnataka government has asked industries to submit an online self-declaration that they are adhering to the standard operating procedure for resuming operations. Under Lockdown 3.0, state government has allowed certain industries and IT/ITES companies to resume operations in urban areas and all industries in rural areas outside containment zones.

7.52 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus latest updates

Jammu and Kasmir reported 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in today, including 1 from Jammu division and 24 from Kashmir division. Total coronavirus cases in the Union Territory stands at 726, including 415 active cases, informed Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

7.02 pm: Coronavirus in Punjab latest updates

Punjab has reported 132 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,232. As of now, according to Punjab Health Department, there are 1,081 active COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 3 are on ventilator support. Punjab has seen 23 patients succcumb to the virus.

6.47 pm: COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh latest updates

Himachal Pradesh reported that number of active coronavirus cases in the state has decreased to 1. According to State Health Department, 40 COVID-19 cases were identified in the state so far, out which 1 person succumbed to the virus.

6.43 pm: Coronavirus in Odisha latest updates

Odisha government has allowed inter-dustrict and intra-district movement of buses in green zones. Buses will accomodate only half of their seating capacity.

6.27 pm: India coronavirus latest updates

India will bring back is nationals stranded abroad in a phased manner, starting May 7. The stranded Indians would be ferried by aircraft and naval ships. Centre stated that a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard. To this end, Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. It will be a paid facility.

6.20 pm: West Bengal COVID-19 latest updates

West Bengal posted 61 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,259. The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal stands at 61, with 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

6.18 pm: Delhi Coronavirus updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal talks to denizens of national capital as Lockdown 3.0 begins with certain relaxations

6.16 pm: Lockdown 3.0: Railways paying 85% of migrants' train fare, remaining borne by states, says Centre

On the controversy over charging train fare from distressed migrant labourers, Centre clarified that Railways is paying 85 per cent of fare and the remaining 15 per cent is being borne by the states. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry clarified that all states, except one or two, are cooperating with the Centre on this.

6.03 pm: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER

BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic:

5.48 pm: Coronavirus in India latest updates

According to latest data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India reached 42,836. This includes 29,685 active cases, 1,389 deaths, 11,761 cured or discharged, and 1 maigrated patient. India reported 2,573 new cases and 83 deaths in the past 24 hours.

5.45 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi latest updates

I appeal to people of Delhi to ensure three things- wear masks when you step outdoors, practice social distancing and sanitize/wash your hands frequently, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

5.25 pm: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu latest updates

Tamil Nadi Health Department reported 527 more comfirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to 3,550.

5.20 pm: Coronavirus in Karnataka latest updates

5.15 pm: PM Narendra Modi address Non Alignment Movement Summit via video conferencing on India's strategy to curb coronavirus

5.07 pm: Coronavirus in Kerala latest updates

No new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala today, informed CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The total number of positive cases in the state is 499, including 34 active cases, he added.

5.03 pm: IN PICTURES: Long queues outside liquor stores in Kolkata

5.00 pm: Liquor shops open in Goa

Liquor shops have opened in Goa after more than a month. An official said people observed social distancing rules while standing in queues. "Wine shops across Goa opened on Monday but there was no rush as such by people. We have adopted 'no mask, no liquor' policy to ensure that social distancing norms are followed strictly," said Goa Liquor Traders' Association president Dattaprasad Naik.

4.55 pm: Migrant ticket fare row: TMC bats for free tickets

TMC has said that the Centre should ensure free train travel for migrant workers. "The labourers should be brought back home for free. Why is the railway ministry charging them? It is the duty of the Central government to ensure safe and free travel of the migrant workers to their homes," senior TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi.

4.50 pm: Goa corona updates

A Foreigner Regional Registration official in Goa said that there are over 2,000 foreign nationals in Goa. So far, 6,000 people have been evacuated from the state. There were 8,000 foreign nationals in Goa when the lockdown began.

4.45 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Maharashtra govt said that 35,000 migrant workers have been sent back home by trains. Medical check-up and other precautions were undertaken before sending the workers home. The govt said that they are sending more people after conducting a primary medical check-up.

4.40 pm: Punjab seeks special trains

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has asked Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and arrange for special trains for the next 10-15 days. He said that there are migrant workers in the state who must be returned to their home states.

4.35 pm: Liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh see long queues

People have crowded outside liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh as police personnel can be seen chasing them away. Social distancing norms have been flouted there also.

4.28 pm: Social distancing must, otherwise cases will spike: MHA

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal says historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.

4.24 pm: Amitabh Kant on aspirational districts

As of now, there are about 610 cases of COVID-19 in 112 aspirational districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections. Of these, six districts have reported first case after April 21, says Amitabh Kant, Chairman of Empowered Group 6.

4.21 pm: India reports highest number cured patients

As of now, as many as 11,706 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1,074 people have been cured. "This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52 per cent. The total number of COVID19 cases now stand at 42,533," says Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

4.16 pm: MHA on inter-state cargo movement

The MHA has asked states to ensure that there are no issues in inter-state cargo movement. MHA Control Room Number 1930 and NHAI helpline number 1,033 may be used by drivers/transporters to lodge any complaint pertaining to lockdown: MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.

4.14 pm: Watch health ministry's dealy briefing on coronavirus

4.11 pm: UPSC civil services Prelims 2020 exam postponed

In view of the prevailing coronavirus lockdown, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Monday, decided to postpone the civil services preliminary examination "until further notice". The UPSC prelims exams were scheduled to be held on May 31. In a meeting held on Monday, the commission along with its chairman Arvind Saxena said the fresh date of the examination will be made available on May 20, after assessing the situation.

4.05 pm: 57-year-old Pune ASI dies of coronavirus

A 57-year-old assistant sub inspector of Pune police on Monday died of coronavirus infection in a private hospital, officials said. He had tested positive for the virus in the last week of April and succumbed at around 1pm, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave said.

4.00 pm: Students not to pay fare; migrants to get full refund: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made it clear on Monday that his government will bear full expenses towards the homeward journey of students and migrant workers stranded outside the state because of the lockdown, in a rebuff to the opposition which has accused him of leaving them in the lurch. In a video message, the chief minister said train fares of students were being paid directly by his government to the railways, while migrant workers will be reimbursed the entire expenses they incurred on the journey once they have completed their 21-day quarantine after reaching Bihar. PTI

3.52 pm: Noida containment zones divided into 2 categories

The authorities have divided containment zones in Uttar Pradesh's Noida into two categories -- areas that have at least one positive coronavirus case and those with more than one case. The perimeter of former category areas will be 400 meters, while the perimeter for the other area will be 1 km.

3.39 pm: Most states paying for migrants' travel

Amidst criticism that the railways was charging stranded migrant workers for ferrying them home, sources said payments for 34 Shramik Special trains that have been run so far have been made by the state governments, barring Maharashtra. - PTI

3.32 pm: Remdesivir likely to be available in the US from next week

Antiviral drug Remdesivir, approved by the US food and regulatory body for emergency use to treat the COVID-19 patients, is expected to be available by the next week, the CEO of the company manufacturing the medicine has said. The announcement was made on Sunday by Dan O'Day, CEO of Gilead Sciences, the pharmaceutical company making the vaccine. The US is the worst-affected country in the world with over 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and more than 67,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

3.28 pm: Maharashtra Congress on ticket fare row

The Maharashtra Congress has said it will bear fare for migrants being transported to their native states on 'Shramik Special' trains amid COVID-19 lockdown, accuses the Modi government of leaving stranded workers to fend for themselves.

3.15 pm: Clash between police, migrant workers

A clash erupts between migrant workers and police in Surat. The workers are demanding that they be sent back to their native places. The total coronavirus tally in the state stands at 5,428, including 290 deaths.

3.06 pm: Bengal has highest COVID-19 mortality rate: IMCT

West Bengal has the highest mortality rate in the country at 12.8 per cent, Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) chief Apoorva Chandra wrote in his final observations to state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, before leaving for Delhi on Monday. "This extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing, weak surveillance and tracking," Chandra said in the letter. A discrepancy has been brought to the fore in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communication with the Union government, the letter said.

3.00 pm: Tripura sends back 33,000 migrant workers

The government of Tripura, along with the help of central government, have decided to sent back 33,000 migrant workers to their respective states by train.

2.50 pm: BSF jawan in West Bengal contracts corona

A BSF jawan working with the Centre's inter-ministerial team (IMCT) has tested positive. After the diagnosis 50 personnel were put in quarantine. The BSF jawan worked as a driver and was touring with the IMCT to West Bengal. He has been admitted to a state-run isolation facility.

2.45 pm: Maharashtra COVID-19 updates

Total number of cases in Thane district has crossed 1,183 as on Sunday night. There are 300 cases each in Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal corporation limits, while there are 200 cases in Kalyan Dombivli area. In Palghar district, the number of cases are at 177. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country at 12,974.

2.40 pm: Tripura send 33,000 migrant workers by train

The Tripura government said that the state has 33,000 migrant workers and their families who are stranded. It said that these migrant workers are mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal. They have been sent back to their homes.

2.35 pm: Himachal Pradesh corona news

As lockdown norms were relaxed in the state of Himachal Pradesh, people flocked to shops. People gathered in large numbers outside shops in Shimla that were opened after 40 days on Monday. Government offices also reopened with 30 per cent staff. Public transport is still shut.

2.33 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus cases: No lockdown relaxations

Jharkhand government has decided not to relax lockdown restrictions. "It was felt that there is a need to take a cautious approach as many of the migrant workers have started entering the state from various states affected severely by COVID-19. It was accordingly decided not to implement any new relaxation in all three zones," according to the minutes of the meeting conducted on Sunday, a copy of which was released to the media.

2.28 pm: Lockdown 3.0: Ola, Uber resume services slowly

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have resumed services in certain parts of the country, including in Ghaziabad.

2.23 pm: Salons open in Gurugram

Saloons open in Gurugram following revised lockdown guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs that has been extended till May 17. A salon owner says,"Salon has been sanitised completely.1 worker is present at the salon & only 1 customer is allowed inside at a time."

2.17 pm: People outside a liquor vend in Andhra Pradesh

Long queue seen outside a liquor shop in Muppalla village in Chandarlapadu mandal of Krishna District.

2.14 pm: People throng liquor shops after relaxation

People line up outside liquor shops in Mumbai after the state govt allowed standalone shops, including liquor shops, to open from today except for the containment zones. Several states have reported violation of social distancing norms after scores of people were seen flouting rules.

2.05 pm: Many liquor shops closed in Delhi after social distancing violations

Authorities decided to shut liquor and wine shops in Karol Bagh and East Delhi after several people were seen flouting social distancing norms as the government decided to open liquor shops. "In Karol Bagh, the Delhi People has closed a certain liquor store after people were seen flouting social distancing norms," Maninder Singh, SHO, Karol Bagh, told News 18.

1.57 pm: Non-essential shops opened in Chennai

As India enters the third phase of the lockdown, mobile phone, electronic and stationery shops have been opened in Chennai based on the guidelines issued by the state government.

1.53 pm: Jharkhand has not charged migrants for ticket fare, says minister

The Jharkhand government did not charge a single penny, says the state Rural Development Minister. Also, the state has not provided any major relaxation in the lockdown 3.

1.47 pm: Bank credit rises sharply in March

The bank credit growth to various sectors saw a significant surge in March, even as the economic activity halted in the second fortnight of the month. The credit to NBFC sector grew by a steep Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the highest since January 2008, the SBI Research's Ecowrap said.

1.41 pm: Govt faces backlash for collecting ticket fares

The government faced backlash on Monday for collecting ticket fares from migrant workers onboard the Shramik Special trains that are ferrying stranded migrant labourers across the country. As pressure from opposition leaders mounted, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that 85 per cent of the fare has been subsidised and 15 per cent of the fare would be paid by the states.

12.30 pm: MP govt not to charge fare from migrant labourers

The MP govt orders that railway fares will not be charged from labours. All state coordinators, who are responsible for their respective states, should convey this message to state nodel officers and railways. The state government will bear the entire railway fare cost.

1.22 pm: Centre's IMCT attacks Bengal govt

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary on its final day in the state. "State needs to be transparent and consistent in reporting figures and not play down spread of virus," writes IMCT leader Apurva Chandra.

1.08 pm: Dr Harsha Vardhan relaxations in Delhi

Visuals at liquor shops in Delhi is disturbing and against the social distancing norms

It is disappointing that such things are happening.

Delhi is in red zone and strictness required here

Every day numbers is going up in Delhi, therefore, control and containment required here

Our Corona curve is stable and our doubling rate is increasing

I don't wish to comment on Sonia Gandhi remarks, but it is Modi govt who has started these special trains on state's request

We are in advance stage in vaccine research and are also manufacturing diagnostic kits in India.

1.04 pm: Don't charge from migrants: Maharashtra CM

Foreign workers are allowed to go home as the lockdown has been relaxed. The Centre is requested not to charge ticket price from migrants as people's financial condition has deteriorated due to coronavirus.

12.57 pm: Economic activity resumes in Karnataka

Several employees and workers of a garment factory in Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru could be seen rejoing work after the factories opened amid the coronavirus lockdown.

12.48 pm: Punjab-Maharashtra indulge in blame game

Punjab are facing more problems as the Maharashtra government did not conduct testing of people who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded. "If they had not conducted tests, then at least they should have informed us about it. We would have acted accordingly," Punjab Health Minister Balbir S Sidhu.Notably, Punjab witnessed a spurt in cases after pilgrims from Hazur Sahib in Nanded returned to the state.

12.45 pm: Latest visuals from Moolchand

Many vehicles can be seen on roads in the national capital today after Delhi govt announces several relaxations amid coronavirus lockdown. As India officially enters the third phase of lockdown, Delhi has decided to restart some activity.

12.37 pm: Stringent action needed in Delhi, says govt

Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. His statement came after Delhi allowed many activities to take place despite the Centre placing the national capital under the 'red zone' category.

12.29 pm: Delhi restarts some economic activity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held first Cabinet meeting in the Delhi Secretariat on Monday after government offices were allowed to be opened by the Delhi government from today. The Delhi has restarted some economic activity from Monday.

12.22 pm: Railways clears air around fare of migrant workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that Indian Railways will pay 85 per cent train fares of migrant workers. The remaining 15 per cent, state governments will have to pay. The move has come after the centre faced a backlash from Congress party, and other opposition leaders for charging migrant labourers during the lockdown. BJP leader Sambit Patra stated that that for each 'Shramik Express' (special trains being run for migrants) about 1,200 tickets to the destination were handed by the railways to the state government concerned.

12.18 pm: West Bengal to yet decide on lockdown relaxations

Despite the Centre allowing the functioning of certain shops and services to give some respite during the third phase of the lockdown that began on Monday, large parts of West Bengal wore a deserted look as the state government is yet to decide on the relaxations in the green and orange zones. Shops, barring those selling essential commodities, remained closed and vehicles were off the roads in most parts of the state in the morning. In the afternoon, a task force led by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha will decide on the relaxations. - PTI

12.15 pm: Liquor shops reopens today

The Centre has allowed liquor sale across all the country, excluding containment areas, from today. As per the government order, only standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor; malls or liquor shops in shopping complexes will remain closed. This has prompted people to throng liquor shops in huge numbers, flouting of social distancing norms. Several retailers have also expressed concerns that their existing stock may dry-up soon.

11.58 pm: Isuzu Motors restart operations

Isuzu Motors Ltd. has got Punjab Government's permission to restart manufacturing operations at Manufacturing Plant, situated at village Asron of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar District with limited workforce effective from today.

11:50 am: Delhi liquor shops: Police lathicharges

Delhi Police took to lathicharging buyers who had flocked outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate. Alcohol customers were found violating social distancing norms as liquor shops open after nearly two months of lockdown.

11:40 am: Rajasthan corona cases: 4 more deaths

Four more deaths have been reported in Rajasthan, along with 123 fresh cases. The death toll in the state has reached 75. Jaipur has reported 44 deaths. Seventy-three cases in Jodhpur, 19 in Chittorgarh, 12 in Jaipur, 11 in Pali, three in Kota, two in Rajsamand and one each in Alwar, Bikaner and Udaipur have been reported.

11:35 am: CM Arvind Kejriwal and ministers hold cabinet meeting

11:30 am: Shramik Special trains subsidised 85%

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Indian Railways is subsiding fares by 85 per cent for migrant workers. The state has to pay 15 per cent, stated Patra commenting on Rahul Gandhi's tweet criticising the fare charge for migrant workers.

11:25 am: Delhi COVID-19 cases: Shops open

Shops selling essential goods open in Delhi's Bengali Market as relaxations ease on Monday. The area was a containment zone earlier but no new cases have been reported in the past 28 days.

11:15 am: Corona Delhi news: Govt liquor shops to operate till 6:30pm

The Delhi government has issued an order stating that state-run liquor shops will operate only from 9am to 6:30pm in the city. The order statesthat marshals will be deployed to ensure that social distancing norms are followed strictly. Around 150 liquor shops have been allowed to operate.

11:10 am: Coronavirus Delhi updates

As relaxations come into effect today, construction activities have resumed in Delhi. However, the state has said that only in-situ construction will be allowed, meaning that construction where workers are already available and there's no need to get workers from outside.

11:05 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: No liquor sale in 5 districts

As the Centre allows certain relaxations from Monday, liquor shops have opened across the country. However, the Maharashtra government has said that shops selling non-essential commodities, will be allowed apart from five districts in the state. Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Buldhana and Amravati districts have said that liquor shops will not be allowed to open.

11:00 am: Shramik Special trains for migrant workers

Indian Railways sources have told ANI that they are charging only standard fare for this class which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by the railwaya. The Indian Railways is only ferrying passengers that are being brought by the state governments. So far 34 Shramik Special trains have departed from various parts of the country. The government has been criticised for charging ticket fares from migrant workers.

10:55 am: Corona special trains

Indian Railways sources told news agency ANI that the middle berth of the Shramik Special trains have been kept empty to ensure social distancing. Passengers onboard have also been given free food and water for the journey. The government is receving flak for asking migrant workers -- who have had no earnings in the past few weeks -- to pay for their tickets.

10:45 am: Liquor shops open in Chhattisgarh

Rush was seen outside liquor shops in Chhattisgarh as they open for business. People were seen flouting social distancing rules as they flocked to liquor stores to purchase alcohol.

10:35 am: Coronavirus news updates

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10:30 am: Odisha corona news

A new case has been reported from the state's Sundergarh district. The total number of cases in Odisha is 163. Sundergarh has 11 cases, out of which five have recovered. The district is an orange zone.

10:25 am: Corona special trains: Uddhav Thackeray bats for no fares

As the Centre is being criticised for demanding train fares from migrant passengers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also asked the govt to not charge migrant labourers. "These people had no source of income for the past few weeks. Hence, on humanitarian ground, the Centre should not charge them for travelling," the chief minister said. The CM said that nearly 5 lakh migrant labourers have been given food and shelter for 40 days in various state facilities.

10:20 am: Coronavirus Assam updates

As relaxations ease across the country, people have come out of their houses to get their essential businesses in order. In Assam, traffic has increased on Monday after the state government allowed movement. Assam has also imposed a blanket ban of 12 hours from 6pm to 6am every day.

Rahul Gandhi ji,

I have attached guidelines of MHA which clearly states that No tickets to be sold at any station

Railways has subsidised 85% & State govt to pay 15%

The State govt can pay for the tickets(Madhya Pradeshs BJP govt is paying)

10:10 am: Corona news: FICCI says no restrictions on drone use for govt

FICCI on Saturday said that government agencies and industries should be given blanket exemptions from drone usage till December 31 to monitor and curb spread of coronavirus. "Currently, drones are only allowed to legally fly using permission from Digital Sky (online platform) in six small green zones in remote rural areas of the country. This is insufficient to address the numerous challenges faced by our country in the time of this crisis," it said.

10:00 am: Liquor shops open in Karnataka

People have started queueing up outside liquor shops in Karnataka. As per the new guidelines, liquor shops have been opened for business today.

10:00 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Some offices open

As per the new guidelines of the MHA, some offices have opened in Maharashtra today. Employees must be screened and all necessary social distancing norms must be followed as per the norms.

9:55 am: Corona cases on the rise in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, four new deaths have been reported due to coronavirus. The number of positive corona cases in the state has increased to 3,009. The state is also sending home stranded migrant labourers and students via Shramik Special trains.

Assam: Movement of people and vehicles increase in Guwahati after govt announces relaxation in the restrictions amid #CoronavirusLockdown.



9:50 am: Liquor shops open in Delhi

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the state has allowed certain relaxations including the opening of liquor shops. As the restrictions lift on Monday, customers have queued up outside liquor shops to purchase alcohol. Visuals from Delhi:

9:40 am: Global coronavirus cases: 3.5 million cases so far

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million. North America and European countries lead the tally with the most number of new cases. However, numbers have increased in smaller bases in Latin America, Africa and Russia as well.

9:35 am: Corona testing in India

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that they have conducted over 11 lakh tests in the country as on May 4, 9am. ICMR has sped up testing of samples as cases in the country continue to rise.

9:30 am: Corona special trains: Rahul Gandhi critices the govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the government for making migrant labourers pay for the ticket fares onboard the Shramik Special trains. He questioned the Indian Railways for donating to the PM CARES fund while asking for fares from needy labourers.

9:25 am: Corona news: Subramanian Swamy lashes out at govt

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy lashed out at the government for making migrant labourers pay for their tickets onboard the Shramik Special trains that's ferrying people across the country. He said why not make PM CARES fund pay the fee.

9:20 am: Karnataka corona cases

Migrant workers arrive in Kalaburagi from different parts of the state. They will be screened and transported home. They have also been given refreshments. Buses carrying migrant workers started arriving at 5am today. Around 70 buses are expected to arrive and the process is likely to go on for the next three days.

9:15 am: Coronavirus latest news: Congress mobilises local sources

Congress leader and Gujarat MP Ahmed Patel has asked Congress party workers to mobilise local sources and help stranded migrants in travelling back to their homes.

9:10 am: Chhattisgarh corona updates: Liquor sales boom

People have already lined up to buy booze in Chhattisgarh as relaxations are eased from today. Liquor shops will also be allowed to sale from Monday onwards. However, customers will have to observe necessary social distancing norms.

9:05 am: Corona news: Congress to bear cost of migrant's rail travel

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the party will bear the cost of every needy and migrant labourer's travel on Shramik Special trains. The party has asked every Pradesh Congress Committee to bear the cost of rail travel for the needy. Gandhi said that this will be the party's humble contribution in the service of the compatriots and an attempt to stand in solidarity with them.

9:00 am: Coronavirus in Assam

In the third phase of the lockdown, a 12-hour curfew will be imposed in Assam. The curfew will be enforced from 6pm to 6am every day and there will be nomovement during that time, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He added that private medical clinics and doctor chambers, vets, dental clinics and labs can open from today but they will have to shut shop at 5 pm. Standalone shops will be allowed to open.

8:55 am: Delhi coronavirus cases: Airport to resume operations

Terminal 3 of Delhi airport to resume operations today. Commercial passenger flights at Delhi airport will initially operate from Terminal 3 after the lockdown ends, said a senior official of its operator DIAL on Sunday. Vistara and IndiGo passengers would enter the airport through gates 1 and 2, while AirAsia India and Air India have been allotted gates 3 and 4. SpiceJet and GoAir passengers would enter through gate 5.

8:50 am: Coronavirus in Maharashtra

An Aurangabad MP has said that even though the state has allowed liquor shops to reopen, they will not allow liquor sales in Aurangabad. He said that if liquor shops are allowed to reopen then people will not follow restrictions. "This isn't the time to sell liquor and create problems for mothers and sisters," said the MP.

8:45 am: Punjab coronavirus updates

6.44 lakh migrants, most of them labourers, have registered for journey back home. 3.26 lakh from UP and 2.22 lakh from Bihar, besides from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh will be ferried on the Shramik Special trains organised by the government upon the requests of state governments.

8:35 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

The UP govt on Sunday issued fresh guidelines keeping in mind the relaxations allowed by the Centre. The state govt has asked all people in the red zones to download the govt's Aarogya Setu app. It added that only 20 people will be allowed to gather for weddings and funerals. People over 65 years have been asked to stay at home. Liquor shops not inside shopping malls can be opened from 10 am to 7 pm.

8:30 am: Corona in UP

Special train with 1,200 migrants reach Kanpur from Gujarat today. These trains are being operated on the request of state governments. Only people who have registered and are being brought to the stations by governments can travel in these Shramik trains.