Coronavirus Highlights: Delhi COVID-19 cases reach 2,248; Imran Khan tests negative

Coronavirus Lockdown Latest News: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 20,471 as of date, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These include, 15,474 active cases, 3,959 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 652 deaths. India recorded 1,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths it the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally beyond 20,000-mark.

Maharashtra is worst-hit state with 5,649 coronavirus cases, the highest in India so far, while the state's death toll is at 257. The state recorded 431 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gujarat has pipped Delhi to emerge as the second worst-affected state with 2,178 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll in the state stands at 90. Delhi has slipped on third spot with 2,156 virus cases, according to the Health Ministry. The national capital has registered 75 fresh COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, including 6 policemen from Jahangirpuri police station were tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

Against the backdrop of attacks on healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence against them as cognisable and non-bailable offences, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. The proposed ordinance will amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

11.27 pm: Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19

Pakitan Prime Miniter Imran Khan was tested for novel coronavirus today and his test results came negative. "Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE," informes State Minister for Health Zafar Mirza in a tweet.

11.00 pm: WATCH: A COVID-19 positive patient alleges that Delhi's LNJP Hospital is admitting him for immediate treatment

Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE. Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) April 22, 2020

10.37 pm: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra: Doubling rates comes down to 7 days

The doubling rate for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra has come down to 7.01 days, informed State Health Minister Rajesh Tope. This means that present figures will double after 7 days, but we will not allow that to happen, Tope said.

9.22 pm: Corona cases in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 112 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 1,449. Pratapgarh district in UP has become COVID-19 free, the State Health Department stated.

9.10 pm: Number of corona cases in Delhi

Delhi reported 92 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today, taking the total tally of cases to 2,248 and death toll to 48

8.56 pm: Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi talks to Irish PM

In a telephonic conversation with Ireland Prime Minister Dr Leo Varadkar, PM Narendra Modi discussed the state of coronavirus pandemic and the steps being taken by India and Ireland to mitigate the health and economic impact of the crisis. Modi thanked Varadkar for care and support extended to Indian citizens in Ireland, and promised to do the same for Irish citizens in India.

8.53 pm: Coronavirus in India: PM Modi to talk to Gram Panchayats on Panchayati Raj Day

PM Narendra Modi will address Gram Panchayats across the country April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day via video link. He will also launch the unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also roll out the Swamitva Scheme.

8.44 pm: Number of hotspots in Delhi

Delhi government has added Lado Sarai area to the list of containment zones, taking the number of COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to 89.

#WATCH A COVID19 positive patient alleges that Delhi's LNJP hospital is not admitting him for immediate treatment. He also says that he and 3 other patients walked to the hospital today while there are 7 more COVID19 patients at his home. pic.twitter.com/mun0IvsIex ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

8.35 Coronavirus in Ranchi

One more coronavirus case has been detected in Ranhci's Hindpiri area, which has been designated a hotspot. This takes the total number of cases in Jharkhand to 46.

8.33 pm: Total corona cases in Patiala

Patiala registered 18 new COVID-19 cases today, all related to a single case in Rajpura area. Special Chief Secretary KBS Singh stated that the area has been secured.

8.29 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana

No liquor shops will open in Haryana tll May 3, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told ANI. Smugglers will be face strict action.

8.22 pm: COVID-19 pandemic: Health Ministry directs states to help ASHA workers

Health Ministry has written to all states, directing them to provide financial incentives to ASHA workers for undertaking COVID-19 management activities. The Ministry has also asked states to ensure that adequate protective gears are provided to ASHA workers.

Pratapgarh district has become #COVID19 free. Pool testing has been started at RIMS in Saifai. 3500 RT-PCR tests are being conducted daily in Uttar Pradesh: State Health Department https://t.co/5trMA0LSbu ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2020

7.53 pm: No new corona cases in Uttarakhand

List of COVID19 'containment zones' in #Delhi rise to 89 after two areas in the Lado Sarai area added to the list. pic.twitter.com/mtOpwpMzZj ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

7.45 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 71 cops quarantined

71 Delhi Police officials have been directed to be in quarantine, reported news agency ANI. They came in contact with a head constable posted at Delhi Police Special Cell who has tested positive for COVID-19.

7.35 pm: Maharashtra corona cases till now

Total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 5,649, as 431 new cases were registered in the state today. Maharashtra saw 18 deaths today, taking the death toll to 269. Of the new deaths, 10 were reported in Mumbai.

7.34 pm: Punjab coronavirus cases

Total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab increased to 257, after six more people tested positive in Jalandhar and Kapurthala, informed the State Health Department. So far, 53 patients have been cured in the state, whereas 16 have lost their lives to the virus.

7.28 pm: Bill Gates commends PM Modi for fight against COVID-19

Bill Gates has written to PM Narendra Modi, commending on the efforts being made in India to flatten the COVID-19 infection curve. He also appreciated the use of technology in measures like Arogya Setu app in the fight against coronavirus.

7.18 pm: Pune coroanvirus cases

Pune reported 2 COVID-19 deaths today, taking the total death toll in the district to 57, informed health officials.

7.15 pm: Bihar coronaviruscases

Bihar reported 5 more COVID-19 positive cases today, informed State Principal Secretary-Health. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the state to 141.

7.11 pm: Dharavi coronavirus cases

Total number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai's Dharavi has increased to 189, with 12 deaths, BMC reported. Nine new cases were reported today.

6.42 pm: Tamil Nadu Coronavirus cases

Tamil Nadu has reported 33 new coronavirus cases today, taking the tally in the state to 1,629, informed the State Health Department. 27 patients today, and 662 patients in total have recovered in the state so far, whereas 18 others have lost their lives.

6.37 pm: Coronavirus pandemic: Air India, SpiceJet, Blue Dart to airlift 220 tonnes medical cargo

Air India, along with SpiceJet and Blue Dart will airlift 220 tonnes of essential medical cargo in the next three days, informed Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri. The national carrier has already lifted about 300 tonnes of essential medical cargo so far this month through China-India aerobridge, he said.

6.30 pm: Coronavirus in India

"The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline," tweeted PM Narendra Modi. "It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!"

6.26 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on April 27.

6.19 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: MP Bhagwant Mann seeks PM intervention for bringing stranded Indians home

Sangrur MP Bhagwat Mann has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing him to bring back Indians who are stranded in foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Ministry has directed all States to provide financial incentives to ASHA workers for undertaking COVID19 related activities. The Ministry has also asked States to ensure that ASHA workers are supplied with adequate protective gear. pic.twitter.com/PWK1gFAggn ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

6.12 pm: Coronavirus in India: Cases in India reach 20,471; death toll rises to 652

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 20,471, inluding 15,859 active cases, 652 dead, 3,959 cured patients and 1 migrated patient.

5.51 pm: Wadhawan brothers out of quarantine

DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan have been released from quarantine at their home in Mahabaleshwar after 14 days. Maharashtra government has reportedly informed CBI and ED that the Wadhawan crothers will be released from quarantine on April 22 and promised to provide assistance if the agencies decide to take any action against the DHFL promoters.

5.39 pm: Haryana coronavirus cases

There have been 260 coronavirus cases in Haryana, out of which 153 people have recovered, informed CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Three districts have shown no cases of infection, he added.

5.24 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases

Karnataka reported 9 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours till 5PM today, taking the total tally of cases to 427. Of the new cases, 5 were came from Kalaburagi, and 2 each from Bengalruru and Mysore. The state has reported 17 COVID-19 deaths and 131 cured patients.

5:17 pm: 1 COVID-19 case reported from Odisha's Jajpur

One new COVID-19 positive case reported from Jajpur; the total number of positive cases is now 83 (including 50 active cases, 32 recovered, and 1 death): Information and Public Relations Dept, Odisha.

5:15 pm: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh's daughter treating COVID-19 patients in New York

"My daughter Mona Milkha Singh is a doctor in New York. We are very proud of her. She speaks to us daily and asks us to take care ourselves. We are concerned about her but she has to perform her duty," says former Olympian Milkha Singh.

My daughter Mona Milkha Singh is a doctor in New York. We are very proud of her. She speaks to us daily&asks us to take care ourselves. We are concerned about her but she has to perform her duty: Former Olympian Milkha Singh on daughter treating COVID-19 patients at a US hospital pic.twitter.com/KLDKef0MYe - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

5:10 pm: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nepal

As many as 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal, taking total number of positive cases to 45. They were kept in Army's Quarantine in Tandi, says Health Ministry.

5:05 pm: Ensure security to healthcare professionals: MHA to States

The home ministry has asked states to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers to prevent violence against them. Strict action to be taken against those who obstruct the performance of last rites of coronawarriors succumbing to COVID-19, it said.

State Govts/ UTs requested to appoint Nodal Officers at State/UT level&at Dist level, who would be available 24*7 to redress any safety issue on the functioning of medical professionals.They should also take immediate&strict action in case any incident of violence takes place:MHA https://t.co/Ii3SxsTrfU - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

5:00 pm: Nepal thanks Indian govt for providing 23 tonnes of essential medicines

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has thanked PM Narendra Modi for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic.

I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handedover to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India. - K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) April 22, 2020

4:56 pm:27 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K today

As many as 27 new COVID19 cases reported today, all from the Kashmir division, says Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary- Planning, Jammu & Kashmir. Total number of positive cases is now 407 (Jammu-56 and Kashmir-35).

4:52 pm: Doctors welcome ordinance to curb violence against health workers

"I welcome this ordinance. Such an ordinance was needed. This will instill fear in the minds of people," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram hospital, Delhi on ordinance to curb violence against health workers.

The central government on Wednesday brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers by amending the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which will allow imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years for those found guilty.

4:45 pm: 7,037 samples tested in West Bengal till now

Refuting Centre's claim that West Bengal has conducted lesser number of tests, state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, "It is not true that we are doing less number of tests." A total of 7037 samples have been tested till now. There is a notice to withdraw testing kits, whose fault is it, he said.

4:35 pm: Rajasthan govt starts process to recruit 2,000 doctors

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said the state government has started process for recruitment of 2,000 doctors, as per the announcement of Chief Minister in the last Budget. "We will complete the process in the next one and half months," he said.

Sharma said that 735 doctors have recently been recruited and posted in hospitals. "Recruitment process of 12,500 general nursing and midwife and auxiliary nurse midwife had been completed but posting couldn't be done due to some litigations. After consultation with Advocate General, the CM has now given orders for posting of 9000 such staff," he added.

4.20pm: Mumbai coronavirus news update

Central committee has recommended an increase in the capacity of quarantine facility in Mumbai from 1,200 beds to 2,000, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) arrived in Mumbai yesterday to assess the state's preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In keeping with the committee's directives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been asked to arrange for more beds and increase testing across Mumbai.

4.15pm: 146 Indian crew members stranded on a cruise ship due to coronavirus pandemic will disembark in Mumbai on April 22, Maharashtra CM said.

4.10pm: Union cabinet approves Rs 15,000 crore to combat coronavirus

The cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved Rs 15,000 crore for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'.

4.00pm: Bihar coronavirus news update

Atleast ten people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar today, raising the total number of cases to 136. Out of the 136 cases, 42 have recovered while two one each from Munger and Vaishali districts have died. Nalanda has reported a total of 29 cases . Munger has also reported 27 cases, including a death and six recovered patients. Patna, with 16 cases, is the third worst affected district in Bihar. Out of 38 districts, only 16 have reported COVID-19 cases so far. Altogether 12,978 samples have so far been tested in the state.

3.50 pm: Employee tests positive for coronavirus; civil avaiation's office sealed

Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wng at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan have been sealed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. An employee of the ministry, who had attended office on April 15, was infected with coronavirus.

3.40pm: 400 OPD mobile vans deployed in Rajasthan to treat other diseases

The Rajasthan government has deployed 400 OPD mobile vans across the state to provide treatent to people, suffering from other diseases. "These mobile vans will be available at the subdivision headquarters as well as other important places and will reach the villages-towns to provide treatment of common diseases to patients," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

3.30pm: Gujarat coronavirus news update:

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,272 after 94 more people tested positive for the disease in the state today. The death toll in the state went up to 95, as five more patients succumbed to coronavirus, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. So far, 144 patients have been discharged after recovery. There are 2,033 active cases in Gujarat, and so far total 38,059 samples have been tested in the state.

3.20pm: Pak PM Imran Khan tests for COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus today, days after meeting a philanthropist who was diagnosed positive for the COVID-19 infection. A team of doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital kas collected samples. The result is expected on Wednesday.

3.15pm: P Javadekar added that amendment to be made to Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Ordinance will be implemented. Such crime will now be cognizable and non-bailable. Investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from 3 months-5 years and penalised from Rs 50,000 upto Rs 2 lakh.

3.10 pm: Cabinet clears ordinance on protecting health workers from attacks

Central Government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers, carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday said, "Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harrasamemnt, against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction".

3.03 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 69 more people infected

Rajasthan reported 69 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 62 in Jaipur, 4 in Nagaur and 1 each in Tonk, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur. The total number of confirmed cases in the state have risen to 1,868.

2.58 pm: Coronavirus in Assam live updates: Free tests to be conducted on journalists

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that the state government will conduct free COVID-19 tests for news reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25.

State govt has decided to conduct free #COVID19 tests for news reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/kRohk6VdEA - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

2.54 pm: Kerala coronavirus cases: COVID-19 patient recovers after 45 days

A 62-year-old coronavirus woman, who testes positive for the infection, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after being in the hospital for 45 days.

2.49 pm: India coronavirus live updates: Health Ministry urges people to take part in COVID-19 telephonic survey

The Health ministry on Wednesday appealed to people to take part in the coronavirus survey undertaken to get feedback from citizens. "A telephonic survey on COVID-19 is being undertaken where you shall receive calls on your mobile from 1921 number. Please participate in this survey with your information," the ministry tweeted.

#CoronaUpdate A Telephonic Survey on #COVID19 is being undertaken where you shall receive calls on your mobile from 1921 number. Please participate in this survey with your information.#SwasthaBharat #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/EEJqX9MPyi - Ministry of Health #StayHome #StaySafe (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2020

2.43 pm: Assam coronavirus latest updates: No new cases in last 7 days

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that no new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state since last 7 days.

2.39 pm: Mumbai coronavirus live updates: 47 COVID-19 patients referred by fever clinics

Out of the 3,451 novel coronavirus cases detected so far in Mumbai, 47 cases have been referred by fever clinics of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official told PTI on Wednesday. Mumbai is the worst-hit city in Maharashtra. "A close analysis of the total cases from Mumbai revealed that most of the patients were already quarantined, while some 47 patients referred by the fever clinics later tested positive for coronavirus," a senior BMC official said.

2.29 pm: Gurugram corona news: Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant opened for maintenance work

Gurugram District Magistrate, Amit Khatri said on Wednesday that the Manesar plant of Maruti Suzuki has been opened for maintenance and basic work, however, production will not resume.

Manesar plant of Maruti Suzuki has been opened for maintenance and basic work, however, production will not resume now: Amit Khatri, District Magistrate, Gurugram #Haryana pic.twitter.com/Y0jDboIcVE - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

2.23 pm: Delhi lockdown updates

Watch: Delhi Police surveillance by drone in Dakshinpuri & Madangir areas, amid coronavirus lockdown (Source: Delhi Police).

#WATCH: Delhi Police surveillance by drone in Dakshinpuri & Madangir areas, amid #CoronavirusLockdown (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/ILLMdowQTG - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

2.15 pm: Corona cases live updates: Rahul Gandhi seeks public suggestions for MSME stimulus package

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Wednesday seeking suggestions from the public on what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover. "COVID19 has devastated our micro, small & medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions & ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover," he tweeted.

#COVID19 has devastated our micro, small & medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions & ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on: https://t.co/kP2NZ6TNUK or our social media platforms. #HelpSaveSmallBusinesses pic.twitter.com/UwLEPrnWdB - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2020

2.06 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news: State to start testing journalist, media personnel

Following Maharashtra and Delhi, the Rajasthan government will also test journalists and media personnel for COVID-19, said state health minister Raghu Sharma.

1.59 pm: Gujarat second-worst affected state with 2,178 COVID-19 cases

Gujarat has pipped Delhi to emerge as the second worst-affected state with 2,178 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll in the state stands at 90. Maharashtra is at the top with 5,218 coronavirus cases, the highest in India so far, while the state's death toll is at 251. Delhi has slipped on third spot with 2,156 virus cases, according to the Health Ministry.

1.54 pm: West Bengal corona cases live updates

A clash broke out between police and locals in Baduria in North 24 Parganas after the cops objected to the road being blocked by people there. The locals were alleging improper distribution of ration material amid coronavirus lockdown.

#WATCH: Clash broke between Police and locals after they (Police) objected to the road being blocked by the locals. The locals were alleging improper distribution of ration material amid #CoronavirusLockdown in Baduria, North 24 Parganas. #WestBengal https://t.co/TnzIOM0Qhp pic.twitter.com/ffJRXKknr4 - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

1.49 pm: Live updates on coronavirus: Govt may announce Rs. 20,000 crore relief fund for MSMEs

The Centre is expected to announce a relief fund worth Rs 20,000 crore for MSMEs in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

1.39 pm: Gujarat coronavirus hotspots: Here is the complete list of red zones in the state

Gujarat is second worst-hit state in India after Maharashtra with 2,178 COVID-19 cases, according to Health Ministry. As per the state's health department website, 27 districts have been declared as hotspots (red zones or containment areas) by the Gujarat government.

Here is the complete list of 37 districts in Gujarat identified as COVID-19 hotspots:-

1 Ahmedabad

2 Surat

3 Vadodara

4 Rajkot

5 Bhavnagar

6 Anand

7 Bharuch

8 Gandhinagar

9 Patan

10 Narmada

11 Panchmahal

12 Banaskantha

13 Aravalli

14 Chhota Udaipur

15 Kutch

16 Mehsana

17 Botad

18 Dahod

19 Gir Somnath

20 Kheda

21 Mahisagar

22 Porbandar

23 Sabarkantha

24 Valsad

25 Jamnagar

26 Morbi

27 Tapi

1.26 pm: Bihar coronavirus cases: 5 more tested COVID-19 positive

5 more people tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Bihar on Wednesday. Out of these, 3 cases have been reported in Patna, 1 in Bihar Sharif and 1 in East Champaran. The authorities are doing the contact tracing of the infected people. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 131, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health Dept, Bihar. (ANI report)

1.17 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Civil Aviation Ministry wing sealed

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan was sealed on Wednesday. The NDMC has been directed to sanitise the whole wing.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan has been sealed and NDMC has been asked to sanitise the whole wing: Ministry of Civil Aviation Sources https://t.co/vh5eU001U0 pic.twitter.com/IYWP4IXsFs - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

1.09 pm: Latest news on coronavirus: Jump in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases sparks new worries

The government has already voiced its concern over the sharp jump in asymptomatic cases in the country. Many states in India are now registering a large number of asymptomatic cases. According to medical experts, there are 3 kinds of asymptomatic patients, 1. Generic asymptomatic cases 2. Pre-symptomatic patients 3. Mildly symptomatic.

12.58 pm: Coronavirus cases worldwide

The COVID-19 cases have exceeded 25 lakh globally, while the death toll has surpassed 1,77,000.

12.43 pm: Kanpur coronavirus latest news

Police perform 'aarti' of people who violated coronavirus lockdown rules at Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur.

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who violated #CoronavirusLockdown norms at Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/crm5w3s9JZ - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2020

12.35 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus latest news: Clash between police and people in Aligharh

A clash broke out between Police & a group of people in the city today. Circle Officer says, "Vegetable sellers were quarrelling among themselves when shops were being closed. When Police intervened, people started pelting stones at them."

#WATCH Aligarh: A clash broke out between Police & a group of people in the city today. Circle Officer says, "Vegetable sellers were quarreling among themselves when shops were being closed. When Police intervened, people started pelting stones at them." (Note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/Dw9pTWeScH - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2020

12.29 pm: Coronavirus updates

Union Health Ministry daily media briefing at 4 pm has been cancelled for Wednesday.

The daily Health Ministry briefing was cancelled because there is a cabinet meeting and the subsequent briefing this evening which will carry the health ministry related information. Additional information will be given in press releases today: Government Sources https://t.co/jROu6ElMTV - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

12.23 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 7 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

Karnataka reported 7 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The total count of such cases now stands at 425 in the state including 17 deaths and 129 discharges, said the state government. (ANI report).

12.19 pm: Maharashtra lockdown updates: State Health Minister and ICMT members visit quarantine facility at Dharavi

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited a quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp on Wednesday. A total of 180 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported till now in Dharavi area of Mumbai, with several people under quarantine.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp. A total of 180 #COVID19 positive cases have been reported till now in Dharavi area of Mumbai, with several people under quarantine. pic.twitter.com/G7wxg1hz1u - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

12.14 pm: Coronavirus news: Doctors calls off nationwide protest after assurance from Amit Shah

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) withdrew its nationwide candlelight protest after Union Home Minister assured the safety of docotrs and healthcare workers. Shah interacted with doctors & IMA through video conferencing on Wednesday. He lauded their good work and assured them security and urged them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them. He said that the government is with them.

12.07 pm: Andhra Pradesh lockdown news: 56 fresh coronavirus cases reported

Andhra Pradesh reported 56 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 813 in the state. Death toll also went up to 24, according to a government bulletin. (PTI report).

12.03 pm: COVID-19 in India: Civil Aviation Ministry employee tests positive

Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday that an employee of the ministry who had attended office on April 15, 2020 has been tested positive for novel coronavirus on April 21. "All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution," the ministry tweeted.

An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution - MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 22, 2020

11.57 am: Uttarakhand coronavirus updates: IIT Roorke researchers develop COVID-19 screening booth

A team of researchers led by Professor Soumitra Satapathi of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Roorkee has developed a portable COVID-19 screening booth in collaboration with the Roorkee Nagar Nigam for sample collection of the suspects: IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

A team of researchers led by Professor Soumitra Satapathi of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Roorkee has developed a portable #COVID19 screening booth in collaboration with the Roorkee Nagar Nigam for sample collection of the suspects: IIT Roorkee #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/bPoD9p1JO2 - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

11.51 am: Delhi Corona lockdown updates: Vehicles queue up on DND Flyway

Long queue of vehicles seen on DND Flyway as Police personnel check passes of people commuting through the route. Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border has been completely closed, with certain exceptions, by Gautam Budh Nagar admn as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

Delhi: Long queue of vehicles seen on DND Flyway as Police personnel check passes of people commuting through the route. Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border has been completely closed, with certain exceptions, by Gautam Budh Nagar admn as a preventive measure against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Wx0qv7l6UR - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

11.44 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that there are a total of 2186 positive cases in Delhi as of date, 75 of these were found yesterday. A total of 611 people - 28% of the patients, have recovered. 27 patients are in ICU and 5 on ventilator."

As of today, there are a total of 2186 positive cases in Delhi, 75 of these were found yesterday. A total of 611 people - 28% of the patients, have recovered. 27 patients are in ICU and 5 on ventilator: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xutkGlVu44 - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

11.39 am: Tamil Nadu lockdown news: Congress workers distribute ration, relief material

Congress workers distributed ration and other relief material among the needy people in Anna Nagar area of Chennai, at the residence of party leader Peter Alphonse today amid novel coronavirus lockdown.

Tamil Nadu: Congress workers distributed ration and other relief material among the needy people in Anna Nagar area of Chennai, at the residence of party leader Peter Alphonse today amid #Coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/yDx0ZCtpcn - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

11.27 am: Coronavirus India updates: IB ministry issued advisory for media reporters covering COVID-19 outbreak in hotspots

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued an advisory for media personnel who are covering incidents related to novel coronavirus in the country especially in the hotspots (red zones). The advisory was issued on Wednesday.

11.19 am: Corona lockdown updates: Maximise LPG cylinders' free delivery under PMUY: Dharmendra Pradhan to LPG distributors

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan talked to LPG distributors across the country via video conferencing. According to an ANI report, Pradhan urged them to maximise the delivery of free LPG cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries under the Pradhan Manti Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMUY), which was announced in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in India.

11.12 am: Coronavirus in India: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to check state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

11.05 am: Coronavirus live updates: India on top among SAARC nations

India has the highest number of COVID-19 cases among all SAARC nations. Here is the list of countries, information is sourced from news reports and Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 10.50 am IST on April 22.

India: 19,984 confirmed cases

Afghanistan: 1,092 cases

Bangladesh: 3,382 cases

Bhutan: 6 cases

The Maldives: 86 cases

Nepal: 42 cases

Pakistan: 9,738 cases

Sri Lanka: 310 cases

10.58 am: Lockdown in Lucknow: Islamic Centre of India urges Muslims to observe Ramzan rituals from home

The Islamic Centre of India is making announcements in Lucknow, urging Muslims to perform Ramzan rituals from their homes while maintaining social distancing, ANI reported. The holy month of Ramzan begins from April 24.

10.54 am: Coronavirus in Odisha live updates: 3 people test COVID-19 positive

3 persons from Bhadrak district of Odisha tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total count of such cases to 82 in the state, officials told PTI. The 3 new cases include males aged 40, 55 and 35, all from Basudevpur block of the district and have travel history to Kolkata, said the district administration.

10.48 am: Uttar Pradesh latest news on coronavirus

A worker and his family in UP's Aligarh harvests wheat crop at an agricultural field in Gabhana town. Raju, the worker, says, "We are unable to meet our expenses but we are surviving. I am doing this with my entire family of 4 members."

Aligarh: A worker and his family harvests wheat crop at an agricultural field in Gabhana town. Raju, the worker, says, "We are unable to meet our expenses but we are surviving. I am doing this with my entire family of 4 members." pic.twitter.com/p501DVQzaD - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2020

10.45 am: Kerala coronavirus cases latest updates: 19 people test COVID-19 positive in a day

Kerala which boasted of bending the coronavirus curve in the state, registered 19 fresh cases on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 427 in the state along with the death toll at 3, according to Health Ministry.

10.39 am: Coronavirus in Pakistan live updates: COVID-19 infections near 10,000-mark

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases have reached 9,738 in Pakistan, according to Dawn. These cases include 209 deaths and 2,073 recoveries so far. Punjab province is the worst-affected in the country with over 4,300 cases. Meanwhile, Sindh province has registered around 3,050 coronavirus cases so far.

10.34 am: Cabinet meet on coronavirus at 11 am

The Union Cabinet is expected to meet at 11 am on Wednesday to assed the current COVID-19 situation in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the meet at his residence to take stock of the ongoing situation in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

10.30 am: Coronavirus latest news: Donald Trump suspends immigration into US for 2 months

US President Donald Trump announced has announced a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States for 2 months. The executive order on this would only bas those seeking permanent residency, but will not affect temporary workers. "By pausing immigration we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens, so important," Trump said.

10.26 am: Corona lockdown updates: Amit Shah interacts with doctors via video-conferencing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with doctors & Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conferencing on Wednesday. He lauded their good work. He also assured them security and urged them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, government is with them.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with doctors & Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conferencing. He appreciated their good work. He also assured them security & appealed to them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, govt is with them. pic.twitter.com/Z88Woh8obr - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

10.19 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

Watch: Police punishes the lockdown violators in Indore. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh stand at 1,552 and death toll at 76.

10.13 am: Coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Mumbai

Central teams of 5 members each have been sent to Mumbai and Pune. The teams will visit the hotspot areas in the regions. In Mumbai the team will visit Dharavi, Worli, Koliwada along with state health minister Rajesh Tope.

10.07 am: Pune coronavirus latest news

A 53-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Tuesday night. This has taken the death toll in Pune to 55: Health Officials, Pune. (ANI report)

9.57 am: Lockdown live updates: More deaths reported among COVID-19 patients given HCQ tablets, says study

A new study has found that more deaths have been recorded among those novel coronavirus patients who were administered hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets. This has come as a big blow for US President Donald Trump who had earlier said that the anti-malaria drug will significantly help in treating COVID-19 patients.

9.52 am: Mumbai coronavirus latest update: Cop at Uddhav Thackeray residence tests COVID-19 positive

An assistant police inspector posted at Varsha bungalow, which is the official residents of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. 6 of the cop's close contacts have been isolated, Mumbai Police said.

9.47 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases: 156 more people test COVID-19 positive

Uttar Pradesh recorded 153 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the state to 1,294 and death toll to 20, according to latest data by Health Ministry.

9.37 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 76 more people infected

Rajasthan recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,659 and death toll at 25 in the state.

9.29 am: China coronavirus news: Will provide all assistance to India, says Chinese Embassy spokesperson

Responding to the reports of faulty test kits, China has said that it is ready to provide assistance. Ji Rong, a spokesperson of the Chines Embassy in India said the country "will keep close communication with #Indian concerned agency and provide the necessary assistance.

Noticed reports concerning rapid testing kits. #China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Will keep close communication with #Indian concerned agency and provide necessary assistance. - Ji Rong (@ChinaSpox_India) April 21, 2020

9.23 am: Delhi coronavirus count: 75 new cases in 24 hours

Delhi has registered 75 fresh COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, including 6 policemen from Jahangirpuri police station were tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

9.17 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: 552 more people infected, 19 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded 552 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday out of which 419 were from Mumbai. With this the total number of coronavirus cases top 5,000 in the state.

9.12 am: West Bengal coronavirus news

The West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and assured full cooperation to the central teams visiting the state to assess the ongoing situation in the state's hotspots.

9.07 am: Coronavirus updates: Pakistan PM to get tested for COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for novel coronavirus days after meeting a the son of a well-known Pakistani philanthropist who was tested positive for COVID-19.

9.00 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases: 3 new cases reported

3 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Odisha, taking the state's count to 82. Meanwhile, 30 people have been discharged from Odisha after recovering from the disease.

8.45 am: Coronavirus live updates: Doctors across India to light candles in protest against attack on medical workers

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the doctors across India to light candles as a mark of protest against the incidents of attacks on medical workers fighting novel coronavirus pandemic. There have been instances where people have targeted or discriminated against medical and health workers across the country fearing they are already infected with the virus. Such attacks continue despite stiff warnings by the central as well as state governments. The IMA has also demanded a special law that protects doctors and also announced that it is issuing a "White Alert" and will observe a "black day" on Wednesday.

8.30 am: India's coronavirus tally near 20,000-mark, death toll cross 600

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 19,984 as of date, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These include, 15,474 active cases, 3,869 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 640 deaths.

Over 1,383 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

8.15 am: Coronavirus in Delhi latest news: Noida-Delhi border closed

The Delhi-Noida border has been shut as a precautionary step amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Noida District Magistrate said on Tuesday. The border is closed till further orders. Meanwhile, the vehicles carrying essential goods and ambulances as well as people involved in fighting the virus would be allowed to cross the border. The decision to seal the Delhi-Noida border was taken after the health department found that several people who have been tested COVID-19 positive in Noida in the past few days have had a connection with Delhi where the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,000-mark.